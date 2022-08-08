Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is coming in September. Activision confirmed in a blog post that the beta launch will be divided into two weekends, with PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users getting first access. The first open beta phase begins on September 18, exclusively on the PS4 and PS5, and will conclude on September 20. Meanwhile, other major platforms, PC and Xbox, alongside PlayStation, get their share on September 24, as means to assess cross-play functionality. Each playtest is scheduled to begin at 10:30pm (IST)/ 1:00pm (ET)

An exclusive event titled Call of Duty: Next kicks off the release campaign on September 15, showcasing live gameplay and new features on their official YouTube channel. The news comes following the Call of Duty League Championship, held on August 7, which granted several viewers free beta codes to prepare for launch. As with previous betas, the dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta are separated by platforms and pre-order status.

The #MWII @Playstation Early Access Beta starts September 16, with Early and Open access Betas to follow on all platforms. https://t.co/cLMlBb41mV pic.twitter.com/2GZ0laKE9C — Call of Duty @ #CDLChamps (@CallofDuty) August 7, 2022

Similar to most AAA titles, players who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 get early access. For PS4 and PS5 users, this would run from September 16–17, which will be followed by the previously stated open beta phase, the very next day, from September 18–20.

Pre-orders on PC (Battle.net) and Xbox grant early access from September 22–23. PlayStation users can get in the action as well, since this functions as a cross-play test. The open beta period, which is free to everyone, starts on September 24, giving complete access to CoD's state-of-the-art multiplayer segment, and ends on September 26. So, if you pre-order the game on either platform, you get to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for five continuous days.

At the Call of Duty League tournament held over the weekend, developer Infinity Ward also teased a new multiplayer map called Grand Prix. As the name suggests, the map is set on a race track, teeming with fast cars, a Ferris wheel, and engulfing flames resulting from fuel leakage. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II map is set at night time and will be playable in the upcoming beta period.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Battle.net. Further details on the same will be revealed on the Call of Duty: Next digital event, set for September 15.