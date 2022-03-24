Technology News
  Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Timings Announced, to Include Stranger Things Crossover Mission

Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Timings Announced, to Include Stranger Things Crossover Mission

Gamers can enter a twisted version of Yara with a special crossover mission later today.

By David Delima | Updated: 24 March 2022 18:27 IST
Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Timings Announced, to Include Stranger Things Crossover Mission

Photo Credit: Ubisoft

Gamers can now pre-load the game on PS4, PS5 and PC ahead of the free weekend that starts tonight

Highlights
  • Far Cry 6 was released in October 2021 on all platforms
  • The game will be free-to-play with all content this weekend
  • Far Cry 6 can be purchased by new gamers at discounted rates

Far Cry 6 is hosting a free weekend for gamers from Thursday, March 24 to Monday, March 28, allowing new players to access the game at no cost on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One, over the weekend. That will include the new Stranger Things crossover mission — inspired by the popular Netflix series of the same name — assuming you've completed the necessary missions to access it. Gamers who do not have a copy of the game can also purchase the game and the Season Pass at discounted prices, Ubisoft has announced.

Gamers can pre-load Far Cry 6 on PC, PS4, and PS5 granting them access to the full game later on Thursday — including all free downloadable content published so far, and The Vanishing, an upcoming Stranger Things crossover mission that was recently announced by the publisher.

Ubisoft also shared a chart revealing the release time for different regions. The Far Cry 6 free weekend will be available to play in India starting Thursday, March 24 at 11:30pm IST / 11am PT on Ubisoft Connect and the Epic Games Store, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. The free weekend will end on Monday, March 28 at 11:30pm IST / 11am PT, Ubisoft has revealed.

As previously mentioned, gamers will also have access to The Vanishing, a new crossover mission with Netflix's Stranger Things that adds stealth-horror-survival gameplay to Far Cry 6. Gamers who log in to the game on Thursday will enter a ‘twisted' version of Yara, which Ubisoft says is inspired by the Upside-Down, complete with a hidden bunker and an abandoned laboratory. As Yarans begin to disappear, Dani must set out to look for Chorizo and locate the island's residents who have been spirited away.

Once the Far Cry 6 free weekend ends, gamers who want to keep playing the popular title can purchase the game for PC at a 50 percent discount from the Ubisoft Store and the Epic Games Store (Standard, Gold, Deluxe editions) as part of the Spring Sale. Gamers can pick up the Season Pass at 35 percent off from the Epic Games Store, and avail of a 35 percent and 25 percent discounts on the Vaas: Insanity DLC and the Pagan: Control DLC, respectively. Google Stadia users can also buy the game at a 50 percent discount on the Standard, Gold and Ultimate editions and 35 percent off the Season Pass, from March 24 – March 31.

Meanwhile, PS4 and PS5 owners can pick up the Standard and Gold Editions of the game at a 50 percent discount, along with 35 percent off the Season Pass as part of the PlayStation Store's Deal of the Week from March 23 – March 30. From March 24 – March 28, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X gamers can purchase all editions of the game at 50 percent off on the Xbox Store, along with 35 percent off the Season Pass, according to Ubisoft.

Far Cry 6's free weekend begins Thursday night in India, and will end Monday night.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6

    • Good
    • Pick stealth or guns blazing
    • Varied mission approaches
    • Satisfying gunplay
    • Headshots are fun
    • Co-op is fun
    • Supremos, Resolver weapons
    • New enemy types
    • Gun holstering system
    • Vehicular variety
    • Bad
    • Bit of padding
    • Useless enemy respawning
    • Special forces are meh
    • Can't go too far in co-op
    • Side activities are okay
    • Could be more authentic
    • Amigos are more for flair
    • In-game store uses real money
    • No cross-play support
    Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry 6 review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
    Series Far Cry
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Comments

    David Delima
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
    Portsmouth to Enable Bill Payments in Bitcoin, Mayor Deaglan McEachern Backs Idea
    Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 With Optional LTE Connectivity, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor Launched

