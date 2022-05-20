Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022: Great Offers on Far Cry 6, Ghostwire Tokyo, and More

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022: Great Offers on Far Cry 6, Ghostwire Tokyo, and More

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 will last till June 16.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 20 May 2022 11:35 IST
Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022: Great Offers on Far Cry 6, Ghostwire Tokyo, and More

Photo Credit: Bethesda Softworks

Ghostwire: Tokyo is available at a discount for the first with 34 percent off

Highlights
  • Epic Games is offering up to 75 percent off on over 1,600 games
  • A new popular title will be available for free each week of the sale
  • Epic Games Store Mega Sale brings Mega Deals on exclusive in-game items

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 went live on Thursday and will last till June 16 at 11am ET / 8:30pm IST. There are discounts of up to 75 percent on over 1,600 games and add-ons. You will also get limitless Epic Games Store Mega coupons throughout the duration of this sale that will provide an additional 25 percent discount on games purchases worth $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,160) or more. The Mega Sale 2022 also brings the Vault and Mega Deals that will refresh every week with new offers.

The Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 will last for four weeks and sees Ghostwire: Tokyo go on sale for the first time since its release on the platform. Here are some of the other great discounts currently available.

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 best discounts

Tiny Tina's Wonderland at Rs. 2,639.20 — 20 percent off

Ghostwire: Tokyo at Rs. 1,649.33 — 34 percent off

Far Cry 6 at Rs. 1,499.50 — 50 percent off

Far Cry 6 Review

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599.50 — 50 percent off

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499.50 — 50 percent off

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition at Rs. 1,199.60 — 60 percent off

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Review

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 1,649.50 — 50 percent off

Horizon Zero Dawn Review

Riders Republic at Rs. 1,499.50 — 50 percent off

Hitman 3 at Rs. 944.50 — 50 percent off

Kena: Bridge of Spirits at Rs. 610.35 — 35 percent off

Kena Bridge of Spirits Review

Mafia: Trilogy at Rs. 1,649.50 — 50 percent off

Mafia: Definitive Edition Review

As mentioned earlier, there is also the Vault, which will open every week of the sale to offer a new free game. For the first week, Borderlands 3 has gone free till May 26 at 8:30pm IST.

Epic is also giving away free in-game items and more as part of the Mega Deals offer. Right now, you can grab exclusive items from popular titles like the HNY Inverted wheels in Rocket League. Furthermore, a legendary bundle is available in Warframe and Fortnite is offering the Volcanic Assassins Quest Pack.

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 runs from Thursday, May 19 to Thursday, June 16.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Far Cry 6

Far Cry 6

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Pick stealth or guns blazing
  • Varied mission approaches
  • Satisfying gunplay
  • Headshots are fun
  • Co-op is fun
  • Supremos, Resolver weapons
  • New enemy types
  • Gun holstering system
  • Vehicular variety
  • Bad
  • Bit of padding
  • Useless enemy respawning
  • Special forces are meh
  • Can't go too far in co-op
  • Side activities are okay
  • Could be more authentic
  • Amigos are more for flair
  • In-game store uses real money
  • No cross-play support
Read detailed Ubisoft Far Cry 6 review
Genre Shooter
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Series Far Cry
PEGI Rating 18+
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Assassin's Creed Valhalla

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Assaults are lively, strategic
  • Mini-games are enjoyable and/or have purpose
  • Added realism in combat
  • Can dual wield weapons
  • Hidden Blade returns
  • Good NPC support in combat
  • Bad
  • Too much bloat
  • Cookie cutter side quests
  • Combat is clunky
  • Stiff character movement
  • Laborious attacks
  • Convoluted, uninteresting story
  • Narrative lacks continuity logic
  • Body language missing in conversations
  • Microtransactions
  • Bugs
Read detailed Ubisoft Assassin's Creed Valhalla review
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Assassin's Creed
PEGI Rating 18+
Horizon Zero Dawn

Horizon Zero Dawn

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Fun combat
  • Great story
  • Fantastic world to explore
  • Meaningful conversation system
  • Well-realised NPCs
  • Bad
  • Lack of a ‘lock-on’ system in melee combat is puzzling
  • Inventory management could be better
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Riders Republic

Riders Republic

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Amazon Luna, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
PEGI Rating 12+
Hitman 3

Hitman 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Stealth
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
Series Hitman
PEGI Rating 18+
Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Character design
  • Gorgeous world
  • Short and sweet
  • Bad
  • By-the-numbers title
  • Cultural dissonance
  • Bland storytelling
  • Lacking originality
  • Obtuse puzzles
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 12+
Borderlands 3

Borderlands 3

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Borderlands
PEGI Rating 18+
Rocket League

Rocket League

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre Sports
Platform Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows, PC: macOS, PC: Linux
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
PEGI Rating 3+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Epic Games Store, Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022, Tiny Tinas Wonderland, Ghostwire Tokyo, Far Cry 6, Red Dead Redemption 2, Cyberpunk 2077, Assassins Creed Valhalla, Horizon Zero Dawn, Riders Republic, Hitman 3, Kena Bridge of Spirits, Mafia Trilogy, Borderlands 3, Rocket League, Fortnite, Warframe
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
BTC Exceeds $30,000 in Value as Overall Crypto Price Chart Reflect Gains for Most Cryptocurrencies

Related Stories

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022: Great Offers on Far Cry 6, Ghostwire Tokyo, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. RRR Netflix Release Date Revealed, Zee5 Switches Tack
  2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC Launched: Details
  3. Acharya Gets OTT Release Date on Amazon Prime Video
  4. Lenovo Yoga 7000 Smart Projector With Dual 10W Speakers Unveiled
  5. New Realme Pad Tablet Officially Teased, Pad X 5G Pre-Reservations Begin
  6. The Best Discounts in the Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022
  7. TVS iQube Electric Scooter Launched in India: Details
  8. Huawei Watch Fit 2 Launched in Three Models: Details Here
  9. JBL Tune 230NC True Wireless Earphones Review
  10. Vivo X80 Pro First Impressions: A Worthy Upgrade?
#Latest Stories
  1. Infinix Note 12, Note 12 Turbo With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Availability
  2. Indian Railways, IIT Madras Collaborate to Develop Country’s First Indigenous Hyperloop
  3. Stranger Things Season 4 Spoilers Leaked Due to Tie-in Monopoly Game: Report
  4. Zebronics Zeb-Yoga 3 Wireless Neckband Earphones With 17 Hours Playback Time Launched in India
  5. Redmi Note 11T Pro+, Note 11T Pro RAM, Storage Configurations Tipped Ahead of Launch
  6. China Condemns Huawei, ZTE Ban Move in Canada, Calls Security Risks ‘Groundless Without Any Solid Evidence’
  7. HP Envy, Envy x360 Refreshed Laptop Models With 12th Gen Intel Processors Launched: All Details
  8. Crypto Crash to Have Little Impact on US Household Wealth, Claims Goldman Sachs
  9. Researchers Propose Energy-Efficient AI Hardware Technology Inspired by Brain's Neuromodulation Capacity
  10. Binance US Ropes-In Ex-DoJ Official of Indian Origin as Head, VP of Legal Team
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.