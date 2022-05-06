Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Fortnite Adds Scarlet Witch Skin in Time for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Fortnite Adds Scarlet Witch Skin in Time for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Marvel's Sokovian sorcerer and her chaos magic have arrived on the Fortnite island.

By David Delima | Updated: 6 May 2022 13:39 IST
Fortnite Adds Scarlet Witch Skin in Time for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Photo Credit: Epic Games

Fortnite recently added a Doctor Strange skin as part of the Chapter 3 Season 2 Battle Pass

Highlights
  • Scarlet Witch Fortnite skin is priced at 1,500 V-Bucks in the store
  • V-Bucks are an in-game currency used in Fortnite
  • Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness released in India today

Fortnite has added a new Scarlet Witch skin, just in time for the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The hero is the latest character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to make her way to the popular battle royale game. The Sokovian sorceress joins Doctor Strange and Spider-Man, who were recently added to the game. Like all other cosmetic items, the Scarlet Witch skin grants no competitive advantage in the game and is available for purchase from the Fortnite Item Shop.

On Friday, Fortnite announced that it had added a new set of Scarlet Witch/ Wanda Maximoff themed items to the store. These include the Scarlet Witch outfit with Wanda's Cloak (back bling) which is priced at 1,500 V-Bucks — Epic Games' in-game currency. The outfit matches Wanda's appearance in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madnessreleased in India and the US today — and offers the ability to light up when eliminating opponents.

scarlet witch skin fortnite epic games inline scarlet witch wanda maximoff

The Scarlet Witch bundle is now available on the Fortnite Item Store
Photo Credit: Epic Games

 

In addition to the Scarlet Witch skin, Fortnite has also introduced similarly themed Chaos Hand Axe Pickaxe (harvesting tool), and a Psychic Energy Manipulation emote. You can also pick up all the items as part of the Scarlet Witch bundle for 1,800 V-Bucks which also comes with a Through the Mirror Dimension loading screen. A pack of 1000 V-Bucks is priced at Rs. 666 in India.

So far, Epic Games has introduced several characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Sony's Spider-Man Universe, including (but not limited to) Loki, Venom, Daredevil, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Captain America, and Shang-Chi.

With the introduction of Chapter 3 Season 1, Fortnite added a Spider-Man skin with different style options to the game as part of the Battle Pass, while the ongoing Chapter 3 Season 2 added a Doctor Strange Skin which can be unlocked by earning XP for Battle Stars in the battle royale game.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
WandaVision Watch on Disney+ Hotstar
Read Review

WandaVision

  • Release Date 15 January 2021
  • Genre Drama, Fantasy, Mystery, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Duration 5h 20min
  • Cast
    Elizabeth Olsen, Paul Bettany, Debra Jo Rupp, Fred Melamed, Kathryn Hahn, Teyonah Parris, Randall Park, Kat Dennings, Evan Peters
  • Director Matt Shakman
  • Music Christophe Beck
  • Producer Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Matt Shakman, Jac Schaeffer
  • Production Marvel Studios
  • Certificate 13+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Scarlet Witch, Wanda Maximoff, Elizabeth Olsen, Doctor Strange, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Doctor Strange 2
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
ED's Seizure of Xiaomi India Assets Worth $725 Million Said to Be Put on Hold by Indian Court
Argentina's Central Bank Blocks Banks, Financial Institutions From Offering Crypto Services

Related Stories

Fortnite Adds Scarlet Witch Skin in Time for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 30 Tipped to Launch in India on May 12
  2. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  3. Realme GT 2 Pro Review: Exceeding Expectations
  4. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Set for May 12: All You Need to Know
  5. Avatar: The Way of Water to Release in India in Six Languages
  6. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  7. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  8. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  9. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Best Deals, Offers on Laptops
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. India, US Researchers Collaborate to Develop Optogenetic Tool to Understand Brain Disorders
  2. Senator Elizabeth Warren Expresses Concern Over Fidelity’s Bitcoin Pension Plan
  3. Elon Musk's Latest $7 Billion Twitter Funding Could Face US Regulator Scrutiny: Experts
  4. Tesla Said to Increase Shanghai Plant Output to 2,600 Cars a Day Starting May 16
  5. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Date Set for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Pinterest TV Studio Livestreaming App Launched for Select Creators
  7. OnePlus Nord 2T Listed on AliExpress Ahead of Official Launch, Key Specifications Tipped
  8. Decentralised Twitter ‘Bluesky’ Outlines Code, Content Moderation Plans for Its Platform
  9. Vivo V23e 5G Gets a Rs. 5,000 Discount in India With New Cashback Offer
  10. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G Key Specifications, Design Details Tipped Ahead of Launch in Europe: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.