Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed the $1.5-billion (roughly Rs. 11,265 crore) revenue mark in lifetime microtransactions, as per the latest data from Sensor Tower. The game has achieved this revenue milestone in lifetime spending across its Android and iOS. Call of Duty: Mobile was developed by Tencent's Timi Studios, along with Activision, and was launched in 2019. As per Sensor Tower, the US ranks as the top country to spend the most money in Call of Duty: Mobile with more than $647 million (roughly Rs. 4,855 crore) in revenue.

Ever since Call of Duty: Mobile was launched in 2019, the mobile shooter genre as a whole has reportedly grown, with player spending increasing by 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2020 to $5.7 billion (roughly Rs. 42,793 crore). The game had a further 10.5 percent YoY growth in 2021 to $6.3 billion (roughly Rs. 47,309 crore)

Sensor Tower mentions that 2021 is considered as the best full-year performance for Call of Duty: Mobile as player spending increased by 45 percent YoY. The sales for Activision's mobile shooter increased as the game was finally launched in China in 2020. Call of Duty: Mobile had $104.5 million (roughly Rs. 784 crore) revenue in China's app stores in 2021.

As mentioned earlier, the US ranks at the top spender for worldwide revenue with Call of Duty: Mobile generating more than $647 million — around 43 percent of total player spending. The US is followed by Japan and China as the top spenders in the game.