  Call of Duty: Mobile Achieves Highest Revenue in Lifetime Microtransactions, Crosses $1.5 Billion Mark

Call of Duty: Mobile Achieves Highest Revenue in Lifetime Microtransactions, Crosses $1.5-Billion Mark

Call of Duty: Mobile ranks third in the mobile shooter genre.

By Satvik Khare | Updated: 24 February 2022 11:37 IST
Call of Duty: Mobile Achieves Highest Revenue in Lifetime Microtransactions, Crosses $1.5-Billion Mark

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Call of Duty: Mobile

Call of Duty: Mobile was launched globally in October 2019

Highlights
  • Call of Duty: Mobile has the highest revenue from the US
  • 2021 is considered the best full-year performance for the game
  • Call of Duty: Mobile saw a 50 percent YoY growth in 2020

Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed the $1.5-billion (roughly Rs. 11,265 crore) revenue mark in lifetime microtransactions, as per the latest data from Sensor Tower. The game has achieved this revenue milestone in lifetime spending across its Android and iOS. Call of Duty: Mobile was developed by Tencent's Timi Studios, along with Activision, and was launched in 2019. As per Sensor Tower, the US ranks as the top country to spend the most money in Call of Duty: Mobile with more than $647 million (roughly Rs. 4,855 crore) in revenue.

According to the report by Sensor Tower, Call of Duty: Mobile has surpassed $1.5 billion in revenue in lifetime microtransactions on Android and iOS platforms. Activision and Timi Studios' mobile shooter is ranked 14th globally in revenue generation, and ranks third in the mobile shooter genre — behind PUBG: Mobile and Garena Free Fire.

Ever since Call of Duty: Mobile was launched in 2019, the mobile shooter genre as a whole has reportedly grown, with player spending increasing by 50 percent year-on-year (YoY) in 2020 to $5.7 billion (roughly Rs. 42,793 crore). The game had a further 10.5 percent YoY growth in 2021 to $6.3 billion (roughly Rs. 47,309 crore)

Sensor Tower mentions that 2021 is considered as the best full-year performance for Call of Duty: Mobile as player spending increased by 45 percent YoY. The sales for Activision's mobile shooter increased as the game was finally launched in China in 2020. Call of Duty: Mobile had $104.5 million (roughly Rs. 784 crore) revenue in China's app stores in 2021.

As mentioned earlier, the US ranks at the top spender for worldwide revenue with Call of Duty: Mobile generating more than $647 million — around 43 percent of total player spending. The US is followed by Japan and China as the top spenders in the game.

What are the best games of 2021? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Call of Duty Mobile, Call of Duty, COD, Activision, Timi Studios, Tencent, Sensor Tower
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare
Satvik Khare is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. His proficiency lies in educating how technology makes life easier for everyone. Gadgets have always been a passion with him and he's frequently found finding his way around new technologies. In his free time he loves tinkering with his car, participating in motorsports, and if the weather is bad, he can be found doing laps on Forza Horizon on his Xbox or reading a nice piece of fiction. He can be reached through his Twitter ...More
