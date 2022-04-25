Technology News
  Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Imminent, Developer Infinity Ward Hints Via Twitter

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Imminent, Developer Infinity Ward Hints Via Twitter

Infinity Ward's Twitter profile image has gone dark, hinting at a big announcement in days to come.

By Sourabh Kulesh | Updated: 25 April 2022 16:33 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Reveal Imminent, Developer Infinity Ward Hints Via Twitter

Photo Credit: COD Mobile

COD: Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs is coming on April 27

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a sequel to the 2019 game
  • A new gaming engine will be powering the upcoming game
  • COD: Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs to bring new maps

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 reveal might happen soon. The game's developer, Infinity Ward, has adopted an all-black display picture on its Twitter account hinting at an announcement. It has also put a “darkened” image as the cover image on Twitter profile. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is set to be a sequel to the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare released in 2019. Activision Blizzard, the publisher of the game, says that a new engine will be powering the new game in the franchise. Meanwhile, COD Mobile will get the ‘Wild Dogs' season update soon.

The Twitter account of Infinity Ward has a black profile picture. It is speculated that the developer may soon delve out key information, or possibly reveal the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 game. Furthermore, the cover image of the developer's Twitter handle also teases Ghost character, as per a report by IGN. The developer made it quite obvious in one of its tweets in February that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is coming soon.

It is to be noted that using black-coloured profile pictures, commonly known as blackout stunt, has been one of the ways that companies, social media influencers, and top brands among others use to depict that something big is coming soon.

In February, Call of Duty tweeted that the COD 2022 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2) is a sequel to MW 2019 (Call of Duty: Modern Warfare), and it said a new gaming engine will be powering the new game.

Meanwhile, Call of Duty Mobile will get Season 4: Wild Dogs update on April 28 at 5:30am IST / April 27 at 5pm PT. It will offer a new Battle Pass that will include free and premium items like new Operators, a new functional weapon, Weapon Blueprints, Calling Cards, Charms, COD Points, among others.

The free items in Call of Duty Mobile Battle Pass include Contact Grenade at Tier 14, Koshka functional weapon at Tier 21, a highly stable and damaging kit along with the seasonally themed Green Rust and Sand Tracks camo series. The premium items include Operators like Farah – Desert Sentinel; Ghost – Apparition; Roze – Sand Dune; and Roach, who is making a return as well as weapon blueprints like the AS VAL – Heat Shield, Swordfish – Arid Shroud, QXR – Sandpike, and Koshka – Skiff Shot.

COD Mobile players will get multiple maps including Satellite, Khandor Hideout, and Ground War. As per the update highlights shared, sandstorms will randomly appear throughout Battle Royale throughout Season 4, and they will appear like a sand wall on the horizon. Players can use a throwable turbulence generator that generates an ongoing stream of turbulent wind to go in and out of the sandstorm.

There is a new themed event called Sandstorm's Eye in which the players have to “analyse the mission map and complete tasks to move through various nodes while collecting rewards along the way.” Furthermore, completing seasonal challenges allows players to earn rewards. These rewards include Kali Sticks, the Mil-Sim – Special Warfare – Crash Down skin, and the Epic RUS-79U – Vapor Painter SMG.

Are affordable smartwatches worth it? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile

Genre Shooter
Platform Android, iOS
Modes Multiplayer
Series Call of Duty
PEGI Rating 18+
Further reading: Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Infinity Ward, Activision Blizzard, Call of Duty, COD Mobile, COD Mobile Season 4, COD Mobile Season 4 Wild Dogs
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh
Sourabh Kulesh is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He has worked in a national daily newspaper, a news agency, a magazine and now writing technology news online. He has knowledge on a wide gamut of topics related to cybersecurity, enterprise and consumer technology. Write to sourabhk@ndtv.com or get in touch on Twitter through his handle @KuleshSourabh. More
Kraken Exchange Receives Licence to Operate in Abu Dhabi: ADGM

