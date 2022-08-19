Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Diablo 4 Won’t Include Pay to Win Mechanics, Season Pass to Offer Cosmetic Rewards, Blizzard Confirms

Diablo 4 Won’t Include Pay-to-Win Mechanics, Season Pass to Offer Cosmetic Rewards, Blizzard Confirms

Diablo 4 is slated to launch sometime in 2023, across all major platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 19 August 2022 17:02 IST
Diablo 4 Won’t Include Pay-to-Win Mechanics, Season Pass to Offer Cosmetic Rewards, Blizzard Confirms

Photo Credit: Blizzard Entertainment

Purchasing the Diablo 4 Season Pass offers in-game currency, which can be spent in the in-game shop

Highlights
  • Diablo 4’s Battle Pass will be divided into Free and Premium tiers
  • New Season Pass adds quests and challenges that grant special rewards
  • Purchasing the Premium battle pass results in faster XP gain

Diablo 4 will not feature pay-to-win mechanics. In a developer blog post, Activision Blizzard has confirmed that the hotly-anticipated dungeon crawler title will only contain cosmetic items in its in-game store. The deliberately fashioned statement comes in the wake of the controversy surrounding their last release, Diablo Immortal, which offered gameplay advantages in exchange for real-world money. The upcoming Diablo 4 also includes a battle pass system and is set to release sometime in 2023, across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and PC.

Blizzard confirmed the news in their quarterly update report, detailing their plans for Diablo 4. “Our goal in designing our in-game purchases is that we want to create beautiful things which add value to players' experience of the game,” said Kegan Clark, director of product for Diablo IV. The latest instalment will see the return of Season Journey, as players are tasked with exploring the Sanctuary and earning limited-time rewards at the end of each chapter. Blizzard is planning to up the difficulty levels in the later stages, creating a rewarding experience for skilled players. Like Diablo 3, Seasons Journey will be free for all.

Season Pass is a new live service monetisation system in Diablo 4, adding new quests, challenges, and quality-of-life improvements to the game. Think of it like a battle pass system, where completing tasks and levelling up unlocks new items. But as mentioned before, these rewards are merely cosmetics and add no value to gameplay or skill. Tiers will be divided into two parts: Free and Premium. The Free tier, which is open to all, provides gameplay boosts for everyone — making it streamlined. In contrast, the Premium Tier — the ‘paid' battle pass — rewards are focused on high-quality aesthetics.

Purchasing the Season Pass also offers in-game currency, which can be used to unlock items in the Diablo 4 shop. In fact, the only reason to buy a Season Pass would be to earn XP fast and play dress-up with your in-game character. This change in marketing tactics is huge, especially when compared to Diablo Immortal, where you could just toss money at the game to ensure steady progress.

Buzz surrounding the game skyrocketed when Twitch streamer Quintin “Quin69” Crawford spent $25,000 (about Rs. 19,95,000) in an attempt to earn a rare five-star gem. The item was only attainable through a gacha/ loot box system, and would help with upgrading weapons and armour, and ultimately completing the game. Once finished, the streamer deleted the game in frustration and asked his viewers to never buy into the system.

First revealed at the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, Diablo IV introduces a fifth playable class — the Necromancer — a legendary priest who can summon and command the undead in battle. Players can venture into the vast open-world map — through plague lands, canyons, and mountain ranges — and face off against iconic demons such as Lilith, Queen of the Succubi. Like previous entries, customisation options will be diverse and players can also make choices for Skill Trees.

Diablo 4 is slated to launch sometime in 2023, across PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC via Battle.net.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: diablo 4, diablo iv, diablo 4 pay to win, diablo 4 microtransactions, diablo 4 battle pass, diablo 4 season pass, diablo 4 seasons journey, diablo 4 cosmetics, diablo 4 battle pass tiers, diablo 4 free battle pass, diablo 4 new features, diablo 4 shop, diablo immortal, blizzard, pc, ps4, ps5, playstation, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Noise Xtreme Bluetooth Neckband With Over 100 Hours Playback Time Launched in India: Details
Zomato-owned Blinkit Launches Printout Delivery Service in Select Areas

Related Stories

Diablo 4 Won’t Include Pay-to-Win Mechanics, Season Pass to Offer Cosmetic Rewards, Blizzard Confirms
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 2022 With MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC Launched: All Details
  2. Moto Tab G62 With Snapdragon 680 SoC Launched in India: All Details
  3. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  4. Moto Razr 2022 With Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, 144Hz Display Launched
  5. Realme GT Neo 3T India Launch Officially Teased Again
  6. iPhone 14 Series Leaks, Rumours: Everything We Know So Far
  7. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Multiple Shades Expected
  8. Realme TechLife Buds T100 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  9. IRCTC Floats Tender to Appoint Consultant to Monetise Digital Data: Details
  10. Lenovo Legion Y70, Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 2022 Launched: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Cybersecurity Researchers Find 35 Malicious Apps on Google Play Store
  2. MacBook Pro 3nm M2 Pro Chip by TSMC to Enter Production Later This Year: Report
  3. Honor MagicBook 14 With 14-Inch Display, 75Wh Battery Launched in Malaysia: All Details
  4. OnePlus Nord Wired Earphones India Launch Tipped for September, Nord Smartwatch, Smart Band, More in Pipeline
  5. iPhone 14 Early Announcement, Shipment Could Help Apple Minimise Recession Risk on Demand
  6. PS5 India Restock: PlayStation 5 Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Pre-Orders to Go Live on August 22
  7. iPhone 14 Case Clones Surface Online, Likely to Come in Eight Different Shades
  8. Huawei Mate 50 Series Said to Let Users Make Calls, Send Texts Even on a Dead Battery
  9. One-Punch Man Season 3 Officially Announced, Poster Revealed
  10. Former WeWork CEO Adam Neumann to Launch Digital Wallet That Stores Crypto: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.