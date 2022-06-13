Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Experts Express Concern About Gaming Addiction After Teenager Shot Mother Allegedly Over PUBG

Experts Express Concern About Gaming Addiction After Teenager Shot Mother Allegedly Over PUBG

The teenager was addicted to playing mobile games, and allegedly killed his mother for scolding him over PUBG.

By ANI | Updated: 13 June 2022 12:25 IST
Experts Express Concern About Gaming Addiction After Teenager Shot Mother Allegedly Over PUBG

Mobile games have hampered the physical growth of a child

Highlights
  • The games also kept the child unaware of the world's realities
  • Overuse of electronic devices causes health issues
  • They have has also affected the relationships

Days after a 16-year-old boy, who was addicted to playing mobile games, shot his mother dead allegedly for scolding him over his PUBG addiction, experts on Saturday expressed concerns about mental health problems related to phone addiction.

Dr. Jyoti Kapoor, senior psychiatrist and founder, Manasthali services said, "Mobile games have not only hampered the physical growth of a child but also kept him unaware of the realities of the world."

She highlighted that health issues like weight gain, laziness, vision problems are on a rise because of the overuse of electronic devices and thus it affects the mental health of the individuals as well.

"Games like PUBG, Clash of Clans, and Pokémon Go among others are alluring kids through their day-to-day advancement in graphics and gestures and they are giving more priority to these games as compared to other activities. Health issues like weight gain, laziness, vision problem because of the overuse of electronic devices. Not to mention, it has also affected the relationships, as kids are so lost in their mobile playing games that now they do not prefer spending time with their families and close ones," Dr. Kapoor said.

The doctor further advised elders and parents to impart knowledge of the harmful effects of electronic games to their children and encourage them to take part in physical activities. Dr. Kapoor said, "It is important for elders and parents to impart the knowledge of harmful effects of these games to their children. They should be well aware of the negative impacts of the addiction towards these games.

Even if they are playing, there should be a time limit in order to save them from affecting their health. Encourage them to take part in other sports so that they can find something else to do instead of sticking to these games." Another expert, Dr. Shweta Sharma, Clinical Psychologist and Founder of Mansa Global Foundation for Mental Health said that children and mobile phones have become dependent on each other thereby impacting the mental and physical health of children.

"In today's times, children and mobile phones have become dependent on each other but there are still some disadvantages of the Internet on the children's physical and mental health," Dr. Sharma said. "Usually, type of games or content of video on YouTube, are majorly related to aggression and therefore the children aren't able to channelise it any positive way," the doctor said.

"Hence, this leads to an outburst towards their parents, siblings or on peers. The focus of these mobile games is a soft target," she said. The doctor also pointed out, "Several video games highlight the benefits of driving at high speed, making use of guns which have a negative effect on their mental health. Therefore, it is essential that we all should take care of what our children are watching and doing on mobile phones."

Dr. Sharma highlighted that it is a wrong practice by the parents to engage their children in mobile phones in order to complete their work or household chores. "Sometimes, we in order to work without disturbance, give phones to children, make them engaged in watching mobile phones which is not right. We have to change this habit. We can make them engage in physical activities by going to stadiums, playgrounds and by engaging in brisk walking so that they could stop or reduce their addiction to mobiles, internet usage and their future can get secure," she said.

In a shocking incident, a 16-year-old boy, who was addicted to playing mobile games, shot his mother dead allegedly for scolding him over his PUBG addiction. The boy later locked his 10-year-old sister in a room and sat with his mother's dead body at his house in Aldico Colony of Lucknow's PGI area, Uttar Pradesh Police said on June 8.

Missed Apple's WWDC 2022? We discuss every major announcement on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: PUBG, Pokémon Go, Clash of Clans
Hideo Kojima, Xbox Game Studios Teaming Up for New Cloud-Based Game

Related Stories

Experts Express Concern About Gaming Addiction After Teenager Shot Mother Allegedly Over PUBG
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Scientists Have Devised A New Method To Purify Saltwater
  2. Vivo X80 Pro Review: Still Exceptional?
  3. Nagpur’s Institute of Science’s Website Targeted by Malaysian Hackers
  4. Motorola Teases Camera Performance of Upcoming Flagship Phone: Details
  5. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  6. Nothing Phone 1 Pre-Booking Details, Multiple Storage Variants Tipped
  7. Paytm Starts Taking a Surcharge on Mobile Recharges
  8. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  9. OnePlus 10 Renders, Specifications Leaked Online: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Telangana to Get India’s First Generation 6 AMOLED Display Fab Facility Worth Rs. 24,000 Crore in Collaboration With Elest
  2. Bitcoin ATMs Become More Common, Over 880 Machines Installed in June Already: Report
  3. Experts Express Concern About Gaming Addiction After Teenager Shot Mother Allegedly Over PUBG
  4. Hideo Kojima, Xbox Game Studios Teaming Up for New Cloud-Based Game
  5. Samsung Smart Monitor M8 With PC-Less Productivity, SlimFit Camera Launched in India: All Details
  6. Lenovo Legion R7000P 2022, Legion R9000P 2022 With AMD Ryzen Processors, 165Hz Displays Launched
  7. Nagpur’s Institute of Science’s Website Targeted by Malaysian Hackers, Restoration in Progress
  8. Google to Pay $118 Million Settlement Against Class-Action Suit on Pay Disparity, Gender Discrimination
  9. Starfield Gameplay Trailer Shows Off Thousands of Explorable Planets, Space Combat, More
  10. NASA, Astra to Send Another Set of Satellites in Orbit After Failure of Previous Weather Mission
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.