Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid to Bring Miami Strike Map, Weapons, and More

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid to Bring Miami Strike Map, Weapons, and More

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid will get Snoop Dogg as an an operator.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 March 2022 22:30 IST
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid to Bring Miami Strike Map, Weapons, and More

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid will get Snoop Dogg operator

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid will go live on April 1
  • It will get two themed events — A Soldier's Choice, Easter Battle Royale
  • Call of Duty: Mobile World Championship 2022 will begin on March 31

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid has just been announced and the new season will feature an '80s theme. Call of Duty: Mobile will also get a new map, two themed events, an esports world championship, new operators, a new weapon, and other new content. The new season for the multiplayer mobile battle royale will go live next week. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid will also get many improvements along with new seasonal challenges, lucky draws, bundles, and more. Earlier this week, Activision announced Snoop Dogg as an operator in the game.

The new season for Call of Duty: Mobile was announced through a blog post. Call of Duty: Mobile's Season 3: Radical Raid will go live for players on Android and iOS on April 1 at 5:30am IST.

Another new addition to Call of Duty: Mobile is the Miami Strike map. It is a more compact version of the Miami map. Miami Strike first debuted in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. Players will compete with each other during the day and the map is filled with collector cars, building, and back alleys that ensure an intense battle, as per Activision.

Earlier this week, Activision announced that Snoop Dogg will be featured as a playable character. The rapper and his flashy accessories will be available to players through a lucky draw.

Furthermore, Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid also has two new themed events — A Soldier's Choice and Easter Battle Royale. The former is a 14-day event where players get to interact with Raul Menendez each day to boost their XP generation through their choices. Players can also earn weapons and character skins. Easter Battle Royale will require players to find and collect Easter Bunny's eggs which can be turned into rewards in the vending machines on the map.

Call of Duty: Mobile is also getting an esports tournament, dubbed World Championship 2022, where players can win a prize pool of over $2 million (roughly Rs. 15.27 crore). Stage 1 and Ranked Series 1 for the World Championship will begin on March 31. Further details regarding the World Championship 2022 and its registration can be found here. The championship will have its finals in December.

Additionally, players will also get 50 new tiers of Battle Pass rewards, new operators such as Gunzo and Park, MAC-10 SMG weapon, new operator skill: reactor core, weapon blueprints, calling cards, charms, COD Points (CP), among others, throughout the season. Call of Duty: Mobile will also be getting new seasonal challenges, lucky draws, bundles, and more. Some of these new items will be available starting April 1, while the rest will be released throughout Season 3: Radical Raid.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty Mobile, Call of Duty Mobile Season 3, Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 Radical Raid, Snoop Dogg, Activision, CoD Mobile, CoD Mobile Season 3, CoD Mobile Season 3 Radical Raid
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Google Search to Let You Find and Book Doctor’s Appointment; Fitbit Testing AFib Detection, Alerts
Itel Vision 3 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid to Bring Miami Strike Map, Weapons, and More
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 Set to Launch in India in Q3 2022 With ‘Best of Pure Android’
  2. OnePlus 10 Pro Confirmed to Launch in India on March 31
  3. Airtel Xstream Box Price Cut, OTT Subscriptions Bundled
  4. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G India Launch Teased on Amazon: All Details
  5. JioPhone Next Price in India Revealed: Starts at Rs. 1,999 With Financing
  6. How to Pre-Order PlayStation 5 During March 24 India Restock
  7. Motorola Edge 30 Spotted on NBTC, Launch Expected Soon
  8. Realme GT 2 Pro Set to Launch in India on April 7: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy A23, Galaxy A13 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra's 1TB Storage Variant Comes to India: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 3: Radical Raid to Bring Miami Strike Map, Weapons, and More
  2. Google Search to Let You Find and Book Doctor’s Appointment; Fitbit Testing AFib Detection, Alerts
  3. Honor MagicBook X 14, MagicBook X 15 to Go on Sale in India on April 6 via Amazon; Specifications Teased
  4. Vi MiFi Portable 4G Wireless Router for Postpaid Users With 5 Hours Battery Backup Launched in India
  5. Itel Vision 3 With 5,000mAh Battery, 18W Fast Charging Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2 360 With Optional LTE Connectivity, Intel Celeron N4500 Processor Launched
  7. Far Cry 6 Free Weekend Timings Announced, to Include Stranger Things Crossover Mission
  8. Portsmouth to Enable Bill Payments in Bitcoin, Mayor Deaglan McEachern Backs Idea
  9. Apple to Buy Its First Large Batch of Carbon-Free Aluminium for iPhone SE
  10. Ghostwire: Tokyo PC System Requirements Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.