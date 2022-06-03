Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will not be released in 2020.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 3 June 2022 19:02 IST
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare

Photo Credit: BioWare/ YouTube

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will see the return of Solas as the main antagonist

Highlights
  • Dragon Age: Dreadwolf was rumoured to be an always-online game
  • The developer is expected to reveal more details later this year
  • BioWare had shared a teaser trailer for this game back in 2020

BioWare has revealed the title for its upcoming addition to the fantasy RPG franchise that began with Dragon Age: Origins back in 2009. The new entry is called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, deriving its name from the character of Solas who will also serve as the main antagonist for this game. Solas, the Dreadwolf, was introduced as a companion in Dragon Age: Inquisition. He was later revealed to be the overarching villain of the games in the Trespasser DLC for Inquisition.

In its official blog post, BioWare has delved into the mythos of Solas. Hinted to be an ancient elven god in the games, Solas' betrayal is believed to be the primary reason for the downfall of modern elves. He has earned a reputation as a "trickster deity." However, the developer suggests that new players will not be required to have played the previous Dragon Age games to enjoy this title. Previously, the developer had released a teaser trailer for the game during the 2020 Game Awards that had hinted at the return of Solas, the Dreadwolf.

A past report had suggested that the Dragon Age 4, now confirmed to be called Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, would be a live service game, which might result in it being an always-online title. However, the abysmal performance of Anthem, another live service game developed by BioWare under EA, might have forced its hand to reevaluate these plans. So far, the developer has kept the details regarding this game under wraps.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf will not be out this year, however, Bioware will share more information later in 2022.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dragon Age Dreadwolf, Dragon Age, BioWare, Electronic Arts, EA
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Names Pop Up in Health App, Said to Include Temperature Sensor
Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. She Season 2 Trailer: Aaditi Pohankar Is Back
  2. Dogecoin Co-Creator Calls Elon Musk a 'Grifter' Who Can't Run Basic Code
  3. ExpressVPN Rejects Government's Demands, Removes VPN Servers in India
  4. All You Need to Know About The Boys Season 3
  5. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness Hotstar Release Date Announced
  6. Moto G82 5G India Launch Date Confirmed for June 7, Specifications Teased
  7. JioSaavn Down Due to an Outage, Fix in Process
  8. Google Pixel 7 Pro Alleged Prototype Spotted Ahead of Official Debut
  9. Chromecast With Google TV to Debut in India and Other Markets: Report
  10. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Patent Reimagines MacBook With Apple Pencil Replacing Function Row
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Lite 5G With Snapdragon 695 5G SoC, 64-Megapixel Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Confirmed as the Next Entry in the Series by BioWare
  4. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5, Watch 5 Pro Names Pop Up in Health App, Said to Include Temperature Sensor
  5. Neuroscientists Unravel Link Between Individual Differences in Brain Anatomy and ASD Symptoms
  6. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Exynos Variant Gets June 2022 Android Security Patch: Report
  7. Scientists Develop New Compound That May Help Fight Elusive Cancer Types
  8. Climate Crisis: Fossil Fuel Plants That Power BTC Mining to Lose Permits in New York State
  9. Suzhal: Amazon Sets June 17 Release Date for Tamil-Language Thriller Web Series on Prime Video
  10. Five Planets to Line Up in Sky This Month in Rare Conjunction, Will Be Visible With Naked Eyes: How to Watch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.