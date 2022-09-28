Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Deals on Laptops Across Budgets

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale began last week and only a couple of days remain until the end of the ongoing sale. During this period, there have been several deals, discounts, and offers on all kinds of electronic products. If you are still in the market for a laptop, you can check out this list of some of the best deals still available on laptops across different price points from popular brands like Lenovo, Acer, Asus, MSI, and more during the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best laptop deals under Rs. 30,000

Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15ADA7 (Rs. 29,990)

The Lenovo IdeaPad 1 15ADA7 is currently available with a 44 percent discount, which has brought its price below the Rs. 30,000 mark. This laptop has a 15.6-inch full-HD TN display panel with 220 nits of brightness. It is powered by a Ryzen 3 3250U processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This is a 17.9mm thin laptop that weighs about 1.6kg, according to the company.

Infinix Inbook X1 (Rs. 25,990)

Flipkart is selling the Infinix Inbook X1 series model for Rs. 25,990 during the sale. There is also an exchange offer that can further reduce its price by up to Rs. 18,100. This model is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i3 processor, paired with 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. It sports a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 300 nits of peak brightness. This Infinix laptop comes pre-installed with Windows 11 Home operating system.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best laptop deals between Rs. 30,000-50,000

Realme Book Slim (Rs. 33,390)

The Realme Book Slim sports a 14-inch 2K IPS display with 400 nits of peak brightness. Under the hood, the laptop packs an 11th Gen Intel Core i3 processor. It features 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 256GB of SSD storage. The laptop is currently available with a 38 percent discount and an additional exchange offer.

Asus Vivobook 14 2022 (Rs. 40,990)

This Asus Vivobook 14 model is equipped with a quad-core AMD Ryzen 7 3700U processor. There is also 16GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. This laptop features a 14-inch full-HD anti-glare display with 250 nits of brightness. Flipkart is currently offering a 42 percent discount on this laptop.

MSI Bravo 15 B5DD-410IN (Rs. 49,990)

This gaming laptop from MSI features a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and AMD FreeSync Premium support. It is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 5600H processor, coupled with a dedicated AMD Radeon RX 5500M (4GB) graphics card. This MSI Bravo 15 model packs 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It can be purchased for a reduced price of Rs. 49,990, thanks to a 31 percent discount during the sale.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best laptops above Rs. 50,000

Acer Aspire 7 (Rs. 51,990)

The Acer Aspire 7 has received a massive 42 percent price cut during the sale. This gaming laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display. It is powered by a 12th Gen Intel Core i5 processor along with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 (4GB) graphics card. There is also 8GB of DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It sports a backlit keyboard and a precision multi-gesture touchpad.

Asus ROG Strix G15 2022 (Rs. 89,990)

Flipkart is currently selling the Asus ROG Strix G15 (2022) gaming laptop for a discounted price of Rs. 89,990. It sports a 15.6-inch full-HD display with a 144Hz refresh rate and Dolby Vision support. Under the hood, this laptop packs an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H processor, paired with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 (4GB) graphics card. There is also 16GB of DDR5 RAM and 512GB of SSD storage. It features Liquid Metal cooling technology to keep the CPU temperatures low. This gaming laptop is also equipped with Arc Flow fans with four fan outlets.

Acer Predator Helios 300 PH315-53 (Rs. 92,990)

This Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop can be purchased with a 38 percent discount. There is also an exchange offer that can further bring its price down by up to Rs. 23,100. It features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with a 144Hz refresh rate and 300 nits of peak brightness. The Acer Predator Helios 300 is powered by a 10th Gen Intel Core i7 processor, coupled with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 (6GB) graphics card. It also houses 16GB of DDR4 RAM, 256GB of SSD storage, and 1TB of HDD storage. This laptop sports a customisable four-zone RGB backlit keyboard. It comes with fourth-gen AeroBlade 3D fans for improved cooling during intense game sessions.

