Diablo Immortal is a massively multiplayer action roleplaying game (MMOARPG) that was released for Android and iOS on Wednesday, a day before its official release date. Blizzard has teamed up with Chinese developer NetEase to bring the latest addition to the Diablo series. General Manager of the Diablo franchise at Blizzard, Rod Fergusson, confirmed the early release stating that it was done to "give time to propagate through all the global stores." The PC beta will arrive as announced on Thursday, June 2 at 10am PST / 10:30pm IST.

Diablo Immortal is a free-to-play MMOARPG with Player vs Enemy (PvE) and Player vs Player (PvP) modes. The game reportedly leans heavily towards the pay-to-win meta as such its release has been supposedly blocked in Belgium and the Netherlands. Both of these countries have strict laws against loot box mechanics in games. On the other hand, Diablo fans should breathe a sigh of relief as the PvE segment of the game is not restricted by a microtransaction wall. However, the PvP modes promote players to spend money to gain an in-game advantage against opponents.

Blizzard has included six character classes in the game — Barbarian, Crusader, Demon Hunter, Monk, Necromancer, and Wizard who have their unique sets of armours, weapons, and skills. During this adventure that is spread across eight zones, players take on The Skeleton King, Haunted Carriage, Countess, Fahir, Baal, and Glacial Colossus. There are challenges and live events as well. Blizzard has also promised free content updates every month. Diablo Immortal also features in-depth graphics settings that are usually not available in games intended for handheld devices. Apart from limiting the framerate, players can adjust, fog anti-aliasing, bloom and many more settings to get the best performance out of their devices.

Diablo Immortal is available to download on Google Play and App Store. The PC beta will arrive on Thursday, June 2 at 10am PST / 10:30pm IST. However, the Asia-Pacific region will not get the PC version until June 22.