Elden Ring PC System Requirements Revealed Ahead of February 25 Release

Elden Ring should be able to run on a five-year-old CPU.

By David Delima | Updated: 16 February 2022 15:07 IST
Photo Credit: Bandai Namco/ FromSoftware

Elden Ring will also feature a co-op mode supporting up to four players

Highlights
  • Elden Ring requires at least 12GB of RAM and 60GB of disk space
  • The developer hasn’t revealed specifications for highest graphic settings
  • Elden Ring available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Elden Ring — set to debut next week — is one of the most awaited titles of 2022. Ahead of the game's release, developer FromSotfware has shared PC system requirements for the open world action role-playing game. Many gamers may not need to upgrade their systems in order to play the game, based on the minimum system requirements that require an 8th generation Intel Core i5 or AMD Ryzen 3 CPU. However, the recommended specifications are more demanding, as you can see below.

Elden Ring PC system requirements

Common specifications for Elden Ring include 60 GB of free disk space and support for DirectX 12 (feature level 12.0/ WDDM 2.0) in order to play the game.

Elden Ring PC minimum system requirements

  • CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 or AMD Ryzen 3 3300X
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX 580 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060
  • RAM: 12GB
  • OS: Windows 10

  • CPU: Intel Core i7-8700K or AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • GPU: AMD Radeon RX Vega 56 (8GB) or Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 (8GB)
  • RAM: 16GB
  • OS: Windows 10 or Windows 11

However, the developer is yet to reveal whether these specifications will be enough to run the game on the highest graphics settings.

Bandai Namco's upcoming Elden Ring is set in the realm of the Lands Between, and gamers will be able to fight an explore crypts, castles, and fortresses in the game. They must locate Great Runes to restore the Elden Ring, in order to become an Elden Lord. Director Hidetaka Miyazaki previously stated that gamers will need to us strategy to beat the game, which is estimated to be as hard as Dark Souls 3.

Unlike the previous titles in the Souls series, Elden Ring features a collaboration with author George RR Martin, who contributed to the game. Miyazaki revealed that he had many free and creative conversations with Martin regarding the game, which the author used as a base to write the overarching mythos for the game world. The game will feature a co-op multiplayer mode supporting up to four players, and users can “summon” another player by drawing a sign on the ground.

Elden Ring arrives for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X on February 25. It is available for pre-order. Pricing starts at Rs. 3,999 at retail stores like Games the Shop. The game is available for pre-order for Xbox and PlayStation Store at Rs. 3,999. Meanwhile, Elden Ring will cost Rs. 2,499 for PC gamers, and the Deluxe Edition is priced at Rs. 2,999 on Steam.

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
