  Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard Season 4 Arrives on June 22: All You Need to Know

Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard Season 4 Arrives on June 22: All You Need to Know

Call of Duty: Vanguard will introduce the popular Blueprint Gun Game next week.

By David Delima | Updated: 17 June 2022 16:09 IST
Call of Duty: Warzone, Vanguard Season 4 Arrives on June 22: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Activision

Season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard is titled Mercenaries of Fortune

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard brings back the round-based Zombies mode
  • Season 4 will bring new weapons, armaments, and operators
  • Call of Duty: Warzone will gain a new map called Fortune’s Keep

Call of Duty: Warzone and Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 is set to arrive on June 22, Activision announced on Thursday, while revealing the opening cinematic for the upcoming season titled Mercenaries of Fortune. Gamers will be offered new challenges, tools, objectives and features, according to Activision. Warzone is set to get a new map called Fortune's Keep, while Vanguard will let you fight on a battleship with the multiplayer map USS Texas 1945, or return to Shi No Numa and jump into the classic round-based Zombies mode.

Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard Season 4 — update schedule

According to Activision, season four of Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone will go live for both games on June 22. The publisher will roll out an update for Vanguard at 9am PT / 9:30pm IST on Tuesday, June 21, while Warzone will receive an update at 9am PT / 9:30am IST on Wednesday, June 22.

Call of Duty Vanguard Review: Big on Cinema, Short on Play

Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard Season 4 — what's new

When the update to Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 arrives, gamers will have access to a new map called the USS Texas 1945. You will be able to engage in battle on the high seas aboard the interior spaces and on the deck of the ship. Another map, called Desolation, will arrive midway through the season.

While season 3 of Call of Duty: Vanguard practically abandoned Zombies, the classic round-based mode is back, and you can wade through the swamps of Shi No Numa, along with a new multi-step main quest, Wonder Weapon. Shi No Numa will also feature a zipline system, according to Activision.

call of duty vanguard shi no numa zombies activision call of duty vanguard

The classic turn-based Zombies mode is back in Shi No Numa on Call of Duty: Vanguard
Photo Credit: Activision

 

The popular Blueprint Gun Game will also make its debut in Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4, where gamers must eliminate an enemy to cycle through to the next weapon — there are 18 in total — to win the match. You can also use a melee attack on an enemy to set them back one weapon, while using the final Throwing Knife elimination to win.

On the other hand, Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 brings a new map called Fortune's Keep, set on an island. An original Resurgence battle royale map created by High Moon Studios, Fortune's Keep is the same size as Rebirth Island, and features four points of interest (POI) — Smuggler's Cove, the Keep, the Winery, and the Town Center.

Fortune's Keep will also feature a Black Market Run Contract that will grant off-market loot — including the Sequencer Grenade, the Nebula V Minigun, Foresight, a Specialist Bonus — upon completing the challenge to reach the Black Market Buy Station in time. Ambushing mercenaries who are attempting to airlift their cash off Fortune's Keep will grant access to their bag of goods. You will now have access to Fortune's Keep, Rebirth Island, and Caldera via weekly playlist rotations in Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4.

call of duty warzone fortunes keep smugglers cove activision call of duty warzone

Smuggler's Cove, a new POI on the new Fortune's Keep map in Call of Duty: Warzone
Photo Credit: Activision

 

The Caldera map is also getting updates in the form of a new POI called Storage Town — a complex of lockers with Contracts and item spawns. After a drought in Caldera, over a dozen POI changes will be made to the map. Mercenary Vaults can also be found across the island, according to Activision. New additions to Warzone Season 4 include the Armored SUV with a rooftop turret and nitrous boost, ATMs for a major cash boost, and an EMP grenade to disable vehicles and HUD information,

With the upcoming Warzone Season 4, gamers will have access to new operators Captain Butcher and Special Operations Task Force trainer Callum Hendry. Two new powerful armaments are coming to the game in the form of the highly mobile Marco 5 and the suppressive UGM-8. You will also gain access to the Vargo S mid-season, according to the publisher.

Call of Duty: Warzone & Vanguard Season 4 release date

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 4 and Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 4 launch on Wednesday, June 22.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Call of Duty Warzone, Call of Duty Vanguard, Call of Duty, Call of Duty Mercenaries of Fortune, Mercenaries of Fortune, Activision, Battle Royale, Call of Duty Warzone Season 4, Call of Duty Vanguard Season 4
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
