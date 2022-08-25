Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED 45-Inch Bendable Gaming Monitor Announced: All Details

Corsair unveiled the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor on Thursday at the Gamescom 2022 event. This flagship bendable gaming monitor has been designed in partnership with LG Display. It utilised W-OLED technology to deliver great image quality and response times. In addition, users can manually adjust the curvature of the 45-inch display. This gaming monitor is compatible with both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync standards. The Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor has a 1440p resolution and up to 240Hz refresh rate.

Corsair Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor specifications, features

The Corsair Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor has a 45-inch screen with a 3,440x1,440 pixels resolution and a 21:9 aspect ratio. The monitor can be manually adjusted to offer an 800R curve for an immersive gaming experience.

The LG W-OLED technology delivers a peak brightness of up to 1,000 nits. The Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor also offers a 0.03ms GtG response time and up to 240Hz refresh rate. Furthermore, this monitor supports both Nvidia G-Sync and AMD FreeSync Premium adaptive sync technologies.

The screen is covered with an anti-reflective coating to reduce glare and reflections. In addition, it includes LG Display's protective Low Blue Light technology to help reduce eye strain even during marathon gaming sessions. The Xeneon Flex OLED gaming monitor includes a sophisticated burn-in prevention system which protects the display when switched off and powered on.

Corsair will demonstrate the Xeneon Flex 45WQHD240 OLED gaming monitor at Gamescom 2022 this week. Further details regarding the launch, availability, and full specifications will be revealed later this year.