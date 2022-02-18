Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 Update Brings New Content, Special Bundle Celebrating Holi

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 Update Brings New Content, Special Bundle Celebrating Holi

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 will be released on February 24 at 5:30am IST.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 18 February 2022 11:58 IST
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 Update Brings New Content, Special Bundle Celebrating Holi

Photo Credit: Activision

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 comes with new Battle Pass content for free, premium tiers

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 gets a new map: Hardhat
  • Battle Pass Premium tier will get four new operators
  • Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 brings Counter Intel event

Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 has just been announced. The new season of Activision's free-to-play shooter will be released next week and feature a new map, new weapons, and themed events among other things. Call of Duty: Mobile will get a new Hardhat map that first appeared in Modern Warfare 3. The game comes with two new bundles celebrating Holi called the Festival of Colours and Carnival. The Holi bundle will get new operator skins, wingsuit, and an array of themed weapons.

The update for Call of Duty: Mobile was announced via a blog post. As mentioned, Season 2: Task Force 141 will bring new content to the popular free-to-play shooter by Activision. It will be released on February 23 at 4pm PT (5:30am IST on February 24) for Android and iOS devices.

Call of Duty: Mobile will be getting new Battle Pass content where the free tiers will give players Chopper Gunner Scorestreak at Tier 14 and JAK-12 Shotgun at Tier 21. Other items in the free tiers include camos, weapon blueprints, charms, and stickers. Premium tiers players will get new operators — Alex, Charly, Gaz, and Ghost. The new operators also bring new weapons — ASM10, Outlaw, Type 25, and JAK-12.

Furthermore, Season 2: Task Force 141 of CoD: Mobile brings a new map called Hardhat long with a new themed event called Counter Intel. Here players earn points by gaining control of territories and can earn rewards like new operators, weapon blueprints, and more. Once players complete the event, they will earn three new weapons — QXR, Minotaur, and Charm. Season 2 of Call of Duty: Mobile will also come with new seasonal challenges — one at launch and four released in the following month.

Call of Duty: Mobile is also celebrating Holi with a special bundle. The Festival of Colours bundle will get themed weapon blueprints for AK117, Scout 2 operator skin, along with Holi-themed wingsuit, knife, sticker, calling card, and spray. There's another bundle with Season 2: Task Force 141 called Carnival that brings new skins for Outrider, ASM10, and Avatar. Additionally, the Carnival bundle also gets new sticker, charm, and calling card.

The Task Force 141 Season 2 draws bring a new legendary skin for Captain Price, an epic operator skin for Nikito, and an undisclosed new operator to Call of Duty: Mobile. It also brings new weapon blueprints for PP19 Bizon, Holger 26, JAK-12, and more.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Call of Duty Season 2 Task Force 141, Call of Duty Season 2, Call of Duty, Holi, Activision, CoD Mobile, CoD Mobile Season 2, CoD Mobile Season 2 Task Force 141, Task Force 141, Season 2 Task Force 141
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
Infinix Zero 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 Update Brings New Content, Special Bundle Celebrating Holi
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy S22 Ultra Debut in India: Details
  2. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G With 64-Megapixel Triple Cameras Launched in India
  3. Vivo V23e India Launch Date Set for February 21: All You Need to Know
  4. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G Price, Colours Tipped Ahead of February 17 Launch
  5. OnePlus 10 Pro Tipped to Launch in March in India
  6. Oppo Reno 7 5G Goes on Sale in India: All Details
  7. Realme 9 Pro+ Review: Excellent Value for Money
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Review: New and Improved
  9. Samsung Galaxy S22 Series Launching in India Today: All You Need to Know
  10. Xiaomi 11T Pro Review: A Solid Performer at the Right Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A13 4G Price, Colours, RAM and Storage Configurations Leak Ahead of Launch
  2. Oppo Reno 7Z 5G Teased to Come in 2 Colourways, Spotted on Multiple Certification Websites
  3. Call of Duty: Mobile Season 2: Task Force 141 Update Brings New Content, Special Bundle Celebrating Holi
  4. Infinix Zero 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Offers, Specifications
  5. Foldable Phone Market Sees 264 Percent Growth in a Year, Projected to Hit $29 Billion in Value by 2025: IDC
  6. Twitter Adds Pinned Conversations Feature to DMs, Allows Users to Pin Up to Six Chats on Android, iOS, and Web
  7. Bitcoin, Ether Tumble Down Price Charts Taking Other Cryptocurrencies Along
  8. Stranger Things 4 Release Dates Set for May 27 and July 1, Season 5 to Be Netflix Series’ Final Run
  9. Amazon Accepts Visa Credit Cards in Global Truce Over Fees
  10. Crypto Police: FBI Forms Digital Currency Unit, US Justice Department Taps Seasoned Computer Crimes Prosecutor
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.