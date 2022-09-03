FIFA 23 will launch worldwide on September 23 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC, and Stadia. The game is available to pre-order via the official channels as well. Now, a reliable tipster is claiming that the publisher EA Sports and its India distributor E-xpress have hiked the prices of FIFA 23 in the country. It is believed that only PlayStation and Xbox versions of the game will be affected by this supposed increase in pricing.

According to tipster 0xSkeptic (@RishiAlwani), the cost of the FIFA 23 Standard Edition on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X will be increased to Rs. 4,799 from Rs. 4,499. Similarly, this version could cost Rs. 4,299 instead of Rs. 3,999 on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Alwani speculates that EA might have taken this step due to foreign currency fluctuations.

At the time of publishing this story, FIFA 23 Standard Edition is still available on Xbox and PlayStation for the original pricing. However, the tipster suggests that they may change soon.

FIFA 23's pricing in India recently caused a buzz when Epic Games accidentally listed the game for Rs. 4.8 on its online store. Early birds were able to snag the game for this price instead of the Rs. 4,799 normal ask. However, no other platform experienced this error, including Steam.

Epic Games eventually corrected the error. EA Sports then sent out a series of emails to apologise for the error. Furthermore, it assured those early buyers that they will be able to keep the copy.

FIFA 23 will be the last game in the decades-spanning franchise and will be called EA Sports FC from next year as it debuts women's leagues in the franchise for the first time. The game brings several new features like the upgraded HyperMotion2 technology, women's leagues, and more.

