The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall — first released nearly 30 years ago — is making a comeback with upgraded visuals, modern controls, and more on the GOG store as Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut. It is a reimagined version of the classic Elder Scrolls RPG that was initially released in 1996. This is not an official release by Bethesda. Instead, it is the work of a team of modders under the Daggerfall Unity banner, started by Gavin “Interkarma” Clayton almost a decade ago. Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut is still a work in progress, so players should expect to experience some technical issues.

Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut can be downloaded for free from the GOG online store. Players can simply install the GOG Cut to straight away enjoy all of the new features in The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall. It does not require any special actions or separate updates. This Daggerfall Unity package includes settings and mods that have been selected by gaming content creator GamerZakh for the best possible experience.

These improvements feature high-resolution visuals that have been entirely remade on the Unity engine, including new lighting, improved draw distances, unique NPC faces, and more. There are also several quality-of-life upgrades, including smooth first-person controls and most importantly players can now pet cats in the game. It's The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall like you've never seen before.

Originally launched in 1996, The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall is an open-world action RPG that was developed by Bethesda, with the series going on to deliver memorable sequels in 2002's Morrowind, 2006's Oblivion, and most notably 2011's Skyrim. We haven't had a new entry in The Elder Scrolls series since, with the running joke being that Bethesda will re-release Skyrim on any platform for the rest of eternity. That said, The Elder Scrolls VI — sans a subtitle — is currently in development.

As for Daggerfall, the game follows the story of a champion chosen by the Emperor to release the spirit of King Lysandus from its earthly bonds. Daggerfall allows players to completely customise the champion and even select their own backstory. They get to explore over 15,000 cities, villages, dungeons and more while interacting with thousands of characters. The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall also features multiple story paths with several different endings, allowing players to participate in large-scale quests, engage in guild politics, and even trade goods and services.

Daggerfall Unity – GOG Cut, a reimagined version of The Elder Scrolls II: Daggerfall, is out now on GOG for free.

