Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 went live on Thursday and will last till June 16 at 11am ET / 8:30pm IST. There are discounts of up to 75 percent on over 1,600 games and add-ons. You will also get limitless Epic Games Store Mega coupons throughout the duration of this sale that will provide an additional 25 percent discount on games purchases worth $14.99 (roughly Rs. 1,160) or more. The Mega Sale 2022 also brings the Vault and Mega Deals that will refresh every week with new offers.

The Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 will last for four weeks and sees Ghostwire: Tokyo go on sale for the first time since its release on the platform. Here are some of the other great discounts currently available.

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 best discounts

Tiny Tina's Wonderland at Rs. 2,639.20 — 20 percent off

Ghostwire: Tokyo at Rs. 1,649.33 — 34 percent off

Far Cry 6 at Rs. 1,499.50 — 50 percent off

Red Dead Redemption 2 at Rs. 1,599.50 — 50 percent off

Cyberpunk 2077 at Rs. 1,499.50 — 50 percent off

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Standard Edition at Rs. 1,199.60 — 60 percent off

Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition at Rs. 1,649.50 — 50 percent off

Riders Republic at Rs. 1,499.50 — 50 percent off

Hitman 3 at Rs. 944.50 — 50 percent off

Kena: Bridge of Spirits at Rs. 610.35 — 35 percent off

Mafia: Trilogy at Rs. 1,649.50 — 50 percent off

As mentioned earlier, there is also the Vault, which will open every week of the sale to offer a new free game. For the first week, Borderlands 3 has gone free till May 26 at 8:30pm IST.

Epic is also giving away free in-game items and more as part of the Mega Deals offer. Right now, you can grab exclusive items from popular titles like the HNY Inverted wheels in Rocket League. Furthermore, a legendary bundle is available in Warframe and Fortnite is offering the Volcanic Assassins Quest Pack.

Epic Games Store Mega Sale 2022 runs from Thursday, May 19 to Thursday, June 16.