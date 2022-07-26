Technology News
loading

FIFA 23, Juventus Strike New Deal to End Italian Club's 3-Year Absence

The “multi-year collaboration” will bring back the official Juventus FC logo, jerseys, and the Allianz Stadium.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 26 July 2022 15:19 IST
FIFA 23, Juventus Strike New Deal to End Italian Club's 3-Year Absence

Photo Credit: EA Sports

Juventus was bound to Pro Evolution Soccer for the past three years

Highlights
  • Juventus will no longer be called ‘Piemonte Calcio’ in FIFA games
  • EA Sports and Juventus are official Urban Culture partners now
  • FIFA 23 will be the final annual instalment to carry the ‘FIFA’ moniker

FIFA 23 — launching on September 30 — is bringing back Juventus FC to its team lineup. EA Sports announced a “multi-year collaboration” with the Italian football club, which will once again feature the Series A team in its original state. Juventus was previously available exclusively in Konami's eFootball Pro Evolution Soccer series for the past three years. This licensing issue forced EA to use the name ‘Piemonte Calcio' to represent the club. FIFA 23 is coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC.

The name change was not the only issue during those three years, as EA Sports had to create different jerseys and a stadium — making for an unauthentic feel. But starting with FIFA 23, Juventus will be restored to its former state, featuring the official logo, jersey sponsors, world-class players, and the Allianz Stadium. According to Electronic Arts, the multi-year partnership will explore ventures beyond gaming and football.

The two sides will work across “a number of lifestyle and cultural initiatives,” with the Italian club noting a 360-degree experience of the Juve world, “a world of street art, culture, music and Urban lifestyle,” reads the blog post. Electronic Arts, the AAA video game publisher, will not only be a video game partner to Juve with FIFA 23, but also an official Urban Culture partner.

“We are proud to return by EA Sports' side,” said Giorgio Ricci, Juventus Chief Revenue Officer. “The partnership with EA Sports goes beyond the concept of a traditional partnership, together in the shared project of looking into the future, talking to new generations, riding the wave of new trends, in street art, urban culture and lifestyle.” Details on the same are not clear but will be revealed at a later date.

EA announced earlier this year that it would not be renewing its license with FIFA. According to them, the FIFA branding and licensing were getting too expensive to afford, with EA having to pay $2.5 billion over the next 10 years to the footballing body. The current contract ends next summer, after which the franchise gets rebranded to EA Sports FC. Effectively, this new partnership with Juventus FC will carry over — alongside all the other teams from Europe's top leagues.

This year's FIFA includes two major women's leagues, men's and women's World Cups as a free update, and support for cross-play in 1v1 modes. In the meantime, FIFA is working with other developers to create new football simulation games.

FIFA 23 launches worldwide on September 30, across all major platforms — PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Epic Games Store.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
FIFA 23

FIFA 23

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series FIFA
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: fifa 23, fifa 23 juventus, ea sports juventus, fifa 23 release date, pro evolution soccer juventus, pes juventus, efootball juventus, electronic arts, ea, konami, fifa 23 Piemonte Calcio, juventus fc, pc, ps4, ps5, xbox one, xbox series x, xbox series s, ea sports fc

Related Stories

FIFA 23, Juventus Strike New Deal to End Italian Club's 3-Year Absence
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Government Warns Apple Watch Users in India of Multiple Vulnerabilities
  2. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  3. MIUI 14 Supported Device List Leaked, Could Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  4. Realme Pad X, Flat Monitor Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. India’s 5G Spectrum Auction Begins: All You Need to Know
  6. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  7. Here’s What to Expect From the MCU’s Phase 5, 6, and 7
  8. Realme Pad X, Watch 3, More to Launch in India Today at 12:30pm: Details
  9. Realme Watch 3, Buds Air 3 Neo, Buds Wireless 2S Launched in India: Details
  10. Sony XR OLED A80K Series Smart Television Range Launched in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Scientists in US Hack Fruit Flies' Brains to Make Them Remote-Controlled
  2. FIFA 23, Juventus Strike New Deal to End Italian Club's 3-Year Absence
  3. Thailand’s SEC Probing Potential Losses for Users of Crypto Platform Zipmex Users After Suspended Withdrawals
  4. Itel A23S With 3,020mAh Battery, Smart Face Unlock Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  5. Vivo Y16 Spotted on BIS Database, Expected to Debut in India Soon: Report
  6. Black Panther Game: EA Reportedly Developing Single-Player Wakanda Title
  7. Bitzero to Convert Abandoned US Missile Site Into Bitcoin Mining Site, Data Centre: Details
  8. Scientists Find Out Why Jupiter Doesn't Have Glorious Rings Like Saturn
  9. Eutelsat, OneWeb Agree to Merge to Rival Elon Musk’s Starink in Fast Growing Broadband Internet Market
  10. Animoca Brands Launches DAO to Develop Metaverse Standards: Here's How Its Different From MSF
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.