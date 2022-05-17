Technology News
  Fortnite's New Update Will Let Users Access V Bucks Purchased Across Platforms, Says Epic Games

Fortnite’s New Update Will Let Users Access V-Bucks Purchased Across Platforms, Says Epic Games

Fortnite’s new Shared Wallet feature is yet to be integrated with Nintendo Switch.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 17 May 2022 19:43 IST
Fortnite's New Update Will Let Users Access V-Bucks Purchased Across Platforms, Says Epic Games

Photo Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite was launched in September 2017

Highlights
  • Epic Games announced Fortnite v20.40 Update
  • Fortnite V-Bucks to be accessed through Shared Wallet
  • Fortnite has recently added three new skins

Fortnite developer Epic Games has announced that the purchased Fortnite V-Bucks, the in-game currency, and Bonus V-Bucks in Paid Fortnite Packs on Sony PlayStation will be available across platforms except the Nintendo Switch. Starting with v20.40 update, players will be able to access V-Bucks as part of a Shared Wallet on Xbox, PC, Android, and cloud gaming services. Fortnite V-Bucks earned through the Battle Pass, Quest Packs, or Save the World was already being shared across platforms, including Nintendo Switch.

Epic Games announced that purchased V-Bucks as well as Bonus V-Bucks in Paid Fortnite Packs on Sony PlayStation will also be available across platforms, excluding Nintendo Switch. The new Fortnite update has version v20.40.

Fortnite's in-game currency earned through the Battle Pass, Quest Packs, or Save the World was already enabled for sharing across platforms for players, including the Nintendo Switch.

Epic Games said that if players wish to take full advantage of the benefit, they will have to make sure they have linked all existing PlayStation and/or Xbox accounts to their Epic Games account. The Shared Wallet facility is yet to be integrated with Nintendo Switch. Hence, the players who purchased V-Bucks from other platforms will neither be able to use the balance of V-Bucks in their Shared Wallet on the Nintendo Switch, nor they will be able to access the V-Bucks purchased through Nintendo Switch on other platforms.

Fortnite is currently available on Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, iOS, and Windows. The game was launched in September 2017. On May 6, Epic Games announced that the developers have added a Scarlet Witch skin, who is joining the other two Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) characters, Spider-Man and Doctor Strange. These MCU skins were added just before the theater release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

Further reading: Fortnite, Epic Games, Nintendo Switch, Windows, iOS, PlayStation 4, PlayStaion 5, Xbox Series S, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, Android
Fortnite’s New Update Will Let Users Access V-Bucks Purchased Across Platforms, Says Epic Games
