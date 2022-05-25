Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II has been confirmed to arrive later this year on October 28. This game serves as a sequel to 2019's Modern Warfare reboot. It is being developed by Infinity Ward, which was also responsible for the original Modern Warfare trilogy (2009 – 2011). This confirmation was accompanied by a Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II artwork reveal trailer, which offers a glimpse at some of the iconic characters in this game. Activision and Infinity Ward have also hinted at more character reveals in the build-up to Modern Warfare II's release.

Activision has confirmed the inclusion of the following Task Force 141 members: "Team leader Captain John Price, Sergeant Kyle “Gaz” Garrick, Sergeant “Soap” MacTavish, lone-wolf Simon “Ghost” Riley, and Colonel Alejandro Vargas of the Mexican Special Forces." The new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II's artwork reveal trailer does not include any gameplay footage.

In February, Call of Duty tweeted that Infinity Ward is working on a sequel to MW 2019 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare), alongside a new Warzone battle royale experience with a new sandbox mode. Both of these upcoming games will run on a new game engine.

Activision would be hoping for an improvement in its sales with the return of the beloved Modern Warfare franchise. According to a past report, the publisher took a financial hit in Q1 2022 after it saw a low demand for Call of Duty: Vanguard, which was released last year in November. Activision claimed Vanguard's World War II setting didn't appeal to gamers.

The publisher also experienced a reduced engagement in Call of Duty: Warzone. The report claimed that Activision had sales of $1.48 billion (roughly Rs. 11,469 crore) in the first-quarter ending in March. This reportedly resulted in its net income falling from $619 million (roughly Rs. 4,796 crore) in Q1 2021 to $395 million (roughly Rs. 3,060 crore).

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to launch on October 28. No platforms have been announced, but expect it to be available on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X at least.