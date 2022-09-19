Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise Update Adds Spider Gwen, Chrome Splash, New Abilities, More

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise Update Adds Spider-Gwen, Chrome Splash, New Abilities, More

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise offers two new EvoChrome shotguns.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 19 September 2022 16:54 IST
Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise Update Adds Spider-Gwen, Chrome Splash, New Abilities, More

Photo Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise brings slide kick ability

Highlights
  • Fornite’s new season retains numerous rifles from previous seasons
  • The Fortnite Season 4 battle pass allows players to unlock new characters
  • Sniper damage has been increased in Fortnite

Fortnite Chapter 3 Session 4: Paradise went live on Sunday. In the latest update to the free-to-play battle royale game, a new substance called Chrome has been added. The game now offers the ability to users to turn objects and their characters into Chrome. With the help of Chrome Splash, a player can now get through enemy defences, as it allows your in-game characters to walk through walls. By throwing Chrome Splash at their feet, players can turn themselves into Chrome that gives them special abilities. The update also brings new, season-themed Chrome weapons.

Epic Games on Sunday rolled out the Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 update, called Paradise. The latest season brings a new substance dubbed as Chrome, which is spreading across the island. The new Fortnite season introduces new weapons, adds new skins to unlock, and special abilities.

If a Fortnite player throws Chrome Splash at enemy walls, it would make them penetrable, rendering the enemy defence useless. Players can grant themselves new abilities by throwing the Chrome Splash at their character's feet, including being immune to fire damage for a limited time. While sprinting, it offers players the ability to dash through the air, along with immunity from fall damage, and faster movement.

The Chrome substance is said to be building new points of interest, according to the company. Fortnite can visit Herald's Sanctum near the abandoned Sanctuary to find a new tower. To defend against Chrome, some locations are now afloat like the Condo Canyon, now called Cloudy Condos. Players can also use a D-Launcher in order to catapult their characters to different parts of the island for a better vantage point.

Two new Chrome weapons, called EvoChrome Shotgun and EvoChrome Burst Rifle, have also been added to Fortnite. These weapons can be collected from Chrome Chests. The rarity of these weapons increases with the amount of damage inflicted on the enemy players. Several weapons from previous seasons have been retained in Paradise, like the Sidearm Pistol, Prime Shotgun, Lever Action Shotgun, and more.

Additionally, the company has also increased the amount of damage and headshot multipliers of various sniper rifles in Fortnite, including the Hunter Bolt-Action sniper, Hunting Rifle, Automatic Sniper Rifle, and more. Players will now be able to find Keys on the island, which will allow them to open Vaults for loot. Gamers will also be able to deploy Port-A-Bunker, which is replacing the Port-A-Fort, to build 1x1 structures with metal walls around them.

With the new season's update, gamers will now be able to tackle enemies with a slide kick, according to the developer. Purchasing the Battle Pass for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise, will let players unlock skins for The Paradigm as well as Spider-Gwen, Bytes, Grizz, Meow Skulls, Lennox Rose, and Twyn characters. The Herald's character will unlock later in the season, according to Epic Games.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic Games, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 Paradise, Fortnite
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav works as a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He became a journalist in 2021, and was earlier covering North American companies, including the MAANG, for a news agency. His interest in gadgets and EVs brought him here. After work, you’ll probably find him either reading Jaun Elia or competing for a district in Mafia 3: Definitive Edition. More
Amazfit GTS 4 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, GPS Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
SEBI Invites Bids for Web Intelligence Tool to Analyse Unstructured, Publicly Available Data on Social Media

Related Stories

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise Update Adds Spider-Gwen, Chrome Splash, New Abilities, More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  3. iPhone 14 Pro Models Camera Shakes in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
  4. GTA 6 Early Gameplay Leaked Online, Female Lead Character Revealed
  5. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  6. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio With Inbuilt TWS Earphones Launched in India
  7. National Cinema Day Delayed to September 23: Details
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Government Mulling Special GST Slab for Cryptocurrencies: Report
  10. iPhone 13 Series Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale Prices Teased: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Terra's Do Kwon Claims He's Not on the Run From South Korean Law Enforcement
  2. SEBI Invites Bids for Web Intelligence Tool to Analyse Unstructured, Publicly Available Data on Social Media
  3. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4: Paradise Update Adds Spider-Gwen, Chrome Splash, New Abilities, More
  4. Amazfit GTS 4 With 1.75-Inch AMOLED Display, GPS Tracking Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Ola to Cut 10 Percent Engineering Jobs Across Ride-Hailing, Electric Vehicle Manufacturing Businesses: Details
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased: All Details
  7. iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Setup Shakes, Makes Noises in Third-Party Apps, Users Say
  8. Scientists Claim to Create Matter From Nothing, Prove Schwinger Effect Correct
  9. BAYC Parent Yuga Labs Names Spencer Tucker its First Chief Gaming Officer
  10. Nothing Phone 1 Get Software Update to Nothing OS 1.1.4 With Major Camera Improvements, Bug Fixes, More
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.