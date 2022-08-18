Technology News
loading

FIFA 23: Rs. 5 India Pricing Glitch Sales Will Be Honoured, EA Says

The error was spotted last month on the Epic Games Store for FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 18 August 2022 10:59 IST
FIFA 23: Rs. 5 India Pricing Glitch Sales Will Be Honoured, EA Says

Photo Credit: EA Sports

Pre-ordering FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition grants cover star Kylian Mbappé as a 5 match Loan player

Highlights
  • FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition costs Rs. 4,799 on Steam and Epic Games Store
  • Epic Games made the blunder due to a wrong decimal point placement
  • Pre-ordering FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition grants three-day early access

FIFA 23 buyers who managed to pre-order the game for Rs. 4.80 on the Epic Games Store can keep it. A recent pricing glitch allowed Indian gamers to pre-order the Rs. 4,799 Ultimate Edition on PC for less than Rs. 5. EA Sports have now come out and accepted the error on their part, and will be honouring all purchases made during the brief period. FIFA 23 launches September 30 on all major platforms including PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

The glitch was spotted last month, right after EA Sports unveiled the first official trailer for FIFA 23. The Indian-edition of Epic Games Store made a blunder by placing the decimal point in the wrong place, taking down the price from Rs. 4,799.00 to Rs. 4.80. Early birds managed to snag the deal and shared their elation on social media, urging users around the world to change their region to India and pre-order it at dirt cheap price. The error was not seen on any other platforms or Steam.

The error was eventually corrected, and players were worried that Epic Games would either negate the purchases or ask for the remaining amount. However, in a series of emails sent to said customers, EA Sports have apologised, assuring them that they will be able to keep the copy. “A few weeks back, we scored a pretty spectacular own-goal when we inadvertently offered FIFA 23 pre-purchase on the Epic Games Store at an incorrect price,” says the email sent to players by EA Sports. “It was our mistake, and we wanted to let you know that we'll be honouring all pre-purchases made at that price.”

Pre-ordering FIFA 23 Ultimate Edition grants three-day early access to the game, starting September 27 and offers a bunch of in-game rewards. Players will receive 4,600 FIFA Points to spend on their Ultimate Team, an FUT Ones to Watch Player Item, a Team of the Week 1 Player, and cover star Kylian Mbappé as a Loan Item for 5 matches.

FIFA 23 comes with the new HyperMotion2 technology, adding next-level realism to the in-game pitch, both men's and women's World Cup modes, and support for seamless cross-play across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation systems. EA also released an Ultimate Team deep dive trailer, detailing the newly bite-sized FUT Moments mode, changes to the player chemistry system, and an FUT World Cup mode — details of which are still sparse.

FIFA 23 is out September 30 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. As stated above, purchasing the Ultimate Edition or subscribing to EA Play Pro gets you three-day early access from September 27. FIFA 23 Legacy Edition will be available on Nintendo Switch.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: fifa 23, fifa 23 5 rupees, fifa 23 epic games, fifa 23 epic games india, fifa 23 epic games glitch, fifa 23 epic games price, fifa 23 epic games 5 rs, fifa 23 release date, ea sports, epic games store, pc, ps4, ps5, playstation 4, playstation 5, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x, fifa 23 ultimate edition
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Samsung Cuts 2022 Smartphone Shipments Target to 260 Million Units Due to Supply Chain Constraints: Report

Related Stories

FIFA 23: Rs. 5 India Pricing Glitch Sales Will Be Honoured, EA Says
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G Launched in India: All Details
  2. House of the Dragon India Release Time Announced
  3. iPhone 14 Series Launch Date Said to be Targeted for September 7: Details
  4. Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Buzz With AMOLED Display Launched in India: Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  7. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  8. She-Hulk Review: Marvel Legal Comedy Tries Too Hard to Be Likeable
  9. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  10. OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Plenty of Optimisations
#Latest Stories
  1. She-Hulk Episode 1 Post-Credits Scene, Explained
  2. Infinix Zero Ultra 5G Tipped to Get MediaTek Dimensity 920 5G SoC, 200-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera
  3. Iron Man: Marvel Cancelled an Open-World Game in 2012 From Just Cause Makers
  4. Coinbase Would Shut Down Ethereum Staking If Dragged Under Regulatory Threats, Says CEO
  5. Nothing Phone 1 Receives OS Version 1.1.3 Update With Camera Improvements, New Features: All Details
  6. Razorpay Buys Offline Payments Firm Ezetap in Company’s Biggest Acquisition Till Date
  7. OnePlus 10T 5G Gets New Software Update With Optimisations for Fingerprint Reader, Software, and Cameras
  8. Realme 9i 5G With Dimensity 810 5G, 50-Megapixel Main Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Electric Double-Decker Bus With App-Based Booking to Join BEST Fleet in Mumbai
  10. DoT Seeks TRAI Suggestions on Auction of E and V Bands, Confirms Official
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.