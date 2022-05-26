Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Niantec’s Campfire Companion App Will Let Pokémon Go Players Chat, Organise Meetups

Niantec’s Campfire Companion App Will Let Pokémon Go Players Chat, Organise Meetups

Niantic Campfire social app is live in Ingress augmented reality mobile game.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 26 May 2022 13:29 IST
Niantec’s Campfire Companion App Will Let Pokémon Go Players Chat, Organise Meetups

Photo Credit: Niantic

Niantic Campfire app will be available for Pokémon Go later this year

Highlights
  • Campfire to allow players chat and organise events
  • Players used other apps for communication
  • Niantic also announced Lightship VPS

Niantic, the developer of Pokémon Go, has announced Campfire social app that will allow the players of the aforementioned augmented reality mobile game to chat and organise meetups, helping players discover new people, places as well as experiences. While the app is not yet available for Pokémon Go players, it is poised to mitigate their dependence on other social media apps for communications. Niantic also announced Lightship Visual Positioning System (VPS) that will allow developers to "build real-world AR experiences."

According to the announcement, made on Niantic's first-ever Lightship Summit conference for AR developers, Campfire is an app for “real-world metaverse” that will connect the developer's games as well as help Pokémon Go players discover new people, places and experiences. “We want to help developers not only build amazing experiences, but also find an audience for them and help them build real businesses,” Niantic says. The app starts with a map and adds people, events, communities, and messaging to the game.

The basic concept of the app is to allow Pokémon Go players discover other players in their local area, message one another, share content, organise their own events, and meetups. These players have been using other social media platforms such as Discord for communication. Niantic says the Campfire app is live in Ingress, the company's first AR game, and it will soon be coming to all other Niantic games.

Another major thing that the developer announced is the Lightship Visual Positioning System and Niantic AR Map. With this system, developers can determine the position and orientation of their users, and “anchor AR content with centimetre-level precision for real world immersive AR on a global scale.” Furthermore, the developers can also add locations to Niantic's AR map of the world, created by using scans (short video snippets) of real-world locations collected from surveyors, and players. The developer says that over 30,000 VPS-activated public locations, including San Francisco, London, Tokyo, Los Angeles, New York City and Seattle, are available.

Should you pick Vivo over Galaxy S22 and OnePlus 10 Pro? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Niantic Campfire, Campfire, Pokémon Go, Ingress, Lightship Visual Positioning System
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Mobile Internet Suspended in Kashmir as Precautionary Measure After Yasin Malik’s Sentencing
PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on Friday, Says PMO
Niantec’s Campfire Companion App Will Let Pokémon Go Players Chat, Organise Meetups
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Now Official
  2. Sony HT-A7000 Soundbar and SA-SW3 Wireless Subwoofer Review
  3. Honor Watch GS 3 Listed on Amazon India, Launch Expected Soon
  4. Nothing Phone 1 Tipped to Launch in July, Said to Have Translucent Design
  5. Redmi Note 11SE With Dimensity 700 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched
  6. Redmi Note 11T Pro Series May Debut as Rebranded Models in India, Globally
  7. Microsoft Announces a Series of Windows 11 Updates at Build Conference
  8. Xiaomi K200 All-in-One Laser Printer With NFC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 14 Development Reportedly Delayed Due to China Lockdowns; 14 Pro Likely to Sport Always On Display
  2. World’s Tiniest Remote-Controlled Walking Robot Developed in Shape of a Crab, Smaller in Size Than a Flea
  3. LG OLED TV Lineup Refreshed With Updated Processors, Rollable OLED TV Launched in India
  4. Moto E32s With Triple Rear Cameras, 90Hz Display Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. PM Narendra Modi to Inaugurate Bharat Drone Mahotsav 2022 on Friday, Says PMO
  6. Niantec’s Campfire Companion App Will Let Pokémon Go Players Chat, Organise Meetups
  7. Google Docs Now Allows Users to Select and Edit Multiple Texts at Once
  8. Mobile Internet Suspended in Kashmir as Precautionary Measure After Yasin Malik’s Sentencing
  9. Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G Firmware Update Spotted in India, Expected to Launch Soon
  10. Apple Raises Pay of US Employees Amid Tight Labour Market, Surge in Unionisation, to Be Effective From July
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.