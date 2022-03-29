Technology News
Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Mode Is Free to Access for 2 Weeks

Call of Duty: Vanguard Free Access will be active from March 30 to April 13.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 29 March 2022 11:17 IST
Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer Mode Is Free to Access for 2 Weeks

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Vanguard Free Access will get Casablanca and Gondola (pictured) maps

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard Free Access to get Season 2 content
  • It will also get a new large-map objective mode set in the Alps
  • Call of Duty: Vanguard Free Access gets a multiplayer playlist

Activision is giving players limited access to Call of Duty: Vanguard Multiplayer for a short duration starting later this week. During the Free Access period, the latest Call of Duty title will let players experience the game through select Multiplayer maps and modes. Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 2 Free Access gets two new maps, along with a new large-map objective mode set in the Alps. Call of Duty also recently announced that Snoop Dogg will be available to players as a special operator in its Vanguard, Warzone, and Mobile titles.

Through a blog post, Activision announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard is giving a limited-time Free Access to players for two weeks from March 30 to April 13. The Free Access period will be limited to the Multiplayer mode and include the new maps in Season 2 — Casablanca and Gondola. The former is a medium-sized, three lane map that is said to engage players in close- and long-range tactics. Gondola is also a medium-sized, three lane map but one that focuses more on close-quarters combat.

A new large-map objective mode set in the Alps will also be available to players during Call of Duty: Vanguard's Free Access period. The new mode comes with the objective of capturing all bases to win the match. The map will also contain certain buy stations where players can purchase weapons, equipment, killstreaks, field upgrades, and custom loadouts.

Furthermore, Call of Duty: Vanguard Free Access includes a Multiplayer playlist that features maps like Shipment, Das Haus, Hotel Royale, Dome, and Radar. These maps can be played in Domination, Control, and Hardpoint modes.

Last week, Activision announced that Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile players will get Snoop Dogg as a special operator. The rapper and his flashy accessories will be available to players through a lucky draw, beginning on April 1.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

  • Good
  • Beautiful cinema
  • Well-written single-player campaign
  • Great characters; interesting addition of special abilities
  • Champion Hill game mode and combat pacing in multiplayer
  • Bad
  • Single-player campaign is way too short
  • Campaign difficulty skewed towards easy
  • Multiplayer visuals and pace make it more challenging
  • Zombies mode is not ready yet
Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Vanguard review
Genre Shooter
Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Call of Duty, Call of Duty Vanguard, Call of Duty Vanguard Free Access, Activision, Sledgehammer Games, Treyarch
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
UAE Crypto Push Sees Bybit, Crypto.com Announce Dubai Offices

