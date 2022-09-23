FIFA 23 soundtrack is out now. EA Sports has revealed the full track list for its latest football simulation game, and it's the biggest to date. With a total of 109 songs to listen to, FIFA 23 fans are in for a treat, as they wait in lobbies and bop their heads to the latest tunes. The FIFA 23 soundtrack is available to listen to on Spotify, but in India, the list only features 95 songs, owing to regional restrictions. The remaining 14 can be found on YouTube Music, or you can refer to the list EA Sports dropped on Twitter.

Like previous editions, the FIFA 23 soundtrack will reportedly be divided into two halves. The first 57 songs offer a brilliant blend of genres, ranging from rap, electronic, and deep house. It will be reserved for the general game, during instances such as navigating the menu or training sessions. The remaining 52 tracks are allocated to FIFA 23's Volta segment, featuring more British grime or hip hop music — anything that suits the street culture.

EA Sports also released an advert, featuring some top footballers, including cover stars Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé and Sam Kerr, Chelsea Women's striker. Kerr is the first female athlete to be featured on the cover, in light of the inclusion of women's leagues in the upcoming game.

Turning heads this year is American rapper Denzel Curry, Jack Harlow, Nas, Gorillaz, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Labrinth — the latter of whom is responsible for HBO's Euphoria soundtrack. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, better known as Bad Bunny, is also part of the lineup. The Puerto Rican rapper recently starred in David Leitch's Bullet Train, starring Brad Pitt. As with previous games, FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players can expect custom FUT kits, designed/ themed after the aforementioned artists.

Earlier this week, in a surprising crossover with Apple TV+, EA Sports confirmed that Ted Lasso was joining FIFA 23. Played by Jason Sudeikis in the eponymous show, the American coach will be available to pick in FIFA 23's Career Mode, alongside the fictional, second-tier English club AFC Richmond. The club will have a spot reserved in the Rest of the World category, and can even be used for Online Seasons.

FIFA 23 is out September 30 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Purchasing the Ultimate Edition or subscribing to EA Play Pro gets you three-day early access from September 27. EA Play gives you limited access from September 27. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch.