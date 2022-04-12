Technology News
loading

China Ends Gaming Approval Freeze, Grants First Licences Since July 2021

China granted publishing licences to 45 games belonging to companies such as Baidu and XD.

By Reuters | Updated: 12 April 2022 10:41 IST
China Ends Gaming Approval Freeze, Grants First Licences Since July 2021

Photo Credit: Reuters

Online gaming at an internet cafe in Beijing in 2021

Highlights
  • China's gaming regulator has granted licenses after nine months
  • The regulator previously termed gaming addicition as "spiritual opium"
  • China's gaming regulator previously stopped approving games in 2018

China's gaming regulator on Monday granted publishing licenses to 45 games belonging to the likes of Baidu and XD's Party Star, ending a nine-month long freeze that has dealt a blow to many of the country's tech giants.

The National Press and Public Administration published the list on its website. Reuters reported that China had granted a license to XD Party Star earlier in the day.

Other companies whose games received licenses included iDreamSky, 37Games, a subsidiary of G-bits Network Technology Xiamen, Shenzhen Zqgame and Yoozoo Games, the list showed.

US-listed shares of Chinese gaming firms NetEase and Bilibili jumped 8 percent and 8.6 percent, respectively, in premarket trading.

Chinese regulators stopped approving game monetisation licences in July last year, impacting heavily the likes of industry giant Tencent Holdings and NetEase and putting thousands of firms in the industry out of business.

The pause coincided with a move by China in August to impose new gaming time limits on under-18s, a stringent social intervention that it said was needed to pull the plug on a growing addiction to what it once described as "spiritual opium".

The freeze was almost as long as an earlier suspension in 2018 when China stopped approving new video game titles over a nine-month period as part of an overhaul of the regulatory bodies that oversee the sector.

© Thomson Reuters 2022

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Gaming, China, Regulation, Baidu
Epic Games Raises $2 Billion From Sony, Lego Parent Company to Build Out Metaverse

Related Stories

China Ends Gaming Approval Freeze, Grants First Licences Since July 2021
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G Launch in India Today: All Details
  2. iQoo Neo 6 Camera, Battery Specifications Teased Ahead of April 13 Launch
  3. Oppo F21 Pro Debuts in Bangladesh Ahead of India Launch: Details
  4. Samsung Galaxy A53 5G Review: A Worthy Successor?
  5. Vivo X Fold, X Note With Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Debut
  6. Samsung's Reputation Hit as Prices Slashed at Home for Galaxy S22
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, OnePlus Nord Buds India Launch Teased for April 28
  8. Glance TV Debuts to Let Users Interact on TVs in India
  9. Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Starts Tomorrow With Deals on Phones, Gadgets
  10. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Flipkart Listing Confirms April 15 Launch, Specifications
#Latest Stories
  1. Stranger Things Season 4 Trailer Will Release Today at 7:30pm In India
  2. Elon Musk's Decision to Not Join Twitter Board has Employees Stressed
  3. WhatsApp Spotted Developing New Interface With Ability to Share Profile Links for Business Users
  4. Realme Narzo 50A Prime India Launch Tipped for April 30, Could Debut in Two Configurations
  5. China Ends Gaming Approval Freeze, Grants First Licences Since July 2021
  6. Realme 9 4G to Go on Sale for the First Time in India Today: Price, Specifications
  7. Epic Games Raises $2 Billion From Sony, Lego Parent Company to Build Out Metaverse
  8. Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  9. Xiaomi 12 Lite 5G Specifications Leaked, Could Feature Snapdragon 778G SoC
  10. Two Thumbs Up: Netflix Adds Third Option to Thumbs Up and Down Rating System
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.