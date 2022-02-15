Technology News
  Cyberpunk 2077 Optimised Version for Xbox Series S/X Consoles Spotted Ahead of REDstreams Event

Cyberpunk 2077 Optimised Version for Xbox Series S/X Consoles Spotted Ahead of REDstreams Event

The PS5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 was spotted last month.

By David Delima | Updated: 15 February 2022 12:16 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Optimised Version for Xbox Series S/X Consoles Spotted Ahead of REDstreams Event

Photo Credit: CD Projekt

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to land on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/ X consoles this year

Highlights
  • Cyberpunk 2077 will release for current generation consoles in Q1 2022
  • CD Projekt has scheduled a REDstreams event for February 15
  • Cyberpunk 2077 was the top selling game on Steam at the end of 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 has been spotted as an Xbox Series S/X optimised title on the Xbox Store, ahead of CD Projekt's scheduled video stream later today. The popular role-playing game could soon be available in an enhanced version for Microsoft's Xbox Series S/X and Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles, which may be announced at the event on Tuesday. The Polish video games maker previously revealed that a current-generation version of the game and a major update to the game were scheduled for Q1 2022 — that quarter runs from January 1 to March 31.

According to a report by GameSpot, Cyberpunk 2077 has been listed as an “optimised” title on the Xbox Store alongside Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Sea of Thieves, the Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition trilogy, and House of Ashes. Meanwhile, the publisher announced on Monday that it is set to host a new REDstreams event today at 4pm CET/ 8:30pm IST. CD Projekt is expected to announce an optimised version of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 consoles during the live stream.

Review: Cyberpunk 2077 Is Nearly Unplayable on the PS4

Despite experiencing a bug-ridden debut, Cyberpunk 2077 rose to the top selling game on Steam at the end of 2021. The title has racked up an 84 percent positive rating on Steam, and gamers who reviewed the game as of patch 1.31 with over 100 hours in the game, described the title as a worthwhile purchase and “breathtaking” last year.

In November 2021, Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt Group, revealed that a version of the game for current-generation gaming consoles would be released in Q1 2022. The game was previously scheduled to release on Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X platforms last year, but was postponed to this year.

Meanwhile, the game is set to get a major expansion later in 2022, which is said to involve a charge for gamers who own the original title. CD Projekt is also working on a current-gen console version for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

    • Good
    • Good voice acting
    • Lots to do in Night City
    • Multiple ways to play
    • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
    • Bad
    • Terrible graphics
    • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
    • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
    • Too many loading screens
    • Enemies are bullet sponges
    • No cover system
    • Repetitive NPCs
    • Too much loot
    Genre Action-Adventure
    Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
    Modes Single-player
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Comments

    Further reading: Cyberpunk 2077, CD Projekt Red, REDStreams, Cyberpunk 2077 Xbox Series X, Cyberpunk 2077 PS5
    David Delima
    David Delima
    As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
    Cyberpunk 2077 Optimised Version for Xbox Series S/X Consoles Spotted Ahead of REDstreams Event
