Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED 45 Inch Bendable Gaming Monitor Announced: All Details

Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED 45-Inch Bendable Gaming Monitor Announced: All Details

The Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor has a 3,440x1,440 pixels resolution.

By Siddhant Chandra |  Updated: 25 August 2022 22:45 IST
Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED 45-Inch Bendable Gaming Monitor Announced: All Details

Photo Credit: Corsair

The Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor has a 21:9 aspect ratio

Highlights
  • Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED features Low Blue Light technology
  • It delivers a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits
  • Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED has a sophisticated burn-in prevention system

Corsair unveiled the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor on Thursday at the Gamescom 2022 event. This flagship bendable gaming monitor has been designed in partnership with LG Display. It utilised W-OLED technology to deliver great image quality and response times. In addition, users can manually adjust the curvature of the 45-inch display. This gaming monitor is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync standards. The Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor has a 1440p resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate.

Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor specifications, features

The Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor has a 45-inch screen with a 3,440x1,440 pixels resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The monitor can be manually adjusted to offer an 800R curve for an immersive gaming experience.

corsair xeneon flex oled curve corsair_xeneon_flex_oled_curveThe LG W-OLED technology delivers a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor also offers a 0.03ms GtG response time and up to 240Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, this monitor supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync technologies.

The screen is covered with an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and reflections. In addition, it includes LG Display's protective Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eye strain even during marathon gaming sessions. The Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor includes a sophisticated burn-in prevention system which protects the display when switched off and powered on.

Corsair will demonstrate the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor at Gamescom 2022 this week. Further details regarding the launch, availability, and full specifications will be revealed later this year.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED, Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED specifications, Corsair
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
Google Deleted Over 2000 Loan Apps From Play Store in India Since January
US President Joe Biden Signs Order for Implementation of CHIPS Act, Forms Council for Policy Development
Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED 45-Inch Bendable Gaming Monitor Announced: All Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. India 5G Rollout: Jio, Airtel, Vi to Offer Services in These 13 Cities First
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Delhi Crime Season 2
  3. Jio 5G, JioPhone 5G Could Be Announced at Reliance AGM 2022 on August 29
  4. Oppo Enco Buds 2 Budget TWS Earbuds Debut in India: Details Here
  5. Google Deleted Over 2000 Loan Apps From Play Store in India Since January
  6. OnePlus Nord 3, Nord Watch, Nord Band, More Tipped to Launch in India Soon
  7. One-Punch Man Anime Is Getting a Third Season
  8. Realme 9i 5G Goes on Sale in India Today: Details
  9. Asus Announces Upgrades for Its Creative Series Laptops in India: Details
  10. Xiaomi NoteBook Pro 120G to Feature 12th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. US President Joe Biden Signs Order for Implementation of CHIPS Act, Forms Council for Policy Development
  2. Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED 45-Inch Bendable Gaming Monitor Announced: All Details
  3. Google Deleted Over 2000 Loan Apps From Play Store in India Since January
  4. iQoo Z6 With Snapdragon 778G+ SoC, 80W Flash Charge Launched Alongside iQoo Z6x: Price, Specifications
  5. Google Announces New Digital Safety Measures for India, Allocates $2 Million Grant for Outreach Programs
  6. 5G Telecom Services Expected to Roll Out in India by October 12, Says Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw
  7. Itel Magic X, Magic X Play Feature Phones With 4G VoLTE Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Baidu Unveils its Quantum Computer Called Qianshi, Ready for External Users
  9. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Said to Feature Same Rear Camera Setup as Galaxy S22 Ultra
  10. Poco M5s Reportedly Bags TUV Rheinland Certification, Hints at Imminent Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.