  FIFA 23 Celebrates Record Breaking Launch With 10.3 Million Players in Week One

FIFA 23 Celebrates Record-Breaking Launch With 10.3 Million Players in Week One

FIFA 23 is out now on all major platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 13 October 2022 10:56 IST
FIFA 23 Celebrates Record-Breaking Launch With 10.3 Million Players in Week One

Photo Credit: EA Sports

EA Sports doesn't specify whether the weeklong period also includes the three-day early access

Highlights
  • This would be the last time the franchise bears the ‘FIFA’ moniker
  • EA Sports FC will retain all licenses, including clubs, athletes, leagues
  • FIFA 23 brings Women’s leagues and cross-play into the mix

FIFA 23 is celebrating a record-breaking launch during its first week. In a press release, EA Sports revealed that since its debut in September, FIFA 23 has seen over 10.3 million players logging into the game, signalling the biggest launch period in the franchise's history. EA doesn't specify what weeklong period it's looking though. FIFA 23 launched in early access on September 27, available to those who subscribe to EA Play/ EA Play Pro, and who pre-ordered FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition. The former could help inflate the numbers, as EA Play members don't need to buy the game. FIFA 23 released September 30 on all major platforms, including PC, PS4, PS5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

“The response from our fans has been nothing short of incredible, and we're thrilled that our community is playing with their favourite players and teams across FIFA 23 in record numbers,” said Nick Wlodyka, SVP, GM, EA Sports FC, in a statement. “With both the Men's and Women's World Cups, and exciting updates to our women's club football content in-game still yet to come, we're just getting started on providing players with the most authentic and immersive experience yet.”

FIFA 23 Review: Barely Even Trying

The record-breaking launch might come off as a pleasant farewell for EA, who will rename its franchise to EA Sports FC. The decision comes after a dispute between the FIFA federation and the publisher Electronic Arts, who were unable to settle on new licensing terms, which usually lasts 10 years. As per EA, the ‘FIFA' branding and licensing were getting too expensive, with the footballing body demanding more than double the amount for the next term — charging $1 billion every four years (about Rs. 8,230 crore).

A VGC report revealed EA CEO Andrew Wilson's response to the demands, stating that he was willing to drop the ‘FIFA' branding from its titles, calling it an “impediment.” He stated that the governing body prevented developers from expanding its game modes beyond the traditional 11v11 matches. He also suggested that the only value the publisher ever got from the FIFA license, in a non-World Cup year, was the “four letters on the box.”

The running contract ends next summer, after which, the game gets rebranded to EA Sports FC, retaining the same experiences. With over 300 licensing partners on board, the game will hold rights to the same clubs, leagues, athletes, tournaments, and game modes. “Our unique licensing portfolio of more than 19,000+ players, 700+ teams, 100+ stadiums and 30 leagues that we've continued to invest in for decades will still be there, uniquely in EA Sports FC,” reads the blog post.

In a wild collaboration with Apple TV last month, FIFA 23 brought Ted Lasso into the game, alongside his fictional team AFC Richmond. This year's FIFA also comes packaged with two Women's leagues, support for cross-play, and promises a World Cup mode, in time.

FIFA 23 is now available across all major platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
FIFA 23

FIFA 23

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Better, more equipped AI (new-gen only)
  • Cross-platform play
  • PC on par with new-gen
  • Volta, Pro Clubs progression merged
  • Allows five substitutions
  • Bad
  • Impossible long shots, curlers
  • Cross-play is frustratingly limited
  • Women?s teams can?t play men?s
  • No women players in FUT
  • FUT pay-to-win behaviour ignored
  • Power Shot feels arcade-y
  • New corners, penalties unintuitive
  • FUT Moments brings third FUT currency
  • Playable Highlights are a joke
  • Five substitutions not allowed in Online Friendlies
Read detailed EA SPORTS FIFA 23 review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series FIFA
PEGI Rating 3+
Further reading: fifa 23, fifa 23 record launch, ea sports, ea sports fc, electronic arts, fifa, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x, pc, nintendo switch
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
FIFA 23 Celebrates Record-Breaking Launch With 10.3 Million Players in Week One
Comment
