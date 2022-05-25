Technology News
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Release Date Set for October 28

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II runs on a new game engine.

By Siddhant Chandra | Updated: 25 May 2022 11:45 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Release Date Set for October 28

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II will see the return of Simon “Ghost” Riley, Captain John Price, and more

Highlights
  • Infinity Ward is also working on a new Warzone battle royale
  • It is a sequel to 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot
  • Activision will announce the addition of new characters in the future

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been confirmed to arrive later this year on October 28. This game serves as a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot. It is being developed by Infinity Ward, which was also responsible for the original Modern Warfare trilogy (2009 – 2011). This confirmation was accompanied by a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II artwork reveal trailer, which offers a glimpse at some of the iconic characters in this game. Activision and Infinity Ward have also hinted at more character reveals in the build-up to Modern Warfare II's release.

Activision has confirmed the inclusion of the following Task Force 141 members: "Team leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces." The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's artwork reveal trailer does not include any gameplay footage.

In February, Call of Duty tweeted that Infinity Ward is working on a sequel to MW 2019 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare), alongside a new Warzone battle royale experience with a new sandbox mode. Both of these upcoming games will run on a new game engine.

Activision would be hoping for an improvement in its sales with the return of the beloved Modern Warfare franchise. According to a past report, the publisher took a financial hit in Q1 2022 after it saw a low demand for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was released last year in November. Activision claimed Vanguard's World War II setting didn't appeal to gamers.

The publisher also experienced a reduced engagement in Call of Duty: Warzone. The report claimed that Activision had sales of $1.48 billion (roughly Rs. 11,469 crore) in the first-quarter ending in March. This reportedly resulted in its net income falling from $619 million (roughly Rs. 4,796 crore) in Q1 2021 to $395 million (roughly Rs. 3,060 crore).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to launch on October 28. No platforms have been announced, but expect it to be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X at least.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Release Date Set for October 28
