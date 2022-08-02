Technology News
  FIFA 23 Career Mode Trailer Revealed: Player Personality, Playable Highlights, and More

FIFA 23 Career Mode Trailer Revealed: Player Personality, Playable Highlights, and More

FIFA 23 launches September 30 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 2 August 2022 15:36 IST
FIFA 23 Career Mode Trailer Revealed: Player Personality, Playable Highlights, and More

Photo Credit: EA Sports

Player personalities in FIFA 23 are divided into Maverick, Heartbeat, and Virtuoso

Highlights
  • FIFA 23 Career Mode will feature a new, robust menu
  • Player behaviour will affect statistics in FIFA 23 career mode
  • FIFA 23 lets you play through quick-sim highlights to change the outcome

FIFA 23 — launching on September 30 — has revealed an official Career mode deep dive trailer. EA Sports revealed the new gameplay video, detailing some long-time requested additions coming to the annual footballing franchise. This year's FIFA comes with player career personality, playable highlights, transfer analysis, a new menu, and more. This is in addition to the new HyperMotion 2 technology that adds realism. FIFA 23 launches across all major platforms including PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One.

FIFA 23 Career mode: Player career personality

The Player Career mode in FIFA 23 will now have a personality feature, letting you define your character both on and off the pitch. It is distributed into three main traits: Maverick, Heartbeat, and Virtuoso. Mavericks are single-minded opportunists, who aggressively chase set goals and glory. Heartbeats are more of a team player, reading the game and making passes and crosses according to whatever is suitable at the time. Meanwhile, Virtuoso hits the middle ground, making spontaneous decisions and using their skill to change the outcome of a match.

According to EA Sports, off-pitch activities will be influenced as well. You can visit an injured teammate in the hospital or spend money on luxuries in FIFA 23 Player Career, both of which determine your personality traits and the way people treat you. While you can select a trait at the beginning, it evolves during gameplay depending on the choices you make — further affecting your stats. For instance, as a Maverick, you can ensure better shot quality, while Heartbeats can expect to see a boost in their passing accuracy level.

FIFA 23 Career mode: Playable highlights

Improvements to the quick-sim system are also on the way with FIFA 23, whereupon defeat to an AI can now be reverted. Players will no longer be required to sit through a 90-minute (in-game time) match to get the desired result, as the new playable highlights feature lets you relive those moments, while giving you an opportunity to change the outcome. Players will be dropped into the middle of a match, hence saving time.

FIFA 23 Career mode: New menu, transfer analysis

Both Manager and Player Career modes in FIFA 23 will now have a new interface, designed to save time during navigation. For instance, scouts can be managed by a single panel, as you scroll through the list using the right analogue stick.

FIFA 23 features a new transfer evaluation system that crunches numbers to inform you in detail about the transfer quality and your negotiation prowess. EA has not provided screenshots for the same, but further details should be expected later down the line.

FIFA 23 Career mode: Authentic managers

Players can now step in the shoes of world-famous managers on FIFA 23, allowing you to pick from the authentic likeness of in-built characters. Managers can be put in control of their main clubs, transferred onto a different one, or you can accept contracts for new opportunities. Think of it like the normal Manager mode, but instead of trying to create a manager from start, you can pick templates or assets of real ones, and customise their clothing.

Other additions to FIFA 23 include new dynamic cutscenes that feature training sessions, celebrations, transfer room drama, fan interactions, pep talks, and more, all to emulate a real-life football career. The opposing team will also change tactics mid-game depending on the score. So, if your team is two goals up, their AI will intuitively switch to an offensive-minded approach.

FIFA 23 is out September 30 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. Purchasing the Ultimate Edition or subscribing to EA Play Pro gets you three-day early access from September 27. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

fifa 23, fifa 23 career mode, fifa 23 career mode pitch notes, fifa 23 career mode deep dive, fifa 23 career mode trailer, fifa 23 career mode features, fifa 23 career mode changes, fifa 23 release date, ea sports, electronic arts, pc, ps4, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s, xbox one
FIFA 23 Career Mode Trailer Revealed: Player Personality, Playable Highlights, and More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.