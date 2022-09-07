Cyberpunk 2077 is getting its first major DLC. Developer CD Projekt Red has confirmed the Phantom Liberty expansion, which brings back Keanu Reeves in the role of Johnny Silverhand. Set in a new district within the sprawling Night City, the DLC is set to release sometime in 2023, across PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC. Moreover, the studio announced an Edgerunners update, which adds a ton of new items inspired by the upcoming Netflix anime series, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners.

Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty DLC

CD Projekt Red unveiled the Phantom Liberty DLC via a short teaser, presented during their Night City Wire live stream, on Tuesday. The expansion marks the first major content update to Cyberpunk 2077, besides the numerous patches that were deployed to fix the game, from its terrible launch across all platforms — PS4 and Xbox One, especially. That said, this new DLC will not drop on last-gen consoles, and the studio has not mentioned any planned launches in the future.

The trailer for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty does not reveal much, besides a voiceover that sees our main character, V, pledge allegiance to the “New United states of America.” There is some brief, PC-captured footage of the rise of oppressive ruling in Night City, featuring dead government officials, combat with an electric whip, and a new mystery character who has the US flag pinned to her chest. The teaser concludes with Silverhand's voiceover, who warns us against taking the oath, calling it a “bad idea.” Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty expansion is touted to have a “new style of plot” and characters that expand upon a district in Night City.

Furthermore, CD Projekt Red launched the Patch 1.6 update for Cyberpunk 2077, geared towards fixing bugs and offering three new gigs to explore — Concrete Cage Trap, Desperate Measures, and Nasty Hangover. In celebration of the upcoming Cyberpunk Edgerunners anime, — releasing September 13 on Netflix — the studio has added some exclusive in-game goodies, including a shotgun from the show and a Legendary jacket. Over on Xbox Series S, players will finally be treated to a performance mode update, that targets 60fps while keeping the resolution somewhere in the “800–1080p range.”

The Cyberpunk 2077 1.6 update also adds a cross-progression system across platforms, letting you launch PC save files on consoles (or vice versa) and pick up from where you left off. This is enabled via cloud saves, and has some caveats if live in regions where some of the game content is censored. The regional restrictions apply to Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar and Japanese SKUs, all of whom will have limited access to Cyberpunk 2077's new cross-progression system.

For PC players, CD Projekt Red is adding REDmod, an official tool that allows for creating, managing and quick installation of mods. Cyberpunk 2077 still supports loading old mods from the archive folder, though it will not appear in the REDmod menu. As per the website, it will let you mess around with custom sound effects, animations, and scripts, in addition to general character modelling.

Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty DLC will be out sometime in 2023, across PS5, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC. The Edgerunners update aka Patch 1.6 is now available on all platforms, including the last-gen PS4 and Xbox One.