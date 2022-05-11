Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • FIFA and EA Sports End 30 Year Old Partnership, EA Sports FC Confirmed as New Name

FIFA and EA Sports End 30-Year-Old Partnership, EA Sports FC Confirmed as New Name

FIFA is developing new games that will launch ahead of the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

By Agencies | Updated: 11 May 2022 10:45 IST
FIFA and EA Sports End 30-Year-Old Partnership, EA Sports FC Confirmed as New Name

Photo Credit: EA

EA is parting ways with FIFA after a near three-decade partnership

Highlights
  • EA will come under a new banner from 2023
  • Both entities will keep partnership till the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup
  • EA Sports FC will be introduced from next year

FIFA 23 will be the last FIFA video game from EA Sports, with the developer switching over to EA Sports FC next year, Electronic Arts has announced, in line with what trademark applications had revealed last October.

EA is parting ways with world football governing body FIFA after a near three-decade partnership and pulling the plug on one of the world's most successful video-game franchises that has raked in billions of dollars in sales. It marks a split in one of football's most successful and lucrative partnerships, after the sides failed to strike a new licensing deal.

Licensing rights for the game earn FIFA about $150 million (roughly Rs. 1,158 crore) annually — the single biggest commercial earner in its expected $7 billion (roughly Rs.54,066 crore) total revenue from 2019-2022 — though FIFA struck a defiant tone in a statement published hours after the announcement of losing that income.

FIFA was seeking at least double the $150 million it received annually from EA Sports, the New York Times reported last October, adding that there were different expectations of what should be included in a new agreement.

EA made a "significant offer" to FIFA for an eight-year exclusivity period across all of FIFA's gaming and esports rights, but the global footballing body was unwilling to lock up all of its gaming and esports rights with just one publisher, Reuters reported back in October.

However, both entities have reportedly adjusted to maintain the partnership till the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup next summer, with FIFA granting a new short-term extension to EA Sports to launch a new FIFA 23 title later this year.

But even before the EA Sports partnership wraps, FIFA has promised a “number of new non-simulation games" that will launch ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup that kicks off in Qatar in November. These new football video games are developed by third-party studios and publishers, FIFA said.

“I can assure you that the only authentic, real game that has the FIFA name will be the best one available for gamers and football fans," FIFA president Gianni Infantino said in the statement.

That said, EA has been producing a FIFA game for nearly 30 years and for generations of young people, FIFA has meant a video game rather than a sports institution.

Though EA Sports FC will be unable to include FIFA content including the World Cup, it retains 300 licensing partners, including prime football competitions such as the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga, and the UEFA-organised Champions League.

The licensing deals will help EA retain most of the world's famous clubs and stars with their teams and leagues, be it Lionel Messi of Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina, or Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United and Portugal.

The EA announcement showed the strength of those partnerships with warm comments from executives from the Premier League, UEFA, and La Liga while a coordinated release of tweets posted by dozens of football clubs used the slogan “We're In The Club” to align with the EA Sports FC brand.

“We're thankful for our many years of great partnership with FIFA," EA CEO Andrew Wilson said. “The future of global football is very bright, and fandom around the world has never been stronger.”

Wilson promised “even more innovative and authentic experiences to the growing football audience” while its soon-to-be rival FIFA spoke of creating ”new, interactive experiences to fans across the globe."

“The interactive gaming and e-sports sector is on a path of unrivalled growth and diversification," Infantino said. "FIFA's strategy is to ensure we can make the most of all future options and ensure a wide range of products and opportunities for gamers, fans, member associations and partners.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: EA Sports, FIFA, Electronic Arts, FIFA 23, EA Sports FC, EA Sports FC 24, 2023 FIFA Womens World Cup, 2022 FIFA World Cup, FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022, Premier League, La Liga, UEFA Champions League
Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Says Scooter Fires Rare, but Can Happen in Future

Related Stories

FIFA and EA Sports End 30-Year-Old Partnership, EA Sports FC Confirmed as New Name
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  2. Google Pixel 6a Specifications Leaked, Launch Tipped in Q2 2022
  3. Motorola Edge 30 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  4. OnePlus Nord 2T Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected Soon
  5. Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase in India via Flipkart
  6. Vivo X80 Series Set to Launch in India on May 18
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Review: Only for OnePlus Loyalists?
  8. Zomato CEO's Move to Donate ESOP Proceeds a 'Ploy': Workers' Union
  9. Escaype Live, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Home Shanti, and More on Hotstar in May
  10. OnePlus Nord 2T Price, Design, Specifications Tipped via Leaked Unboxing Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Razer Viper V2 Pro Ultra-Lightweight Gaming Mouse With Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor Launched: Price, Details
  2. Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon; Tipped to Feature Dimensity 920 SoC, 6GB RAM
  3. FIFA and EA Sports End 30-Year-Old Partnership, EA Sports FC Confirmed as New Name
  4. Elon Musk Says Will Reverse Twitter Ban on Former US President Donald Trump
  5. Ola Electric CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Says Scooter Fires Rare, but Can Happen in Future
  6. Elon Musk May Not Purchase Twitter for Agreed $44 Billion, Say Investors
  7. Google I/O 2022 Starts Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  8. iPod Touch Officially Discontinued, Ending iPod Line After 20 Years
  9. Intel 12th Gen 'Alder Lake' HX CPUs Launched With up to 16 Cores for Premium Gaming, Workstation Laptops
  10. Westworld Season 4 Trailer Out, Release Date Set for June 27 on Disney+ Hotstar
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.