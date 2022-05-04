Technology News
loading

FIFA 22 Cross-Play Test Begins on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Stadia

Cross-play could be officially supported in future FIFA titles.

By David Delima | Updated: 4 May 2022 11:01 IST
FIFA 22 Cross-Play Test Begins on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Stadia

Photo Credit: EA

FIFA 22 will finally let gamers play with friends across platforms in two online modes

Highlights
  • FIFA 22 is the latest instalment in the series, released last year
  • FIFA 22 cross-play testing will begin “in the near future”
  • EA Sports hasn’t revealed if older consoles will get cross-play support

FIFA 22 will soon begin cross-play — or cross-platform play support — for multiplayer matches, EA Sports revealed on Tuesday. The game will let users on the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Google Stadia play FIFA 22 with other players across these platforms. There is currently no word on whether the PC version of the game will offer support for cross-play. The test suggests that EA Sports could be working on implementing cross platform support in more game modes on the upcoming FIFA 23 — or EA Sports FC 23, if the licensing goes away — expected later this year.

In a website post, EA announced that it would begin testing cross-play support on the PS5, Xbox Series S/X and Stadia versions of FIFA 22 “in the near future”. The test will be limited to Online Seasons and Online Friendlies modes, with cross-platform support on the current gen consoles and Google's cloud-based game streaming service. FIFA 22 will consider players from other platforms for matchmaking once a user opts in for the upcoming cross-play test.

fifa 22 cross play ea sports fifa22 fifa ea

The new widget for Cross-play support on FIFA 22
Photo Credit: EA

 

When the cross-play test for FIFA 22 is enabled, gamers will see a widget in the bottom right-hand corner of the screen. Opening the widget will allow gamers to opt-in or opt-out from the test. The widget will let users select a friend's name to invite them to a match. The Online Friendlies mode will also allow gamers to choose friends on other platforms, according to EA Sports. Meanwhile, FIFA 22 will also allow toggling participation in the cross-play test via the Matchmaking Options Settings screen.

EA Sports says that the upcoming cross-play test won't have a direct impact on gameplay, and matchmaking in Online Seasons will consider players from other platforms once the test begins. While gamers on the PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Stadia versions of the game can participate in the test, there's no word on whether previous gen consoles and PC gamers will gain access to cross-play in the future. Sony's PlayStation 4 does support cross-platform on select titles, after support for the feature was introduced in 2018.

According to the publisher, the cross-play test for FIFA 22 will only include support for Online Seasons and Online Friendlies in order to reduce the chance for introducing new issues into the game. The post states that the game data and feedback from both modes will “help inform how cross-play could further be implemented in future titles”, suggesting that FIFA 23 could officially support cross-play in additional game modes when it is released later this year.

It's worth noting that EA Sports' FIFA doesn't support cross-gen play owing to gameplay differences between the PS4/Xbox One version and the PS5/Xbox Series S/X version of FIFA 22. The PC version is considered as part of last-gen, alongside PS4 and Xbox One. Hence, even if FIFA 23 / EA Sports FC 23 were to get full cross-play support, it wouldn't work across PC and console generations.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
FIFA 22

FIFA 22

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Improved goalkeepers
  • Better ball physics
  • More realistic crosses and passes
  • Create a Club returns
  • Bad
  • Arcade shots
  • Defensive aggression overreach
  • AI rubber-banding
  • FUT pay-to-win behaviour ignored
  • Volta is over-the-top
  • No story mode at all
  • Still no cross-play
  • Sluggish menus
Read detailed EA SPORTS FIFA 22 review
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series FIFA
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: FIFA 22, FIFA, FIFA 22 Cross Play, FIFA 22 Cross Platform Play, EA, EA Sports, EA Sports FC, FIFA 23, EA Sports FC 23
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
NFTs Said to Be Used in Shanghai to Record COVID-19 Lockdown, Combat Censorship

Related Stories

FIFA 22 Cross-Play Test Begins on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Stadia
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 13 128GB Price Starts at Rs. 35,513: All Details Here
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  3. OnePlus 10R 5G (150W) First Impressions: For Power Users
  4. Moto G82 Specifications, Renders Leaked Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus Nord 3 Supposedly Surfaces on Company's India Website
  6. Amazon Summer Sale 2022 Begins on May 4 With Deals on Smartphones
  7. Moto G52 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12pm: Price, Sale Details
  8. Oppo Reno 8 Tipped to Launch in India by End of June
  9. Sennheiser CX Plus True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
#Latest Stories
  1. NASA, Boeing Say Starliner Capsule Ready for Test Launch to ISS on May 19
  2. Vivo Y55 4G With Snapdragon 680 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Deal With Dish to Provide 5G Network Equipment
  4. BTC Values Dip as Crypto Price Chart Shows Red Down Arrows Next to Most Altcoins
  5. Moto E32 With Unisoc T606 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  6. FIFA 22 Cross-Play Test Begins on PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Stadia
  7. NFTs Said to Be Used in Shanghai to Record COVID-19 Lockdown, Combat Censorship
  8. Musk-Twitter Takeover: Activists Reportedly Ask Advertisers to Boycott Twitter if It Spreads Misinformation
  9. Elon Musk Says Twitter May Charge a Fee for Commercial, Government Users
  10. Eight New Echoing Black Hole Binaries Discovered in Our Galaxy: MIT Researchers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.