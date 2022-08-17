Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is granting early access to its campaign segment. Those who pre-order a digital edition of the game, get to play the single-player component up to a week early, regardless of the platform, starting October 20. Furthermore, a release date for the much-anticipated Warzone 2 has leaked, with Activision Blizzard allegedly looking at a November 16 launch. Meanwhile, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and PC.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 campaign early access

Players who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 (remake) get to experience the globe-trotting operation early, as you take control of Task Force 141, a special forces unit commanded by Soap MacTavish. Players will partake in high-octane missions, set in Europe, Asia, and the Americas, as they hunt Vladimir Makarov, leader of the Russian Ultranationalist party.

This also marks the first time Activision has offered early access to the campaign, as previous instances only allowed for multiplayer access prior to launch. Offshore sieges with underwater combat and stealth missions have been completely rebuilt from the ground up, featuring improved graphics quality via photogrammetry technology. Pre-ordering Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 also grants access to exclusive weapon skins and early access to the multiplayer beta, coming this September.

PS4 and PS5 users gain early access to the multiplayer Modern Warfare 2 beta, running from September 16–17, which will be followed by the open beta phase, the next day, from September 18–20. Pre-orders on PC (Battle.net) and Xbox grant early access from September 22–23, with an open beta set for September 24–26. The second beta period also functions as a cross-play test, allowing PlayStation users to join in as well.

Pre-ordering the Rs. 6,699 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Vault Edition offers perks such as the Red Team 141, letting you play as the four main operators — Ghost, Farah, Price, and Soap — in multiplayer. A Season One Battle Pass is also included, allowing you to skip 50 tiers and claim all the rewards within, in addition to some exclusive cosmetics.

An image circulating on the WoW subreddit reportedly reveals the launch dates for Warzone 2 and World of Warcraft: Dragonflight. The since-deleted image shows Activision Blizzard's internal documentation, listing the “readiness levels” for their upcoming games. As per the leak, the Warzone sequel is looking at a November 16 launch, a few weeks after the global release of Modern Warfare 2 remake.

And while random leaks from Reddit should be taken with a grain of salt, the image details a September 26 release for World of Warcraft Classic's Wrath of the Lich King expansion. Blizzard announced the news about a pre-patch launch late last night, confirming the same, but the image was circulating on Reddit hours before it was taken down. WOW Classic: Wrath of the Lich King pre-patch goes live on August 30, allowing players to test out the new additions.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Steam and Battle.net. Further details on the same will be revealed on the Call of Duty: Next digital event, set for September 15.