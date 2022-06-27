Technology News
  Fall Guys Reaches 20 Million Players Milestone in Two Days of Going Free to Play

Fall Guys Reaches 20 Million Players Milestone in Two Days of Going Free-to-Play

Fall Guys was also launched on Switch, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on June 21.

By Roktim Rajpal | Updated: 27 June 2022 15:00 IST
Fall Guys Reaches 20 Million Players Milestone in Two Days of Going Free-to-Play

Photo Credit: Mediatonic

Fall Guys is hugely popular among gamers

Highlights
  • Fall Guys went free-to-play on June 21
  • Mediatonic thanked Fall Guys fans for helping them reach the milestone
  • Fall Guys was originally launched on Windows and PS4 in 2020

Fall Guys clocked in 20 million players within 48 hours of going free-to-play on June 21, a major achievement for game developer Mediatonic. The platform battle royale game was also launched on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on the same day, which helped it get wider patronage. The official Fall Guys Twitter page announced that it had reached the milestone with a post that read: "MASSIVE THANK YOU TO ALL WHO HAVE STUMBLED We reached an incredible 20 million players in the first 48 hours of Free For All! ???? ...see you this weekend my beans!”.

Mediatonic retweeted the official handle's tweet and thanked Fall Guys users for their support with a post that read: “AMAZING! IT HAPPENED!”.

Fall Guys' free-to-play and multiplatform relaunch last week resulted in several server issues, because of which players were unable to find matches. A similar issue had cropped up when the game was first launched for PlayStation 4 and Steam back in 2020. Fall Guys was later integrated into Epic's ecosystem last year when Epic Games acquired Mediatonic. As a result, players need to log in with an Epic Games account to play the game. Fall Guys has also been removed from Steam's storefront and is now available only via the Epic Games Store.

Formerly known as Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, the game features up to 60 players who control jellybean-like creatures and take on each other in randomly selected mini-games in a bid to survive. Some players are eliminated after each round, with the proverbial last survivor walking away as the winner.

Fall Guys received “generally favourable” reviews, when it was first released on PC and PS4, as per review aggregator Metacritic, with praise directed towards the gameplay. It proved to be a commercial success accumulating an active player base of more than 1.5 million players within 24 hours of its release. By August 2020, Fall Guys delivered the most downloaded monthly PS Plus game of all time.

The hit battle royale Fall Guys is now available free-to-play across platforms such as PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

Fall Guys

Fall Guys

Genre Battle Royale
Platform Android, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, iOS, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 3+
Fall Guys Reaches 20 Million Players Milestone in Two Days of Going Free-to-Play
