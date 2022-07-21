Technology News
  FIFA 23 Announced: Trailer, Release Date, Price, Pre Order, PC System Requirements, Cross Play, and Women's Leagues

FIFA 23 Announced: Trailer, Release Date, Price, Pre-Order, PC System Requirements, Cross-Play, and Women's Leagues

FIFA 23 is slated to launch September 30 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 21 July 2022 13:09 IST
FIFA 23 Announced: Trailer, Release Date, Price, Pre-Order, PC System Requirements, Cross-Play, and Women's Leagues

Photo Credit: EA Sports

Kylian Mbappé makes his third consecutive cover appearance with FIFA 23

Highlights
  • FIFA 23 will include FA Women’s Super League and French Division 1 Fémini
  • Men and Women’s FIFA World Cup modes to be a free update for FIFA 23
  • FIFA 23 will be the final annual instalment to carry the ‘FIFA’ branding

FIFA 23 has dropped its official first look trailer, teasing all the new features coming to the annual football simulation game. For the first time in the series, EA Sports has included women's club teams and cross-play support — allowing for seamless play between PlayStation, Xbox, and Windows systems. FIFA 23 is scheduled to release on September 30, and will be the last in the franchise to include the ‘FIFA' moniker, as a result of disagreements with the global FIFA federation.

FIFA 23 women's leagues

At launch, FIFA 23 will include two major women's leagues — the FA Women's Super League and the French Division 1 Féminine — which EA will further expand upon in the future. The Ultimate Edition cover reveal from earlier this week, featuring Chelsea Women's team's Sam Kerr, served as a dead giveaway of what to expect from this year's FIFA. She was accompanied by Paris Saint-Germain's Kylian Mbappé, marking his third consecutive appearance on the cover since FIFA 21.

FIFA 23 reveal trailer

FIFA 23 World Cups

This year, EA Sports has included two official World Cup modes on FIFA 23, which will be released as post-launch updates at no additional cost. The Men's tournament will be based in Qatar (as in real life with the upcoming 2022 FIFA Qatar World Cup), while the Women's cup will share stadiums in Australia and New Zealand. The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup is going to Oceania.

FIFA 23 cross-play and new features

Cross-play support is another great addition on FIFA 23, enabling smooth gameplay across multiple platforms, as you take on friends or randoms online. That said, this will only be supported in 1v1 modes. This would come real handy for PC players, as the server population drops a few months in. Interestingly, this year's FIFA can also be purchased via Epic Games Store, albeit an Origin account will be required for login and CD key verification.

FIFA 23 claims to improve its motion capture system, thanks to the new Hypermotion2 Technology, which combines real-life 11v11 recordings with machine learning to deliver realistic movement. Based on what little gameplay footage is shown in the FIFA 23 trailer, it seems like the control scheme and layout for freekicks are changing yet again. The UI now features a player statistic box and an xG (expected goal) panel that predicts goal-scoring opportunities.

FIFA 23 pre-order

Pre-orders are now live, with the FIFA 23 Standard Edition offering 1 FUT Team of the Week Player, Kylian Mbappé Loan Item (for 5 FUT matches), and FUT Ambassador Loan Player Pick (for 3 FUT matches). FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition comes with all the above bonuses, alongside three days of early access, 4,600 FIFA Points, and a limited-time FIFA World Cup FUT Hero Player Item.

FIFA 23 Standard Edition starts at Rs. 3,499 on Steam and Epic Games for PC, Rs. 3,999 on PS4 and Xbox One, and Rs. 4,499 on PS5 and Xbox Series S/X. FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition is priced at Rs. 4,799 on Steam and Epic Games, and Rs. 6,499 on Xbox Store and PlayStation Store. The Ultimate Edition gives you access to both PS4 and PS5, or Xbox One and Series S/X versions of the game. You can save 10 percent with EA Play on both FIFA 23 editions on consoles.

As stated earlier, this would be the last time EA associates themselves with the ‘FIFA' tag, owing to a financial dispute with the FIFA governing body. Turns out, the FIFA branding and licensing were getting too expensive to afford, and EA Sports was asked to pay $2.5 billion over the next 10 years by the Federation. The current contract ends next summer, after which the franchise gets rebranded to EA Sports FC.

FIFA 23 PC system requirements

FIFA 23 minimum PC system requirements

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): Ryzen 5 1600 or equivalent
  • Processor (Intel): Core i5 6600k or equivalent
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 570 or equivalent
  • Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 1050 Ti or equivalent
  • DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 kbps or faster Internet connection
  • Hard-drive space: 100 GB

FIFA 23 recommended PC system requirements

  • OS: 64-bit Windows 10
  • Processor (AMD): Ryzen 7 2700X or equivalent
  • Processor (Intel): Core i7 6700 or equivalent
  • Memory: 12 GB
  • Graphics card (AMD): Radeon RX 5600 XT or equivalent
  • Graphics card (NVIDIA): GeForce GTX 1660 or equivalent
  • DirectX: 12 Compatible video card or equivalent
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 kbps or faster Internet connection
  • Hard-drive space: 100 GB

FIFA 23 release date

FIFA 23 is out September 30 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Purchasing the Ultimate Edition or subscribing to EA Play Pro gets you three-day early access from September 27. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: fifa 23, fifa 23 release date, fifa 23 trailer, fifa 23 epic games, fifa 23 pre order, fifa 23 ultimate edition, fifa 23 price, fifa 23 womens leagues, fifa 23 world cup, fifa 23 pc, pc, ps4, ps5, playstation 4, playstation 5, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s, nintendo switch, fifa 23 xbox, fifa 23 steam, fifa 23 legacy edition
FIFA 23 Announced: Trailer, Release Date, Price, Pre-Order, PC System Requirements, Cross-Play, and Women's Leagues
