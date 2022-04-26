Technology News
loading

Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC

Diablo Immortal will support cross-play and cross-progression.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 April 2022 18:56 IST
Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC

Photo Credit: Blizzard

Diablo Immortal is set between Diablo II and Diablo III

Highlights
  • Diablo Immortal will have eight zones
  • It will be the largest Diablo game ever released
  • Diablo Immortal will get monthly free content

Diablo Immortal has a release date: June 2. And Blizzard has a surprise — it's coming to PC in addition to the previously announced Android and iPhone. As per Blizzard, Diablo Immortal is the first MMOARPG (massively multiplayer online action roleplaying game) Diablo game that will allow players to socialise, play, and explore the world freely with other players. Furthermore, the game will support cross-play and cross-progression, which means you can play it on mobile and a PC as well as access player-related progress on both platforms.

Blizzard also revealed that the game is set between the events of Diablo II and Diablo III. It will be available on Android and iOS devices, and will be offered free-to-play for Windows PC upon launch in Open Beta on June 2. As per Blizzard, Diablo Immortal will become available for some Asia-Pacific regions in the weeks following the launch. These countries include Hong Kong, Indonesia, Macao, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, Taiwan, and Thailand. It will be available in Vietnam on PC only.

Diablo Immortal will be the largest Diablo game ever released, and it will get “more distinct zones, unique encounters as well as more ways to eliminate demons, Blizzard said. It will also be the first Blizzard game to be built from the ground up for mobile, and first MMOARPG Diablo game as I said previously. In terms of playable characters, it offers Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard. They will fight against The Skeleton King, Haunted Carriage, Countess, Fahir, Baal, and Glacial Colossus.

There will be eight zones with different hellish styles, and players have to take up challenges as well as compete in live events. The game will have monthly free content updates as well. Blizzard also said that Diablo Immortal will offer controller support on both PC and mobile. It has also listed details about control scheme, menu interfaces, and chat experiences. Interested players can pre-register in order to participate in future beta tests, earn in-game rewards, and receive developments about the game.

Diablo Immortal is out June 2 on PC, Android, and iPhone.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Diablo Immortal, Diablo, Blizzard, PC, Android, iPhone, iOS
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research

Related Stories

Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 10R 5G, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G Prices Tipped Ahead of Launch
  2. Nokia G21 With 90Hz Display, '3-Day Battery Life' Launched in India
  3. Nokia 105 (2022), 105 Plus Feature Phones With Wireless FM Launched in India
  4. Philips 55PUT8115/94 Ultra-HD 4K 55-inch LED Smart Android TV Review
  5. PS Plus India Pricing for Deluxe, Extra, and Essential Tiers Revealed
  6. Poco M4 5G India Launch Date Set for April 29: All You Need to Know
  7. Tecno Phantom X with Officially Teased to Arrive in India Soon
  8. Nokia G21, Nokia G11 Tipped to Launch on April 26: All Details
  9. Poco F4 GT Gaming Smartphone Launched: All Details Here
  10. Tata Neu: All You Need to Know About Tata’s ‘Super App’
#Latest Stories
  1. Tecno Phantom X India Launch Set for April 29: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Instagram's New Enhanced Tags on Reels Makes It Easier for Creators to Get Credit
  3. Moto G62 5G Specifications Tipped by Listings; 6,000mAh Battery, Android 12 Expected
  4. Nitin Gadkari Urges Advance Action Over EV Fire Incidents, Shares Concerns Over Rising Temperature on EV Batteries
  5. Microsoft Teams Will Soon Be Available to Download From Microsoft Store
  6. Poco F4 GT With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, 120W Fast Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Apple Ships a Million 'Made in India' iPhone Units in Q1 2022: CyberMedia Research
  8. Diablo Immortal Gets June 2 Release Date, Also Coming to PC
  9. Nokia Licensee HMD Global to Boost Exports From India, Calls It Key Destination for Manufacturing
  10. iPhone 14 Pro CAD Render Tips Design, Thinner Side Bezels
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.