Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022 is live and brings discounts on popular AAA titles like Cyberpunk 2077, Horizon Zero Dawn, Red Dead Redemption 2, and more. Hundreds of games are going on sale which will last until April 7 at 8:30pm IST / 11:00am ET. The online storefront is offering up to 75 percent discount on PC games and add-ons. There is also a special Spring Deal for Eve Online, a free-to-play space sandbox game with PvE and PvP battles.

Epic Games announced the Spring Sale 2022 on Thursday. The sale began on Thursday itself and will run for two weeks. The sale sees Farming Simulator 22 get a discount on the online storefront for the first time.

Epic Games Store Spring Sale 2022 best deals

Farming Simulator 22 at Rs. 1,999.20 — 20 percent off

Deathloop at Rs. 1249.50 — 50 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599.50 — 50 percent off

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499.50 — 50 percent off

Borderlands 3 at Rs. 747.50 — 75 percent off

Kena: Bridge of Spirits at Rs. 610.35 — 35 percent off

Chivalry 2 at Rs. 629.13 — 33 percent off

Horizon Zero Dawn at Rs. 1,649.50 — 50 percent off

Assasin's Creed: Valhalla at Rs. 1,199.60 — 60 percent off

Disco Elysium at Rs. 357.60 — 60 percent off

Far Cry 6 Standard Edition at Rs. 1,499.50 — 50 percent off

Furthermore, as previously mentioned, there is a special Spring Sale deal for Eve Online in which players can claim the free Superluminal Pack. The pack contains four new skins and a set of unique Capsuleer clothing. Epic Games is offering discounted add-ons in other popular free-to-play games as well, including Rogue Company, Smite, Paladins, and Idle Champions of the Forgotten Realms.