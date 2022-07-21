FIFA 23 has dropped its official first look trailer, teasing all the new features coming to the annual football simulation game. For the first time in the series, EA Sports has included women's club teams and cross-play support — allowing for seamless play between PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows systems. FIFA 23 is scheduled to release on September 30, and will be the last in the franchise to include the ‘FIFA' moniker, as a result of disagreements with the global FIFA federation.

FIFA 23 women's leagues

At launch, FIFA 23 will include two major women's leagues — the FA Women's Super League and the French Division 1 Féminine — which EA will further expand upon in the future. The Ultimate Edition cover reveal from earlier this week, featuring Chelsea Women's team's Sam Kerr, served as a dead giveaway of what to expect from this year's FIFA. She was accompanied by Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé, marking his third consecutive appearance on the cover since FIFA 21.

FIFA 23 reveal trailer

FIFA 23 World Cups

This year, EA Sports has included two official World Cup modes on FIFA 23, which will be released as post-launch updates at no additional cost. The Men's tournament will be based in Qatar (as in real life with the upcoming 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup), while the Women's cup will share stadiums in Australia and New Zealand. The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is going to Oceania.

FIFA 23 cross-play and new features

Cross-play support is another great addition on FIFA 23, enabling smooth gameplay across multiple platforms, as you take on friends or randoms online. That said, this will only be supported in 1v1 modes. This would come real handy for PC players, as the server population drops a few months in. Interestingly, this year's FIFA can also be purchased via Epic Games Store, albeit an Origin account will be required for login and CD key verification.

FIFA 23 claims to improve its motion capture system, thanks to the new Hypermotion2 Technology, which combines real-life 11v11 recordings with machine learning to deliver realistic movement. Based on what little gameplay footage is shown in the FIFA 23 trailer, it seems like the control scheme and layout for freekicks are changing yet again. The UI now features a player statistic box and an xG (expected goal) panel that predicts goal-scoring opportunities.

FIFA 23 pre-order

Pre-orders are now live, with the FIFA 23 Standard Edition offering 1 FUT Team of the Week Player, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item (for 5 FUT matches), and FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick (for 3 FUT matches). FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition comes with all the above bonuses, alongside three days of early access, 4,600 FIFA Points, and a limited-time FIFA World Cup FUT Hero Player Item.

FIFA 23 Standard Edition starts at Rs. 3,499 on Steam and Epic Games for PC, Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One, and Rs. 4,499 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs. 4,799 on Steam and Epic Games, and Rs. 6,499 on Xbox Store and PlayStation Store. The Ultimate Edition gives you access to both PS4 and PS5, or Xbox One and Series S/X versions of the game. You can save 10 percent with EA Play on both FIFA 23 editions on consoles.

As stated earlier, this would be the last time EA associates themselves with the ‘FIFA' tag, owing to a financial dispute with the FIFA governing body. Turns out, the FIFA branding and licensing were getting too expensive to afford, and EA Sports was asked to pay $2.5 billion over the next 10 years by the Federation. The current contract ends next summer, after which the franchise gets rebranded to EA Sports FC.

FIFA 23 PC system requirements

FIFA 23 minimum PC system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 1600 or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600k or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 100 GB

FIFA 23 recommended PC system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 10

Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X or equivalent

Processor (Intel): Core i7 6700 or equivalent

Memory: 12 GB

Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 5600 XT or equivalent

Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 1660 or equivalent

DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent

Online Connection Requirements: 512 kbps or faster Internet connection

Hard-drive space: 100 GB

FIFA 23 is out September 30 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Purchasing the Ultimate Edition or subscribing to EA Play Pro gets you three-day early access from September 27. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.