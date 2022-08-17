Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date Leaked, Modern Warfare 2 Pre Order to Grant Early Campaign Access

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date Leaked, Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Order to Grant Early Campaign Access

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 across all major platforms.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 17 August 2022 10:54 IST
Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date Leaked, Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Order to Grant Early Campaign Access

Photo Credit: Activision/ Infinity Ward

PlayStation pre-orders get early access to multiplayer open beta

Highlights
  • Pre-ordering Modern Warfare 2 grants campaign access a week early
  • Campaign early access begins on October 20 across all digital pre-orders
  • Call of Duty: Warzone 2 could release on November 16, leak suggests

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is granting early access to its campaign segment. Those who pre-order a digital edition of the game, get to play the single-player component up to a week early, regardless of the platform, starting October 20. Furthermore, a release date for the much-anticipated Warzone 2 has leaked, with Activision Blizzard allegedly looking at a November 16 launch. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access

Players who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (remake) get to experience the globe-trotting operation early, as you take control of Task Force 141, a special forces unit commanded by Soap MacTavish. Players will partake in high-octane missions, set in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, as they hunt Vladimir Makarov, leader of the Russian Ultranationalist party.

This also marks the first time Activision has offered early access to the campaign, as previous instances only allowed for multiplayer access prior to launch. Offshore sieges with underwater combat and stealth missions have been completely rebuilt from the ground up, featuring improved graphics quality via photogrammetry technology. Pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 also grants access to exclusive weapon skins and early access to the multiplayer beta, coming this September.

PS4 and PS5 users gain early access to the multiplayer Modern Warfare 2 beta, running from September 16–17, which will be followed by the open beta phase, the next day, from September 18–20. Pre-orders on PC (Battle.net) and Xbox grant early access from September 22–23, with an open beta set for September 24–26. The second beta period also functions as a cross-play test, allowing PlayStation users to join in as well.

Pre-ordering the Rs. 6,699 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition offers perks such as the Red Team 141, letting you play as the four main operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — in multiplayer. A Season One Battle Pass is also included, allowing you to skip 50 tiers and claim all the rewards within, in addition to some exclusive cosmetics.

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 release date leaked

An image circulating on the WoW subreddit reportedly reveals the launch dates for Warzone 2 and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The since-deleted image shows Activision Blizzard's internal documentation, listing the “readiness levels” for their upcoming games. As per the leak, the Warzone sequel is looking at a November 16 launch, a few weeks after the global release of Modern Warfare 2 remake.

And while random leaks from Reddit should be taken with a grain of salt, the image details a September 26 release for World of Warcraft Classic's Wrath of the Lich King expansion. Blizzard announced the news about a pre-patch launch late last night, confirming the same, but the image was circulating on Reddit hours before it was taken down. WOW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King pre-patch goes live on August 30, allowing players to test out the new additions.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Battle.net. Further details on the same will be revealed on the Call of Duty: Next digital event, set for September 15.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: call of duty, cod, call of duty modern warfare 2, call of duty modern warfare ii, call of duty modern warfare 2 release date, call of duty modern warfare 2 campaign, call of duty modern warfare 2 early access, call of duty modern warfare 2 pre order, call of duty warzone 2, warzone 2 leaks, warzone 2 release date, playstation 4, playstation 5, ps4, ps5, xbox series x, xbox series s, xbox one, pc, activision
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Amazon Workers in Upstate New York File Petition to Conduct Union Election
NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System Moon Rocket Rolls Out for Launch on August 29

Related Stories

Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date Leaked, Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Order to Grant Early Campaign Access
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 8 With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Details
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, Flip 4 Price in India Revealed, Bookings Go Live
  3. Vivo V25 Pro to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event
  4. WhatsApp Windows Native App Released, Beta Available for Mac Users
  5. Oppo Enco X2 True Wireless Earphones Review
  6. 5G Services With Faster Speed, Lag-Free Connectivity to Start Soon: PM Modi
  7. Apple iPad With Larger Screen, iPad Pro With M2 Chip Could Launch in October
  8. Sony XR-85X95K Ultra-HD Mini LED TV Launched in India, Priced at Rs. 6,99,990
  9. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  10. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
#Latest Stories
  1. Airbnb Rolling Out New Technology to Stop Parties by Scanning Renter's History
  2. Infinix Hot 12 With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Pixel Owners May See an Android 12 Update Before Upgrading to Android 13
  4. BTC, ETH Among Most Cryptocurrencies to Rally With Profits, Crypto Charts Reflect More Greens Than Reds
  5. NASA's Artemis 1 Space Launch System Moon Rocket Rolls Out for Launch on August 29
  6. Call of Duty Warzone 2 Release Date Leaked, Modern Warfare 2 Pre-Order to Grant Early Campaign Access
  7. Amazon Workers in Upstate New York File Petition to Conduct Union Election
  8. WhatsApp Windows Native App Launched; Beta Available for Mac Users: All Details
  9. Elon Musk Tweets About Purchasing Manchester United Football Club
  10. Apple Suppliers to Reportedly Produce MacBook, Watch in Vietnam For the First Time
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.