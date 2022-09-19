Fortnite Chapter 3 Session 4: Paradise went live on Sunday. In the latest update to the free-to-play battle royale game, a new substance called Chrome has been added. The game now offers the ability to users to turn objects and their characters into Chrome. With the help of Chrome Splash, a player can now get through enemy defences, as it allows your in-game characters to walk through walls. By throwing Chrome Splash at their feet, players can turn themselves into Chrome that gives them special abilities. The update also brings new, season-themed Chrome weapons.

If a Fortnite player throws Chrome Splash at enemy walls, it would make them penetrable, rendering the enemy defence useless. Players can grant themselves new abilities by throwing the Chrome Splash at their character's feet, including being immune to fire damage for a limited time. While sprinting, it offers players the ability to dash through the air, along with immunity from fall damage, and faster movement.

The Chrome substance is said to be building new points of interest, according to the company. Fortnite can visit Herald's Sanctum near the abandoned Sanctuary to find a new tower. To defend against Chrome, some locations are now afloat like the Condo Canyon, now called Cloudy Condos. Players can also use a D-Launcher in order to catapult their characters to different parts of the island for a better vantage point.

Two new Chrome weapons, called EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle, have also been added to Fortnite. These weapons can be collected from Chrome Chests. The rarity of these weapons increases with the amount of damage inflicted on the enemy players. Several weapons from previous seasons have been retained in Paradise, like the Sidearm Pistol, Prime Shotgun, Lever Action Shotgun, and more.

Additionally, the company has also increased the amount of damage and headshot multipliers of various sniper rifles in Fortnite, including the Hunter Bolt-Action sniper, Hunting Rifle, Automatic Sniper Rifle, and more. Players will now be able to find Keys on the island, which will allow them to open Vaults for loot. Gamers will also be able to deploy Port-A-Bunker, which is replacing the Port-A-Fort, to build 1x1 structures with metal walls around them.

With the new season's update, gamers will now be able to tackle enemies with a slide kick, according to the developer. Purchasing the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise, will let players unlock skins for The Paradigm as well as Spider-Gwen, Bytes, Grizz, Meow Skulls, Lennox Rose, and Twyn characters. The Herald's character will unlock later in the season, according to Epic Games.