Technology News
loading

Fortnite Now Free on iPhone With Xbox Cloud Gaming

Xbox Cloud Gaming is available in 26 markets, but not in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 6 May 2022 10:24 IST
Fortnite Now Free on iPhone With Xbox Cloud Gaming

Photo Credit: Epic Games

The move is likely to help Microsoft attract more casual gamers

Highlights
  • Fortnite was removed over a tussle about in-app payment guidelines
  • On iOS, Fortnite has previously been available through GeForce Now
  • Users can stream Fortnite on internet browsers

Fortnite is back on iPhone — thanks to Microsoft. Xbox Cloud Gaming users will now be able to play Fortnite for free on Android, iOS, and Windows devices thanks to a partnership between Microsoft and Epic Games, the companies said on Thursday.

The hit battle royale video game has been out of the reach of iPhone users since Apple (and Google) removed it from their app stores in 2020 over a tussle about in-app payment guidelines.

On iOS, Fortnite has previously been available through GeForce Now (albeit part of a closed beta). Android users could simply download the game from the Epic Games website.

The Microsoft partnership would allow users, including PC gamers, to stream Fortnite on internet browsers on their devices just like Netflix, irrespective of the hardware specifications.

The move is likely to help Microsoft attract more casual gamers as the software giant doubles down on efforts to bolster its presence in the video gaming market and take on rival Sony. The company earlier this year unveiled a $68.7 billion (roughly Rs. 5,26,873 crore) takeover of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard.

Fortnite is the first free-to-play title to join the Xbox Cloud Gaming service. "It's an important step to add a free-to-play title to the cloud gaming catalogue as we continue our cloud journey," Microsoft said in a blog post.

Since launching in 2020, more than 10 million people around the world have streamed games through Xbox Cloud Gaming. The service is available in 26 markets, including the US. Xbox Cloud Gaming is not available in India.

Microsoft, as well as Epic Games and scores of other firms, have criticised Apple's store practices, which require developers to pay commissions of up to 30 percent for purchases made in the store.

The Fortnite creator has also been involved in a legal battle with Apple, but it largely lost a trial last year over whether Apple's payment rules for apps were anticompetitive.

That decision found Apple had suitable reasons to force some app makers to use its payment system and take commissions of 15 to 30 percent on their sales.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

Xiaomi 12 Pro is littered with features, but is that enough? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Fortnite

Fortnite

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Shooter
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Fortnite
PEGI Rating 12+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Fortnite, Fortnite iPhone, Fortnite iOS, Xbox Cloud Gaming, Android, Windows, PC, Microsoft, Epic Games
Elon Musk's $44 Billion Twitter Buyout Reportedly Faces US Antitrust Review
Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Block Beats Operating Profit Estimates for Q1 2022

Related Stories

Fortnite Now Free on iPhone With Xbox Cloud Gaming
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Leaked on Torrents Ahead of Release
  2. WhatsApp Starts Rolling Out Reactions, Bigger File Size, Group Limit
  3. Apple Stops Accepting Card Payments for Subscriptions, App Purchases
  4. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  5. Doctor Strange 2 Review: The Multiverse of Madness Is Too Much and Too Little
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. Amazon Summer Sale 2022: Top Offers on Phones, Electronics
  8. Krafton Filed Lawsuit Against Garena, Apple, Google
  9. Elon Musk Says Apple's App Store Fee 'Definitely Not Ok'
  10. All You Need to Know About Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin, Most Cryptocurrencies Open with Losses as US Mulls More Rate Hikes
  2. WhatsApp Reactions Start Rolling Out, Bigger File Size, Expanded Group Limit Coming Soon
  3. Motorola Edge 30 India Launch Tipped for May 12: Expected Price, Specifications
  4. House of the Dragon Trailer: Game of Thrones Spin-Off Promises Fire, Blood, and Dragons
  5. Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey's Block Beats Operating Profit Estimates for Q1 2022
  6. Fortnite Now Free on iPhone With Xbox Cloud Gaming
  7. Elon Musk's $44 Billion Twitter Buyout Reportedly Faces US Antitrust Review
  8. Elon Musk Said to Become Temporary Twitter CEO After Takeover
  9. Lenovo Yoga Slim Laptop Lineup Refreshed With Updated Intel, AMD Processors
  10. MIT Researchers May Have Detected Rare ‘Black Widow’ System 3,000 Light-Years From Earth
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.