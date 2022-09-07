Technology News
  Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Launches in 2023, Edgerunners Update Out Now

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Launches in 2023, Edgerunners Update Out Now

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC will not launch on last-gen PS4 and Xbox One consoles.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Akhil Arora, Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 7 September 2022 10:35 IST
Photo Credit: CD Projekt Red

The Edgerunners update brings an exclusive, themed jacket to the game

Highlights
  • Phantom Liberty brings back Keanu Reeves’ Johnny Silverhand
  • Cyberpunk 2077 is now playable at 60fps on Xbox Series S
  • Edgerunners update adds new cosmetics from Netflix anime series

Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first major DLC. Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed the Phantom Liberty expansion, which brings back Keanu Reeves in the role of Johnny Silverhand. Set in a new district within the sprawling Night City, the DLC is set to release sometime in 2023, across PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. Moreover, the studio announced an Edgerunners update, which adds a ton of new items inspired by the upcoming Netflix anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

CD Projekt Red unveiled the Phantom Liberty DLC via a short teaser, presented during their Night City Wire live stream, on Tuesday. The expansion marks the first major content update to Cyberpunk 2077, besides the numerous patches that were deployed to fix the game, from its terrible launch across all platforms — PS4 and Xbox One, especially. That said, this new DLC will not drop on last-gen consoles, and the studio has not mentioned any planned launches in the future.

The trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty does not reveal much, besides a voiceover that sees our main character, V, pledge allegiance to the “New United states of America.” There is some brief, PC-captured footage of the rise of oppressive ruling in Night City, featuring dead government officials, combat with an electric whip, and a new mystery character who has the US flag pinned to her chest. The teaser concludes with Silverhand's voiceover, who warns us against taking the oath, calling it a “bad idea.” Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion is touted to have a “new style of plot” and characters that expand upon a district in Night City.

Cyberpunk 2077: Patch 1.6 Edgerunners update

Furthermore, CD Projekt Red launched the Patch 1.6 update for Cyberpunk 2077, geared towards fixing bugs and offering three new gigs to explore — Concrete Cage Trap, Desperate Measures, and Nasty Hangover. In celebration of the upcoming Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime, — releasing September 13 on Netflix — the studio has added some exclusive in-game goodies, including a shotgun from the show and a Legendary jacket. Over on Xbox Series S, players will finally be treated to a performance mode update, that targets 60fps while keeping the resolution somewhere in the “800–1080p range.”

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 update also adds a cross-progression system across platforms, letting you launch PC save files on consoles (or vice versa) and pick up from where you left off. This is enabled via cloud saves, and has some caveats if live in regions where some of the game content is censored. The regional restrictions apply to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Japanese SKUs, all of whom will have limited access to Cyberpunk 2077's new cross-progression system.

For PC players, CD Projekt Red is adding REDmod, an official tool that allows for creating, managing and quick installation of mods. Cyberpunk 2077 still supports loading old mods from the archive folder, though it will not appear in the REDmod menu. As per the website, it will let you mess around with custom sound effects, animations, and scripts, in addition to general character modelling.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC will be out sometime in 2023, across PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC. The Edgerunners update aka Patch 1.6 is now available on all platforms, including the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Good
  • Good voice acting
  • Lots to do in Night City
  • Multiple ways to play
  • Three lifepaths, multiple endings
  • Bad
  • Terrible graphics
  • Low frame rate that impacts gameplay
  • Filled with bugs, frequent crashes
  • Too many loading screens
  • Enemies are bullet sponges
  • No cover system
  • Repetitive NPCs
  • Too much loot
Read detailed CD Projekt Cyberpunk 2077 review
Genre Action-Adventure
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Stadia, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player
PEGI Rating 18+
Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Expansion Launches in 2023, Edgerunners Update Out Now
