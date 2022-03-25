Technology News
  Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More

Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More

Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022 will be live until April 7.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 March 2022 13:58 IST
Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022: Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, and More

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 features The Matrix star Keanu Reeves

Highlights
  • Epic Games is offering up to 75 percent discount on PC games
  • It is running a 60 percent discount on Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla
  • Epic Games also has discounts on add-ons for free-to-play games

Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022 is live and brings discounts on popular AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more. Hundreds of games are going on sale which will last until April 7 at 8:30pm IST / 11:00am ET. The online storefront is offering up to 75 percent discount on PC games and add-ons. There is also a special Spring Deal for Eve Online, a free-to-play space sandbox game with PvE and PvP battles.

Epic Games announced the Spring Sale 2022 on Thursday. The sale began on Thursday itself and will run for two weeks. The sale sees Farming Simulator 22 get a discount on the online storefront for the first time.

Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022 best deals

Farming Simulator 22 at Rs. 1,999.20 — 20 percent off

Deathloop at Rs. 1249.50 — 50 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599.50 — 50 percent off

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499.50 — 50 percent off

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 747.50 — 75 percent off

Kena: Bridge of Spirits at Rs. 610.35 — 35 percent off

Kena Bridge of Spirits Review: A Game You've Played Before

Chivalry 2 at Rs. 629.13 — 33 percent off

Horizon Zero Dawn at Rs. 1,649.50 — 50 percent off

Horizon Zero Dawn Review

Assasin's Creed: Valhalla at Rs. 1,199.60 — 60 percent off

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review: Quantity Over Quality

Disco Elysium at Rs. 357.60 — 60 percent off

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition at Rs. 1,499.50 — 50 percent off

Far Cry 6 Review: Unrevolutionary Caribbean Adventure Is Mighty Fun in Co-Op

Furthermore, as previously mentioned, there is a special Spring Sale deal for Eve Online in which players can claim the free Superluminal Pack. The pack contains four new skins and a set of unique Capsuleer clothing. Epic Games is offering discounted add-ons in other popular free-to-play games as well, including Rogue Company, Smite, Paladins, and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

    • Good
    • Good voice acting
    • Lots to do in Night City
    • Multiple ways to play
    • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
    • Bad
    • Terrible graphics
    • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
    • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
    • Too many loading screens
    • Enemies are bullet sponges
    • No cover system
    • Repetitive NPCs
    • Too much loot
    Genre Action-Adventure
    Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
    Modes Single-player
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Kena: Bridge of Spirits

    Kena: Bridge of Spirits

      • Good
      • Character design
      • Gorgeous world
      • Short and sweet
      • Bad
      • By-the-numbers title
      • Cultural dissonance
      • Bland storytelling
      • Lacking originality
      • Obtuse puzzles
      Genre Action-Adventure
      Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
      Modes Single-player
      PEGI Rating 12+
      Chivalry 2

      Chivalry 2

      Genre Hack and Slash
      Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
      Modes Multiplayer
      PEGI Rating 18+
      Horizon Zero Dawn

      Horizon Zero Dawn

        • Good
        • Fun combat
        • Great story
        • Fantastic world to explore
        • Meaningful conversation system
        • Well-realised NPCs
        • Bad
        • Lack of a ‘lock-on’ system in melee combat is puzzling
        • Inventory management could be better
        Genre RPG
        Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
        Modes Single-player
        Assassin's Creed Valhalla

        Assassin's Creed Valhalla

          • Good
          • Assaults are lively, strategic
          • Mini-games are enjoyable and/or have purpose
          • Added realism in combat
          • Can dual wield weapons
          • Hidden Blade returns
          • Good NPC support in combat
          • Bad
          • Too much bloat
          • Cookie cutter side quests
          • Combat is clunky
          • Stiff character movement
          • Laborious attacks
          • Convoluted, uninteresting story
          • Narrative lacks continuity logic
          • Body language missing in conversations
          • Microtransactions
          • Bugs
          Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Valhalla review
          Genre RPG
          Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
          Modes Single-player
          Series Assassin's Creed
          PEGI Rating 18+
          Disco Elysium

          Disco Elysium

          Genre RPG
          Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
          Modes Single-player
          PEGI Rating 18+
          Far Cry 6

          Far Cry 6

            • Good
            • Pick stealth or guns blazing
            • Varied mission approaches
            • Satisfying gunplay
            • Headshots are fun
            • Co-op is fun
            • Supremos, Resolver weapons
            • New enemy types
            • Gun holstering system
            • Vehicular variety
            • Bad
            • Bit of padding
            • Useless enemy respawning
            • Special forces are meh
            • Can't go too far in co-op
            • Side activities are okay
            • Could be more authentic
            • Amigos are more for flair
            • In-game store uses real money
            • No cross-play support
            Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry 6 review
            Genre Shooter
            Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
            Series Far Cry
            PEGI Rating 18+
            For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

            Further reading: Epic Games Store, Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022, Cyberpunk 2077, Deathloop, Horizon Zero Dawn, Eve Online, Red Dead Redemption 2, Borderlands 3, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Chivalry 2, Disco Elysium, Far Cry 6, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Farming Simulator 22
