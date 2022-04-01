Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • E3 2022 Completely Cancelled, Planning to Return Next Year as Both In Person and Online Event

E3 2022 Completely Cancelled, Planning to Return Next Year as Both In-Person and Online Event

E3 2022 was changed to an online event in January.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 1 April 2022 17:38 IST
E3 2022 Completely Cancelled, Planning to Return Next Year as Both In-Person and Online Event

Photo Credit: E3

E3 has not been held with a live audience since 2020

Highlights
  • E3 2022 was initially planned to be an in-person event
  • The Summer Game Fest will take place in June
  • The ESA could make a detailed announcement soon

E3 2022 is done — it is not going to take place this year in any form. The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) announced Thursday that it was completely cancelling the 2022 edition of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3). The organisers relayed the information initially to its event partners and publisher via email. E3 2022 was expected to be held this summer as an online-only event, after plans for an in-person experience were scrapped at the beginning of the year. The ESA has stated that it now plans to return with the E3 in 2023 as a combination of an online and in-person event.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, E3 was completely scrapped in 2020 and then held digitally in 2021. The 2021 expo was free to watch online and featured some big names in the gaming industry, including Nintendo, Ubisoft, Xbox, Square Enix, Capcom, and Warner Bros. The ESA had hoped to return to the show floor with a live audience this year. However, these plans were withdrawn in January due to the rising COVID cases in the US.

Now, in a statement to Polygon, the ESA has confirmed that the expo will not be held digitally this year either. The organisers now plan to make a comeback in 2023 with a revamped and interactive format. The ESA is expected to make a more detailed announcement soon.

In the wake of E3 2022's cancellation, The Game Awards creator Geoff Keighley took to Twitter to remind gaming fans that the Summer Game Fest will be going ahead as planned. It will be taking place in June and is expected to bring a slate of exciting live-streamed shows, including the KickOff show hosted by Keighley. In the past years, Summer Game Fest has seen the participation of notable gaming companies like Activision, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, PlayStation, Steam, Capcom, and more.

The popularity of E3 has waned in recent years, with the likes of EA, Sony, and Xbox opting to host their own events alongside.

What were the best games at E3 2021? We discussed this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: E3 2022, E3, Electronic Entertainment Expo, ESA
Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS

Related Stories

E3 2022 Completely Cancelled, Planning to Return Next Year as Both In-Person and Online Event
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Acer Nitro 5 (2022) With 12th Gen Intel Core Processor Launched in India
  2. Oppo F21 Pro, Oppo F21 Pro 5G Price in India, Specifications Leaked
  3. Google Pixel 6a's Retail Box Leak Suggests Pixel 6-Like Design
  4. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Pre-Bookings Begin in India: Check Offers
  5. Apple Addresses Battery Drain Problems for iPhone, iPad Users
  6. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  7. From Xiaomi to Oppo: How Tech Companies Pulled April Fools' Pranks
  8. OnePlus 10 Pro With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC Launched in India
  9. Vivo X80 Specifications Leak, Tipped to Sport 6.78-Inch OLED Display
  10. Moon Knight Review: Oscar Isaac’s Marvel Series Is a Snooze Fest
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto G82 Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites; Processor and Connectivity Specifications Tipped
  2. Samsung Galaxy A73 5G Pre-Bookings Begin in India, to Go on Sale Starting April 8
  3. Huawei Mate X3 Tipped to Launch by the End of April, Alleged 3C Listing Suggests Some Specifications
  4. Airtel Rs. 296, Rs. 319 Prepaid Plans Launched, Complying With TRAI's Order
  5. Taiwan Puppeteers Look to NFTs to Keep Their Art Alive
  6. Moto G22 India Launch Date Tipped for Early April, Could Be Powered by MediaTek Helio G37
  7. Indonesia to Impose VAT, Income Tax on Crypto Assets From May
  8. E3 2022 Completely Cancelled, Planning to Return Next Year as Both In-Person and Online Event
  9. Snapchat Users Can Now Share Videos Directly From YouTube App on Android, iOS
  10. Instagram Gets New Messaging Features: Users Can Now Send Silent Messages, Share Music Previews
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.