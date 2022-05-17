Technology News
loading
Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout Will Be Free-to-Play From June 21; Coming to Nintendo Switch, Xbox

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will have a PlayStation 5 version with improved graphics.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 17 May 2022 14:55 IST
Photo Credit: fallguys.com

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will start with Season 1 on June 21

Highlights
  • Season 1 pass will be awarded who purchase and play it before June 21
  • Season 1 will have new costumes and new levels
  • Pre-registration for rewards is now live

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will be a free-to-play game from June 21 onwards, its developer Mediatonic has announced. The battle royale game will also be making its debut on Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store on the same date. It has also been revealed that there will also be a PlayStation 5 version that will offer faster load times and other performance upgrades. It will be released at the same time as the Nintendo Switch, Xbox and Epic Games Store versions.

The game will be free-to-play on PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store. It will fully support cross-play, cross-platform parties, and cross-progression with the use of Epic Games Account, the developers said. It is to be noted that Epic Games, known for Fortnite, acquired Tonic Games Group, the developers of the Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, last year. At that time, Epic Games said that Fall Guys will retain its original gameplay. Tonic Games has announced during acquisition that the game will be made available for Nintendo Switch and Xbox along with PC and PlayStation.

The developer notes that PlayStation and Steam players, who already have a copy of Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, will continue to receive updates, including new seasons, patches and features. However, new players will no longer be able to download Fall Guys on Steam. These new players can visit the Epic Games Store and download the launcher to play the game on PC.

fall guys free to play june 21 intext fall guys

New Season 1 will mark the free-to-play mode
Photo Credit: fallguys.com

Furthermore, gamers who purchase (or have purchased) and play (or played) Fall Guys before the June 21 launch, will be awarded a new Legacy Pack. The pack will have a nickname, nameplate, the Regal costume, the Veggie Dog costume, the Feisty Dwarf costume, and a Season Pass for Season 1 — a new season that will mark the free-to-play mode. This (new) Season 1 will have new levels, and costumes. Fall Guys, debuted in August 2020, has had six seasons till now.

The pre-registration for the Fall Guys is now live, and those who pre-register will be eligible for rewards. Gamers who play Fall Guys after June 21 can purchase the Season Pass with Show-Bucks, a new in-game currency. You can unlock 100 levels in the Season Pass at launch, and also unlock the next Season Pass if you max out the current one. If you are not the one who purchases a season pass, you can still play the game for free.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Battle Royale
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 3+
Further reading: Fall Guys, Fall Guys Ultimate Knockout, Epic Games, Tonic Games Group, Fortnite
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.