Ukraine-Russia Crisis: EA Removes All Russian Teams From FIFA 22, NHL 22

EA's move comes days after FIFA suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football.

By Reuters | Updated: 3 March 2022 10:20 IST
Photo Credit: EA

Only five current Russian national football team squad members play outside Russian Premier League

  • EA said it would remove Russian teams from NHL
  • This effectively removes most Russian players from FIFA 22 as well
  • Scores of companies have severed connections with Russia

Electronic Arts is removing the Russian national team and all Russian football clubs from its popular videogame title FIFA 22, as more companies distance themselves from the country following its invasion of Ukraine.

This effectively removes most Russian players from FIFA 22 as well, given only five current Russian national football team squad members — captain Aleksandr Golovin, Denis Cheryshev, Aleksei Miranchuk, Fyodor Kudryashov, and Nikita Khaykin — play outside of the Russian Premier League.

The company also said it would remove Russian teams from NHL 22, its game title based on the National Hockey League.

EA's move comes days after the FIFA suspended Russia's national teams and clubs from international football and the NHL said it would no longer consider the country when looking at locations for any future NHL competitions.

From Apple to Nike, scores of companies have severed connections with Russia as western nations impose sanctions, including shutting out some Russian banks from the SWIFT global financial network.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
