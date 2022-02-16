Elden Ring PC System Requirements Revealed Ahead of February 25 Release

Elden Ring — set to debut next week — is one of the most awaited titles of 2022. Ahead of the game's release, developer FromSotfware has shared PC system requirements for the open world action role-playing game. Many gamers may not need to upgrade their systems in order to play the game, based on the minimum system requirements that require an 8th generation Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 3 CPU. However, the recommended specifications are more demanding, as you can see below.

Elden Ring PC system requirements

Common specifications for Elden Ring include 60 GB of free disk space and support for DirectX 12 (feature level 12.0/ WDDM 2.0) in order to play the game.

Elden Ring PC minimum system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X

GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

RAM: 12GB

OS: Windows 10

Elden Ring recommended system requirements

CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

GPU: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 (8GB) or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB)

RAM: 16GB

OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

However, the developer is yet to reveal whether these specifications will be enough to run the game on the highest graphics settings.

Bandai Namco's upcoming Elden Ring is set in the realm of the Lands Between, and gamers will be able to fight an explore crypts, castles, and fortresses in the game. They must locate Great Runes to restore the Elden Ring, in order to become an Elden Lord. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki previously stated that gamers will need to us strategy to beat the game, which is estimated to be as hard as Dark Souls 3.

Unlike the previous titles in the Souls series, Elden Ring features a collaboration with author George RR Martin, who contributed to the game. Miyazaki revealed that he had many free and creative conversations with Martin regarding the game, which the author used as a base to write the overarching mythos for the game world. The game will feature a co-op multiplayer mode supporting up to four players, and users can “summon” another player by drawing a sign on the ground.

Elden Ring arrives for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on February 25. It is available for pre-order. Pricing starts at Rs. 3,999 at retail stores like Games the Shop. The game is available for pre-order for Xbox and PlayStation Store at Rs. 3,999. Meanwhile, Elden Ring will cost Rs. 2,499 for PC gamers, and the Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs. 2,999 on Steam.

