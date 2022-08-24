Technology News
loading

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Free for a Week, Epic Games Launch Announced

The Witch Queen free week runs until August 30 on all platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 24 August 2022 13:11 IST
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Free for a Week, Epic Games Launch Announced

Photo Credit: Bungie

Destiny 2's The Witch Queen expansion introduces a new location in Savathûn's Throne World

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen and all other expansion packs will be free for a week. Developer Bungie confirmed Tuesday, at its Lightfall Showcase, that the said content will be free to play until August 30 across all platforms — PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X. As part of the announcement, Bungie also brought Destiny 2 over to the Epic Games Store, with the recent 30th Anniversary expansion pack, free of cost. The DLC is available to purchase on Steam at Rs. 329.

The Witch Queen expansion pack is regarded by many as one of the best campaigns Destiny 2 had to offer in recent times. The DLC introduces a new location in Savathûn's Throne World, as you uncover the mystery of how she and her Lucent Hive stole the Light — showcasing her transformation from an alien god of mischief to the boss queen. Players can expect a new set of maps ranging from gothic cathedrals, palaces, swamps, and a mysterious black pyramid on the icy moon of Europa.

The main Destiny 2 campaign also comes with a legendary mode, featuring tense level design, puzzles, breathtaking visuals, and close-quarters combat — aided by new the firearms included with The Witch Queen pack. On Steam, the DLC is available for Rs. 539, but the content should be unlocked for free access upon entering the main application. Players will not lose any in-game progress once the free offer expires, and all unlocked items and checkpoints can be accessed again upon purchase.

Furthermore, Destiny 2 and all its expansions are now available on the Epic Games Store. The package also includes Bungie's 30th Anniversary expansion, which adds a three-player dungeon — inspired by the famed Cosmodrome loot caves — as you follow a mysterious adventurer who traded his humanity for treasure. New weapons, ornaments, and other cosmetics are also part of the expansion.

And since Destiny 2 offers cross-play support, players can jump into whichever platform they prefer — depending on where more friends are online, without fear of losing progression. Be it Steam or the Epic Games version, all saves are synced to your Bungie account. This move marks Destiny 2's third storefront since its launch in 2017. The game was first available on Activision Blizzard's Battle.net, after which it acquired independence and left for Steam.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen expansion pack will be available for free for an entire week, until August 30.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Genre RPG
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Destiny
PEGI Rating 16+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: destiny 2, destiny 2 the witch queen, destiny 2 free week, destiny 2 epic games store, bungie, epic games store, pc, ps4, ps5, playstation 4, playstation 5, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s Cover Display Made More Useful With CoverScreen OS

Related Stories

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Free for a Week, Epic Games Launch Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. More People Plan to Upgrade to the iPhone 14, Survey Suggests
  2. Realme 9i 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: Details
  3. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  4. Thor: Love and Thunder Disney+ Hotstar Release Date Announced
  5. iPhone 14 Pro Max Demand Highest, iPhone 14 Max's Lowest: Report
  6. Motorola to Announce Three New Edge Series Smartphones on September 8
  7. Sony HT-S400 Soundbar With Wireless Subwoofer Launched in India
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Spotted on Canadian Certification Site: Report
  9. iQoo Neo 7 Tipped to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 9000+ SoC
  10. NASA Releases Fresh Audio of the Eerie Sound of a Black Hole
#Latest Stories
  1. NFT Projects Churn Millions for High-End Brands Nike, Gucci, Adidas
  2. Samsung Galaxy A04 With 50-Megapixel Main Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Unveiled
  3. Destiny 2: The Witch Queen Free for a Week, Epic Games Launch Announced
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4’s Cover Display Made More Useful With CoverScreen OS
  5. iPadOS 16.1 Beta Out, Stable Release Scheduled After iOS 16: Report
  6. Jamtara Season 2 Release Date Set for September 23 on Netflix
  7. Vivo Y35 4G Price in India, Colour Options, Cashback Offers Leaked Ahead of Launch: Report
  8. Twitter to Combine Health Experience Team, Service Team Amidst Controversies: Report
  9. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Final Trailer Revealed Ahead of September Debut
  10. iPhone 14 May Cost More, But People Still Eager to Upgrade to the New iPhone, Survey Suggests
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.