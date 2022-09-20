Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Cyberpunk 2077 Jumps to 85,000+ Active Players on Steam, Highest Since Initial Launch Period

Cyberpunk 2077 Jumps to 85,000+ Active Players on Steam, Highest Since Initial Launch Period

Netflix's Cyberpunk Edgerunners is said to have contributed to resurgent interest.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 20 September 2022 18:19 IST
Cyberpunk 2077 Jumps to 85,000+ Active Players on Steam, Highest Since Initial Launch Period

Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

Cyberpunk 2077 includes some in-game items inspired by the Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners

Highlights
  • At launch, Cyberpunk 2077 had over a million concurrent players on Steam
  • It saw similar results with The Witcher 3, as the Netflix series released
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first major expansion in 2023

Cyberpunk 2077 has hit its highest concurrent player count on Steam, since January 2021. As per the unaffiliated database SteamDB, CD Projekt Red's latest made a comeback with 85,000+ active users on the platform, as of Monday. At launch — December 2020 — the game had over a million concurrent players, which soon fell off, thanks to numerous complaints regarding glitches and optimisation issues. The sudden surge in popularity could be attributed to the critical reception the new Netflix anime Cyberpunk Edgerunners received.

In collaboration with Studio Trigger, CD Projekt Red recently expanded upon its Cyberpunk 2077 universe, with the new anime, Cyberpunk Edgerunners. The 10-episode series was released on September 13, causing a positive turnout in the player count. This would be the second time the Polish developers have been able to increase game sales by capitalising on Netflix adaptations — much later since launch.

Previously, the studio saw similar results with The Witcher 3: The Wild Hunt, as the Henry Cavill-led live-action series dropped on Netflix, inspiring many players to jump back into the fantasy realm.

Cyberpunk 2077 has clearly seen a resurgence this year, with the developers spending the past 20 months, working on patches to fix game-breaking issues across PC and consoles. The game saw a disastrous launch on the PS4, involving atrociously low framerates and crashes, to the point where Sony had to delist the game from its online stores. It was eventually brought back in June 2021, but with a warning stating that the game was best experienced on the PS4 Pro and PS5. Since then, the title has seen several improvements, in addition to fresh content.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS4 Review: Blurry, Buggy, Broken

Earlier this month, in celebration of the anime launch, CD Projekt Red unveiled some in-game swag, including a shotgun from the anime and a Legendary jacket. Titled Patch 1.6, the update added three new gigs — Concrete Cage Trap, Desperate Measures, and Nasty Hangover. Cross-progression was also enabled across all platforms, letting you launch PC save files on consoles (or vice versa), and pick up from where you left off.

The Night City Wire broadcast also saw the reveal of Cyberpunk 2077's first major DLC, Phantom Liberty. The expansion brings back Keanu Reeves as Johnny Silverhand, and sets your character, V, on a path to form an allegiance to the “New United States of America.” The teaser hinted at the rise of oppressive ruling in Night City, lots of dead government officials, combat using an electric whip, and a new mystery character. Further information on the same will be available closer to its launch in 2023. The expansion will be out on PC, Xbox Series S/X, and PS5.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: cyberpunk 2077, cyberpunk 2077 player count, cyberpunk 2077 steam, cd projekt red, cyberpunk edgerunners, netflix, ps5, ps4, ps4 pro, playstation 5, playstation 4, xbox series s, xbox series x, xbox one, pc, steam
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Tesla Set to Unveil 'Optimus' Robot For Factories on Company's September 30 'AI Day'

Related Stories

Cyberpunk 2077 Jumps to 85,000+ Active Players on Steam, Highest Since Initial Launch Period
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Big Billion Days 2022 Sale: Best Offers Previewed So Far
  2. iPhone 12's Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Price Teased: Details
  3. How to Find the Best Deals on Amazon, Flipkart Festive Season Sales
  4. Realme Buds Air 3 Neo Review
  5. Infinix Zero 55 QLED, X3 50 Smart TVs Launched in India: Details
  6. OnePlus Nord Watch to Launch in India Soon: Details
  7. iPhone 15 Models Specifications, Features Leaked: All Details
  8. OnePlus Diwali Head Start Sale 2022 to Begin From September 22: Details
  9. Flipkart Sale: Samsung Galaxy S22+, S21 FE 5G Discounts Announced
  10. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022: Poco Offers Discounts on These Phones
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Can be Availabled for As Low As Rs. 28,999 During Early Diwali Deals
  2. Twitter Tests New Tools to Expand Recommendations, Allows Users to Remove Unrelated Tweets From Timeline
  3. Ola, Uber said to Have Asked Their Indian Partners to Ensure Working Rear Seatbelt
  4. Realme 10 Gets CB Test Certification, May Feature 4,880mAh Battery: Report
  5. Twitter India Summoned to Appear Before DCW on September 26 Over Objections Content
  6. MacBook Air (M1) Teased to Cost Less Than Rs. 70,000 During Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022
  7. UPI Daily Transactions Expected to Cross 1 Billion-Mark in Next 5 Years: Nirmala Sitharaman
  8. iOS 16 Clipboard Paste Permission Bug Acknowledged by Apple Executive, Fix to Come Next Week: Reports
  9. Twitter Witnessed Highest Volume of Traffic Ever on the Day of Queen Elizabeth II's Demise: All Details
  10. Nvidia Announces GeForce RTX 4090, 4080 GPUs: Real-Time Ray Tracing, DLSS3, 'Neural Rendering', AV1 Encode
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.