Call of Duty: Warzone, the popular cross-platform, free-to-play battle royale game from Activision, is set to make its way to smartphones. Gamers on Android and iOS already have access to Call of Duty: Mobile, which was released on mobile phones in October 2019. CoD Publisher Activision has revealed that it is looking to hire across its development and publishing teams in order to bring Call of Duty: Warzone to smartphones. The publisher is yet to announce when gamers can expect to see the mobile version of Call of Duty: Warzone arrive, or which platform will be supported first.

Activision revealed its plans to bring Call of Duty: Warzone to smartphones in a blog post, as it attempts to port the large-scale AAA title to mobile screens. Call of Duty: Warzone for mobiles will be built natively, and will be a live service game, like the main free-to-play title for PC and consoles. Activision has not revealed whether gamers on the upcoming mobile version will be able to play with gamers on other platforms.

We are building Call of Duty® Warzone™ for mobile! Apply today for exciting roles across the development and publishing teams!



— Activision (@Activision) March 10, 2022

In order to port Call of Duty: Warzone to smartphones, Activision says it is hiring across development and publishing teams — including production, engineering, design, art, and marketing. The company is hiring across multiple internal studios including Solid State Studios, Beenox, Digital Legends, and Demonware. Activision is still facing a US investigation over accusations of discrimination and harassment after workers staged a protest last year — the investigation was recently expanded.

There's no word on when Call of Duty: Warzone will make its way to smartphones, but journalist Tom Henderson had previously tweeted that the game was added to the PlaytestCloud database. However, this isn't an indicator that the game is entertaining playtesting — development on the port is yet to begin.

Meanwhile, Activision has been working on adding new features to Call of Duty: Warzone for PC and consoles. In February, the publisher announced that it had introduced a new God Mode, or Damage Shield, that made a cheater's bullets “bounce off” regular players, as part of its Ricochet anti-cheating software. Activision also revealed that cheaters would be banned across the Call of Duty franchise, including future Call of Duty games.