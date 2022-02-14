Technology News
  Fortnite's Uncharted Crossover to Have Tom Holland, Nathan Drake Skins From Both Movie and Games

Fortnite's Uncharted Crossover to Have Tom Holland, Nathan Drake Skins From Both Movie and Games

This will mark Tom Holland’s second appearance on Fortnite.

By ANI | Updated: 14 February 2022 11:48 IST
Fortnite's Uncharted Crossover to Have Tom Holland, Nathan Drake Skins From Both Movie and Games

Photo Credit: YouTube/ Fortnite

The original Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazier video game characters will also be available inside Fortnite

Highlights
  • Epic Games started teasing the collaboration late on Friday
  • The trailer only confirms the wearable outfits so far
  • The Uncharted items will appear in Fortnite's item shop on February 17

Fortnite has revealed an Uncharted film and video game crossover, coming to the online multiplayer video game on February 17.

Tom Holland will star in Fortnite for a second time, thanks to a new skin that is based on his portrayal of Nathan Drake in the upcoming Uncharted movie that hits theatres on February 18. Sophia Ali's Chloe Frazer is also coming to Fortnite.

In addition to the film versions of Nathan and Chloe, the original Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazier video game characters will also be available inside Fortnite. This follows the late January release of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection, a PS5 remaster of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy.

Epic Games started teasing the collaboration late on Friday with a treasure hunt website, days after leakers spotted code inside Fortnite that pointed towards an "Uncharted treasure map." Players had to solve a 14-character password, with some creators getting clues along the way. The password, sicparvismagna — the Latin phrase Sic Parvis Magna is part of the Uncharted games — was solved in a matter of minutes, leading to the Uncharted Fortnite crossover trailer.

The trailer only confirms the wearable outfits so far, but there will likely be additional cosmetics as part of this collaboration. Epic Games says the Uncharted items will appear in Fortnite's item shop on February 17, just ahead of the Uncharted movie release.

Uncharted releases February 18 in cinemas in India and around the world.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Uncharted Book Your Tickets

Uncharted

  • Release Date 18 February 2022
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure
  • Duration 1h 56min
  • Cast
    Tom Holland, Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Ali, Tati Gabrielle, Rudy Pankow, Pilou Asbæk
  • Director Ruben Fleischer
  • Music Ramin Djawadi
  • Producer Charles Roven, Avi Arad, Alex Gartner, Ari Arad
  • Production Columbia Pictures, Atlas Entertainment, Arad Productions, PlayStation Productions
  • Certificate 13+
Further reading: Uncharted, Fortnite, Tom Holland, Sophia Ali, Uncharted Legacy of Thieves, Fortnite Uncharted
Fortnite's Uncharted Crossover to Have Tom Holland, Nathan Drake Skins From Both Movie and Games
