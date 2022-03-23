Technology News
Snoop Dogg Is Coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Warzone, and Mobile

Snoop Dogg will first be available as a Lucky Draw in Call of Duty: Mobile.

By Jasmin Jose | Updated: 23 March 2022 18:30 IST
Photo Credit: Call of Duty

Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will be available over in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Mobile has Snoop Dogg in a 24K gold embroidered outfit
  • Snoop Dogg won't release for Vanguard and Warzone until April 19
  • This is not first time that Snoop Dogg crossed over with Call of Duty

Activision has announced that the rapper Snoop Dogg is coming to a number of different Call of Duty games. Starting in April, Snoop Dogg will be coming to Call of Duty: Vanguard, Call of Duty: Warzone, and Call of Duty: Mobile. Snoop Dogg will first be available as a Lucky Draw in Call of Duty: Mobile. The rapper won't be releasing for Vanguard and Warzone until April 19. This is not the first time that Snoop Dogg has crossed over with Call of Duty — the iconic rapper was involved with Call of Duty: Ghosts.

Call of Duty said in its official blog that the first opportunity to play as Snoop Dogg will be in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Mobile through a special "Lucky Draw" beginning on April 1. This Lucky Draw will include a Snoop Dogg Operator for Call of Duty: Mobile, which has the rapper in a 24K gold embroidered outfit. It also includes a new weapon based on a fast-firing Legendary SMG that's gold-plated and diamond-encrusted.

The Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will be available over in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Call of Duty: Warzone on April 19 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). The Warzone and Vanguard Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle will also include 10 items including three items exclusive to Vanguard and a full Operator progression track. Snoop Dogg has recorded the lines for his own Operator in the Snoop Dogg Operator Bundle for Vanguard and Warzone.

Snoop Dogg expressed his excitement about being involved with Call of Duty in a statement posted on the website, "The D O Double G is back in Call of Duty and this time I'm in the freakin' game! Excited to be working with the COD team to bring some fly features for you all to enjoy. It's dope….. y'all can play as me and get these sick items that have Snoop written all over them. Check it out.”

This is not the first time that Snoop Dogg has crossed over with Call of Duty. Earlier, Snoop Dogg was involved with Call of Duty: Ghosts when he appeared as an additional voiceover pack.

Call of Duty: Vanguard

Call of Duty: Vanguard

    • Good
    • Beautiful cinema
    • Well-written single-player campaign
    • Great characters; interesting addition of special abilities
    • Champion Hill game mode and combat pacing in multiplayer
    • Bad
    • Single-player campaign is way too short
    • Campaign difficulty skewed towards easy
    • Multiplayer visuals and pace make it more challenging
    • Zombies mode is not ready yet
    Read detailed Activision Call of Duty: Vanguard review
    Genre Shooter
    Platform PlayStation 4 (PS4), PlayStation 5 (PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PC: Windows
    Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
    Series Call of Duty
    PEGI Rating 18+
    Call of Duty: Ghosts

    Call of Duty: Ghosts

    Genre Shooter
    Platform PlayStation 3 (PS3), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox 360, Xbox One, PC: Windows
    Modes Single-player, Multiplayer
    Series Call of Duty
    PEGI Rating 16+
    Crypto.com Lands Official Sponsorship Deal for Upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup

