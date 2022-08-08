Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Dates Revealed, Starts September 18

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Dates Revealed, Starts September 18

PS5 and PS4 players get early access to the open beta, running from September 18 to 20.

By Rahul Chettiyar | Updated: 8 August 2022 12:52 IST
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Dates Revealed, Starts September 18

Photo Credit: Activision/ Infinity Ward

The new Call of Duty multiplayer map, Grand Prix will be available to play in the open beta

Highlights
  • Xbox and PC players get open beta access starting September 24
  • The second beta test will be crossplay across PC, Xbox, and PlayStation
  • Pre-ordering the game grants early access, 2 days before the open beta

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 beta is coming in September. Activision confirmed in a blog post that the beta launch will be divided into two weekends, with PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users getting first access. The first open beta phase begins on September 18, exclusively on the PS4 and PS5, and will conclude on September 20. Meanwhile, other major platforms, PC and Xbox, alongside PlayStation, get their share on September 24, as means to assess cross-play functionality. Each playtest is scheduled to begin at 10:30pm (IST)/ 1:00pm (ET)

An exclusive event titled Call of Duty: Next kicks off the release campaign on September 15, showcasing live gameplay and new features on their official YouTube channel. The news comes following the Call of Duty League Championship, held on August 7, which granted several viewers free beta codes to prepare for launch. As with previous betas, the dates for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II beta are separated by platforms and pre-order status.

Similar to most AAA titles, players who pre-order Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 get early access. For PS4 and PS5 users, this would run from September 16–17, which will be followed by the previously stated open beta phase, the very next day, from September 18–20.

Pre-orders on PC (Battle.net) and Xbox grant early access from September 22–23. PlayStation users can get in the action as well, since this functions as a cross-play test. The open beta period, which is free to everyone, starts on September 24, giving complete access to CoD's state-of-the-art multiplayer segment, and ends on September 26. So, if you pre-order the game on either platform, you get to play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 for five continuous days.

At the Call of Duty League tournament held over the weekend, developer Infinity Ward also teased a new multiplayer map called Grand Prix. As the name suggests, the map is set on a race track, teeming with fast cars, a Ferris wheel, and engulfing flames resulting from fuel leakage. The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II map is set at night time and will be playable in the upcoming beta period.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 across PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, Xbox One, and Windows PC via Battle.net. Further details on the same will be revealed on the Call of Duty: Next digital event, set for September 15.

Is PS Plus better than Xbox Game Pass now? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: call of duty, call of duty modern warfare 2, call of duty modern warfare 2 remake, call of duty modern warfare 2 release date, call of duty modern warfare 2 beta, call of duty modern warfare 2 beta release date, call of duty modern warfare 2 beta codes, cod mw2, activision blizzard, infinity ward, ps5, ps4, xbox series x, xbox series s, xbox one, pc, Call of Duty Modern Warfare II
Wearable Technology Can Change Autistic People’s Lives – if They’re Involved in Designing It

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Open Beta Dates Revealed, Starts September 18
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Stores

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  2. Amazon, Flipkart Sales: Best Offers on Mobile Phones
  3. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Tipped to Pack Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
  4. Ola Electric to Launch a New EV on August 15 in India: Details
  5. Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2022: Best Offers on Laptops
  6. Noise ColorFit Pro 4 Smartwatch Review
  7. WhatsApp Users on Android May Soon Be Able to Hide Their Numbers: Report
  8. Here’s How You Can Save iPhone Photos in JPG Format
  9. Xiaomi 12 Pro, Redmi K50i 5G Discounted During Independence Day, Rakhi Sale
  10. iQoo Neo 6 Review: Mighty Performance at a Great Price
#Latest Stories
  1. BSNL Rs. 2,022 Prepaid Recharge Plan With 75GB Monthly Data, 300 Days Validity Announced
  2. Baidu EV Arm Jidu Auto's Autonomous Driving Technology Will Be Ahead of Tesla, CEO Robin Li Claims
  3. Realme Watch 3 Pro India Launch Confirmed, Teased to Feature AMOLED Display
  4. Self-Driving Vehicle Rules for Public Transport Drafted by China: Details
  5. Vivo V25 Pro India Launch Teased, to Come With 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Setup
  6. Hyundai Expects Chip Shortage to Improve by 2023 Amid Ongoing Production Constraints, Company Official Says
  7. Airtel Reports 16.6 Percent YoY Increase in Mobile Data Consumption, Posts 22 Percent Rise in Q2 Revenue
  8. Helix Metalfit 3.0 With SpO2 Tracking, Sports Mode Launched in India by Timex: Price, Specifications
  9. India Wins Bronze in Dota 2 at Inaugural Commonwealth Esports Championship 2022
  10. Infinix Smart 6 HD With MediaTek Helio A22 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.