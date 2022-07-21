Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Goes Free Through July 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Goes Free Through July 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

The free Vanguard trial offers uninterrupted access to all multiplayer and zombies game modes.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 21 July 2022 17:26 IST
Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Goes Free Through July 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X

Photo Credit: Activision/ Blizzard

Call of Duty: Vanguard free weekend includes the newly added Shi no Numa Zombies map

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard free week includes access to Season 4 multiplayer
  • Players can access the new USS Texas 1945 map in Vanguard free week
  • Vanguard is listed at 50 percent off across PC, PlayStation, and Xbox

Call of Duty: Vanguard is going free to play this week, Activision Blizzard has confirmed. The free trial offers seamless access to Vanguard's multiplayer component, and is scheduled to run from Wednesday, July 20 until Tuesday, July 26. The promotion is applicable across all major platforms: PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, and Windows PC via Battle.net. Those interested can purchase Call of Duty: Vanguard the trial ends, by navigating to the respective online storefronts. This version also includes the latest Season 4 update which adds a new map to the mix.

The free week of Call of Duty: Vanguard lets you play through the entirety of Multiplayer and Zombies modes — including the newly released Mercenaries of Fortune content. The update introduces a new gold-themed map, Fortune's Keep, which replaces the Rebirth Island map on a temporary rotational basis. Newly added maps such as the USS Texas 1945, and the classic Shi Mo Numa map from 2008's Call of Duty: World at War will also be available this entire week.

The USS Texas 1945 map — based on a battleship — has been described as one that would “test your skills at every turn.” Call of Duty: Vanguard players will experience both long and close-ranged fights as they navigate through the dark interiors of the vessel.

Another interesting area in Vanguard would be the Blueprint Gun game mode, where players are tasked with cycling through 18 different weapons in a free-for-all match. Eliminating a player with your current weapon grants you the next one, while any melee (knife) kills set back your opponent by one firearm.

Finally, the Zombies mode will be set on the Shi no Numa map aka the Swamp of Death. Teams will be armed with electrical traps, and Wonder Weapons that blast highly volatile rounds to ward off the undead. Call of Duty Zombies are always designed for online co-op, so this week would be a great opportunity to play with friends in Vanguard.

Furthermore, until July 31, all editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard are marked at 50 percent off in the Microsoft Store, as part of the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale. Even PlayStation Summer Sale offers similar benefits, where you could grab a Cross-Gen Bundle — that's PS4 and PS5 — of Vanguard at Rs. 2,499.

Meanwhile, on Battle.net for PC, all editions of Call of Duty: Vanguard are on half-price until August 1. The Standard Edition is currently priced at $29.99 (roughly Rs. 2,400), while the Ultimate Edition is listed at $49.99 (roughly Rs. 4,000).

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Good
  • Beautiful cinema
  • Well-written single-player campaign
  • Great characters; interesting addition of special abilities
  • Champion Hill game mode and combat pacing in multiplayer
  • Bad
  • Single-player campaign is way too short
  • Campaign difficulty skewed towards easy
  • Multiplayer visuals and pace make it more challenging
  • Zombies mode is not ready yet
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Vanguard review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: call of duty vanguard, call of duty, call of duty vanguard download, call of duty vanguard free, call of duty vanguard free week, call of duty vanguard free to play, call of duty vanguard free multiplayer, pc, ps5, ps4, xbox one, xbox series s, xbox series x, activision blizzard
Instagram Most Popular News Source Among Teens in UK, Reveals Ofcom Report
Social Media Firms Brace for Slow Global Revenue Growth Amid Competition From Apple, TikTok

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Goes Free Through July 26 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X
Comment
Read in: हिंदी
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Prime Day 2022 Sale: Grab These Freebies Before the Sale Begins
  2. Everything You Need to Know About Netflix's The Gray Man
  3. NASA's James Webb Telescope Damaged After Being Hit By Space Rock: Report
  4. Here Are All the Cheat Codes for GTA V on the PC
  5. Oppo Tipped to Launch Two New Budget, Mid-Range Tablets in India
  6. ENGWE X26 E-Bicycle With 93km Range Launched: Details
  7. Jaadugar Review: Jitendra Kumar’s Netflix Movie Is a Reprehensible Relic
  8. Oppo Reno 8 5G First Impressions: A Slim and Stylish Mid-Range Contender
  9. Google Pixel 6a India Price Revealed, Sale Starting July 28
  10. F9 Is Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video
#Latest Stories
  1. Ethereum Platform Kaleido Teams Up With Polygon: Here's What You Need to Know
  2. Indian Smartphone Shipments Declined For Third Consecutive Quarter: Canalys
  3. Samsung Galaxy A24, Galaxy A34, and Galaxy A54 Could Launch Without Depth Sensors: Report
  4. Canyon of Fire Solar Storm Hits Earth, Highlights Clear Aurora View at Various Places
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Price Leaked Again, Three Storage Options Tipped
  6. Apple iOS 15.6, iPadOS 15.6 Released With Bug Fixes for Settings, Safari, TV App Improvements
  7. Apple Patents Communication System That Can Allow a Device to Relay Its Network in Crisis Situations
  8. Electric, Hybrid Cars to Face Long Waiting Periods as Carmakers Deal With Chip Shortage
  9. Fast & Furious 9 Now Streaming on Amazon Prime Video in English, Hindi, Kannada, Tamil, and Telugu
  10. Samsung to Launch 3nm Chipsets on July 25, Ahead of TSMC: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.