  • Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Version in Development, Activision Announces Hiring

Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile Version in Development, Activision Announces Hiring

Call of Duty: Warzone will be the second Call of Duty title to debut on smartphones.

By David Delima | Updated: 11 March 2022 11:23 IST
Photo Credit: Activision

Activision is yet to announce a release date for Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile

Highlights
  • Call of Duty Warzone was initially released in March 2020
  • The game is currently available for PC and console gamers
  • Call of Duty: Warzone is a free-to-play battle royale game

Call of Duty: Warzone, the popular cross-platform, free-to-play battle royale game from Activision, is set to make its way to smartphones. Gamers on Android and iOS already have access to Call of Duty: Mobile, which was released on mobile phones in October 2019. CoD Publisher Activision has revealed that it is looking to hire across its development and publishing teams in order to bring Call of Duty: Warzone to smartphones. The publisher is yet to announce when gamers can expect to see the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone arrive, or which platform will be supported first.

Activision revealed its plans to bring Call of Duty: Warzone to smartphones in a blog post, as it attempts to port the large-scale AAA title to mobile screens. Call of Duty: Warzone for mobiles will be built natively, and will be a live service game, like the main free-to-play title for PC and consoles. Activision has not revealed whether gamers on the upcoming mobile version will be able to play with gamers on other platforms.

In order to port Call of Duty: Warzone to smartphones, Activision says it is hiring across development and publishing teams — including production, engineering, design, art, and marketing. The company is hiring across multiple internal studios including Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Demonware. Activision is still facing a US investigation over accusations of discrimination and harassment after workers staged a protest last year — the investigation was recently expanded.

There's no word on when Call of Duty: Warzone will make its way to smartphones, but journalist Tom Henderson had previously tweeted that the game was added to the PlaytestCloud database. However, this isn't an indicator that the game is entertaining playtesting — development on the port is yet to begin.

Meanwhile, Activision has been working on adding new features to Call of Duty: Warzone for PC and consoles. In February, the publisher announced that it had introduced a new God Mode, or Damage Shield, that made a cheater's bullets “bounce off” regular players, as part of its Ricochet anti-cheating software. Activision also revealed that cheaters would be banned across the Call of Duty franchise, including future Call of Duty games.

Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone

Genre Battle Royale
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, as well as on Twitter at @DxDavey.  More
