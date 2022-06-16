Technology News
  The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Re Released for Free on GOG With Upgraded Visuals, Controls

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Re-Released for Free on GOG With Upgraded Visuals, Controls

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall was originally released nearly 30 years ago.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 16 June 2022 17:50 IST
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Re-Released for Free on GOG With Upgraded Visuals, Controls

Photo Credit: GOG

Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut is currently available for free on the GOG online store

Highlights
  • Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut is not an official Bethesda release
  • It features high-resolution visuals remade on the Unity engine
  • The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall is an open-world action RPG

The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall — first released nearly 30 years ago — is making a comeback with upgraded visuals, modern controls, and more on the GOG store as Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut. It is a reimagined version of the classic Elder Scrolls RPG that was initially released in 1996. This is not an official release by Bethesda. Instead, it is the work of a team of modders under the Daggerfall Unity banner, started by Gavin “Interkarma” Clayton almost a decade ago. Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut is still a work in progress, so players should expect to experience some technical issues.

Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut can be downloaded for free from the GOG online store. Players can simply install the GOG Cut to straight away enjoy all of the new features in The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall. It does not require any special actions or separate updates. This Daggerfall Unity package includes settings and mods that have been selected by gaming content creator GamerZakh for the best possible experience.

These improvements feature high-resolution visuals that have been entirely remade on the Unity engine, including new lighting, improved draw distances, unique NPC faces, and more. There are also several quality-of-life upgrades, including smooth first-person controls and most importantly players can now pet cats in the game. It's The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall like you've never seen before.

Originally launched in 1996, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall is an open-world action RPG that was developed by Bethesda, with the series going on to deliver memorable sequels in 2002's Morrowind, 2006's Oblivion, and most notably 2011's Skyrim. We haven't had a new entry in The Elder Scrolls series since, with the running joke being that Bethesda will re-release Skyrim on any platform for the rest of eternity. That said, The Elder Scrolls VI — sans a subtitle — is currently in development.

As for Daggerfall, the game follows the story of a champion chosen by the Emperor to release the spirit of King Lysandus from its earthly bonds. Daggerfall allows players to completely customise the champion and even select their own backstory. They get to explore over 15,000 cities, villages, dungeons and more while interacting with thousands of characters. The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall also features multiple story paths with several different endings, allowing players to participate in large-scale quests, engage in guild politics, and even trade goods and services.

Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut, a reimagined version of The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, is out now on GOG for free.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: The Elder Scrolls II Daggerfall, Elder Scrolls 2, Daggerfall, Bethesda, Daggerfall Unity GOG Cut, GOG
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Digital Payments Surged by 6 Times in India Over 3 Years Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: Report
Nothing Phone 1 to Be Available for Purchase on StockX Before Launch, Limited to 100 Units
The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall Re-Released for Free on GOG With Upgraded Visuals, Controls
