Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision Adds First Ever Female led Cast to Battle Pass, Apocalypse Map

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision Adds First-Ever Female-led Cast to Battle Pass, Apocalypse Map

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision will go live in India on June 2.

By Dhruv Raghav | Updated: 24 May 2022 14:53 IST
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision Adds First-Ever Female-led Cast to Battle Pass, Apocalypse Map

Photo Credit: Call of Duty

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision Battle Pass features a female-led cast

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 to bring new multiplayer mode
  • The new season retains the Tournament mode
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 also updates the user interface

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision has been announced with the first-ever female-led cast for Battle Pass and the new theme of “Lawless Jungles”. The new season also brings a new map, new themed event, and a new multiplayer mode. It also retains the earlier debuted Tournament Mode. The new season of Call of Duty: Mobile will go live in the first week of June in India. The game will also get a user interface update with new backgrounds and a face-lift for the in-game store.

The developers of Call of Duty: Mobile had announced the new season through a blog post. Season 5 of the game will go live in India on June 2 at 5:30am for both Android and iOS players.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision brings a map from the console and PC game Cold of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. The new multiplayer map called Apocalypse is set in jungles of Laos. It is a small-to-medium sized map designed for fights in forests and temples.

The Tropical Vision Battle Pass features, for the first time, a female-led cast. It also includes free and premium items like new operators, a new functional weapon, weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, and COD Points (CP).

The new season also includes a new multiplayer game mode called Guns Blazing Encore. The new mode in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5 allows eight players to play free-for-all. In this mode, after each elimination, players will generate Fury. Once it is full, Fury will transform into a super soldier with the capability of shooting a barrage of rounds into enemies. The mode will be available from June 3 till June 9. The Tournament Mode that was recently added in Call of Duty: Mobile has been retained for Season 5 as well.

The Battle Pass free tiers offers Echo – Tiki Troops shotgun at Tier 26, Oden Assault Rifle at Tier 21, and Echo Grenade at Tier 50 in Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5. The premium tiers will offer a chance to players to earn all of the content available in the Tropical Vision stream.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision also introduces user interface update. The multiplayer lobby is getting a new background as well. The visibility of the Clan Wars main lobby is also being enhanced. The in-game store is being face-lifted with updated user interface for crates and bundles along with the introduction of animated backgrounds for Legendary Operators.

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 4: Wild Dogs was announced with the desert theme on April 22.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty Mobile, Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, Android, iOS
GameStop Launches Crypto Wallet, NFT Marketplace Integration to Come Soon
Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Along With RF-S Lenses Launched in India

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision Adds First-Ever Female-led Cast to Battle Pass, Apocalypse Map
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi TV ES Pro 86-Inch With 120Hz Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Debuts
  2. Oppo Reno 8 Series With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Details Here
  3. Uber Starts Showing Trip Destinations to Drivers to Reduce Cancellations
  4. Moto E32s India Launch Date Tipped; Render, Specifications Leak
  5. DigiLocker Can Now Be Accessed on WhatsApp: How to Use
  6. Oppo Pad Air Tablet, Enco R TWS Earbuds Launched: Details
  7. Realme Pad X Launch Set for May 26: Specifications, Design Teased
  8. Here's How You Can Control Thanos' Infinity Gauntlet
  9. Vivo Y72t With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Details
  10. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Launched in India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme C30 India Launch Tipped for June; Colours, RAM, Storage Configurations Leak Online
  2. Stranger Things 4 Volume 1 Final Trailer Out Ahead of May 27 Release
  3. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 5: Tropical Vision Adds First-Ever Female-led Cast to Battle Pass, Apocalypse Map
  4. Canon EOS R7, EOS R10 Mirrorless Cameras Along With RF-S Lenses Launched in India
  5. GameStop Launches Crypto Wallet, NFT Marketplace Integration to Come Soon
  6. Google Assistant to Now Alert Android Users of Threats to Passwords on Google Chrome
  7. Milgromian Dynamics, an Alternative Theory of Gravity, Discovered Based on Spin on Galaxy Rotation
  8. French Luxury Fashion Label Balenciaga Lists BTC, ETH as Payment Alternatives to Fiat, Cards
  9. Thor: Love and Thunder Trailer Introduces Us to Christian Bale's Gorr the God Butcher
  10. Unusual Quantum State of Matter Observed for the First Time in Substance Made of Cerium, Zirconium, Oxygen
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.