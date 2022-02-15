Cyberpunk 2077 has been spotted as an Xbox Series S/X optimised title on the Xbox Store, ahead of CD Projekt's scheduled video stream later today. The popular role-playing game could soon be available in an enhanced version for Microsoft's Xbox Series S/X and Sony's PlayStation 5 consoles, which may be announced at the event on Tuesday. The Polish video games maker previously revealed that a current-generation version of the game and a major update to the game were scheduled for Q1 2022 — that quarter runs from January 1 to March 31.

According to a report by GameSpot, Cyberpunk 2077 has been listed as an “optimised” title on the Xbox Store alongside Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Sea of Thieves, the Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition trilogy, and House of Ashes. Meanwhile, the publisher announced on Monday that it is set to host a new REDstreams event today at 4pm CET/ 8:30pm IST. CD Projekt is expected to announce an optimised version of Cyberpunk 2077 for Xbox Series S/X and PlayStation 5 consoles during the live stream.

So, choom, how 'bout a date? We'll talk things, y'know.



You're in? Preem!



Let's meet tomorrow, Feb 15th, at 4PM CET, at the usual place: https://t.co/y8iUIM0gBv.



See you there! pic.twitter.com/VRXpeA21ME — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 14, 2022

Despite experiencing a bug-ridden debut, Cyberpunk 2077 rose to the top selling game on Steam at the end of 2021. The title has racked up an 84 percent positive rating on Steam, and gamers who reviewed the game as of patch 1.31 with over 100 hours in the game, described the title as a worthwhile purchase and “breathtaking” last year.

In November 2021, Adam Kiciński, President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt Group, revealed that a version of the game for current-generation gaming consoles would be released in Q1 2022. The game was previously scheduled to release on Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S/X platforms last year, but was postponed to this year.

Meanwhile, the game is set to get a major expansion later in 2022, which is said to involve a charge for gamers who own the original title. CD Projekt is also working on a current-gen console version for The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

