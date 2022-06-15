FIFA 22 is coming to the Play List later this month, Electronic Arts announced on Tuesday. EA's latest entry its popular FIFA series will be available at no extra cost with an EA Play or an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. FIFA 22 is the last of EA Sports' titles from 2021 — including F1 2021, Madden NFL 22, and NHL 22 — to become part of the Play List. Meanwhile, the publisher also announced recurring member-only benefits for subscribers while playing FIFA 22.

In a post on Microsoft's Xbox blog, EA revealed on Tuesday that FIFA 22 is coming to the Play List on June 23. EA's Play List includes a list of several popular titles including It Takes Two, Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Star Wars: Squadrons, Need for Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered, as well as other 2021 EA Sports titles such as F1 2021, Madden NFL 22, and NHL 22.

EA Play, which is included as part of an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, will offer member-only challenges and in-game rewards on FIFA 22 later this month, according to the publisher. These rewards include Volta Apparel, coins, Ultimate Team Seasonal XP Boosts, and Stadium Sets. Members also have access to 10 hours of free playtime for new releases, and can purchase EA digital content at a 10 percent discount.

Last month, EA announced that FIFA 23 would be the last FIFA-branded game from EA Sports — following titles will switch to EA Sports FC from next year. EA parted ways with world football governing body FIFA which it had partnered with nearly three-decades ago, after they failed to strike a new licensing deal. The first EA Sports FC title after FIFA 23 will be unable to include FIFA-specific content such as the World Cup.

EA also began testing cross-play — also known as cross-platform play support — for multiplayer matches for current generation consoles last month. This means that gamers on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Google Stadia can play Online Seasons and Online Friendlies modes with others across these devices. EA Sports could be working on adding support for cross-play on other game modes for the upcoming FIFA 23 title, which expected to release later this year.

Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass Ultimate — including EA Play, Xbox Live Gold/ Xbox network, as well as game streaming in select markets — is priced at Rs. 499 per month, or Rs. 5,999 per year on PC and console in India. EA Play is priced at Rs. 315 a month, or Rs. 1,990 a year, while EA Play Pro is priced at Rs. 999 a month, and Rs. 6,499 a year. Gamers can subscribe via the EA App, stores for PlayStation and Xbox, and Steam.